Kingsman: The Golden Circle REVIEWS are NOT good

well the first one wasn't good either, I'd be surprised if this one was Reply

Thread

Link

I read someone's spoilers here and decided to pass. Reply

Thread

Link

Same :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, and I had been looking forward to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too! Can't believe they didn't learn their lesson last time. I don't know a single person who enjoyed that ending. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Idk tho I never really got on board with the first film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did too. I read a spoiler about something happening to a certain character and I was like, "Fuck that..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What happened??!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so bummed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What spoilers? So I can decide if I still want to support Taron (and Pedro). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The "spoiler" seem so intentional, too. Like, he got flack for the ending of the first movie, so he doubled down this time. Instead of learning something from his first mistake, he's glorifying it the second time around. I'm so done with Matthew Vaughn. He will never see another nickel from me, and I'm side-eying Taran and Colin Firth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well duh Reply

Thread

Link

Don't get the hype around this franchise. And the remix of My Generation in the trailers is so bad Reply

Thread

Link

Good looking men in tailored suits.



That's all I want, need, or expect from these movies, which is why I enjoy them.

Reply

Thread

Link

not shocked to hear that but i've been stanning colin firth since i was an adolescent so i'm still seeing it this weekend. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh dear Reply

Thread

Link

Not surprised. The trailers were atrocious and had too much of the Statesmen people.



I'll only watch the parts with Mark Strong in them. Reply

Thread

Link

Someone posted the spoiler here and it's a no go from me.



The first was good but the ending scene was so unnecessary that I can't find myself to re-watch it Reply

Thread

Link

lol same. call me a humorless feminist but it pretty much ruined the movie for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it in theatres and the ending was so jarring that I felt really uncomfortable leaving. Like, it stayed with me for hours, I kept wondering why they included it and wished they hadn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the reason I've never made my way through the whole thing. I started it and then whilst watching it spoiled myself and I was like...nooooooope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree with this whole comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what was the spoiler? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can you spoil me? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. I wasn't going to watch anyway because it didn't even look good but I read spoilers and that's a even more firm no for me dawg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absolutely the same. No thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I was like "good I made the right decision not to waste money on it" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. it was more than just the every day objectification. it was really in poor taste, i was so digusted to the point i felt violated and don't want anything to do with this franchise. it still stays with me?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

blah wasted potential Reply

Thread

Link





THE PUG FROM THE FIRST KINGSMAN MOVIE ATTENDED PREMIERE FOR KINGSMAN THE GOLDEN CIRCLE IN LONDON AND HES WEARING A SUIT. pic.twitter.com/JMXjPyA3oy — sara 🥐 (@thisbemesara) September 19, 2017

i'll wait til it leaks...anyway, this is cute Reply

Thread

Link

Not gonna go see it, but I will AWWWWWW @ this sweet lil pupper!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Quality content right here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope he made the most money. So deserving. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AN ICON Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Precious baby! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww so cute!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THE TRUE STAR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh noooooooo, he's so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd only watch the sequel if he was the star/only actor in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could tell from the commercials this was gonna happen Reply

Thread

Link

I only care about how good Pedro looks tbh.

Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time I see him, nnggghhhh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People really loved the first one, but I just couldn't get into it. Maybe because I watched it on TV absentmindedly, but the action sequences looked like cartoons to me. When there's so much CGI on action scenes that you know none of it is physically possible, it feels pointless to me, idk. Reply

Thread

Link

It was ridiculously cartoonish



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA it was ridiculous to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Matthew Vaughn is trash, bears shit in the woods. Reply

Thread

Link