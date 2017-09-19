Kingsman: The Golden Circle REVIEWS are NOT good

Some REVIEWS:

New York Daily News

Overkill is the order of the day - and it takes a toll.



TheWrap

Returning is Matthew Vaughn, his penchant for cartoonish violence, reactionary messaging and female-orifice-invasive humor intact, but his action chops and visual style sacrificed ever further to the glossy void of tension-free CGI.

Entertainment Weekly

Even approached with the watered-down expectations that one brings to a late-September Hollywood sequel, Matthew Vaughn's bespoke secret-agent follow-up is massively disappointing.

Variety

It is all aggressively stylized, abusively fast-paced and ear-bleedingly loud, relying so heavily on CGI that nothing - not one thing - seems to correspond to the real world.

The List

The Golden Circle lacks the novelty of the first film and doesn't have quite as much in the way of charm, but there's enough here to ensure that fans won't be disappointed.

Newark Star-Ledger

Just when you think it couldn't get any worse - it promises a sequel.

