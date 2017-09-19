Kingsman: The Golden Circle REVIEWS are NOT good
Some REVIEWS:
New York Daily News
Overkill is the order of the day - and it takes a toll.
TheWrap
Returning is Matthew Vaughn, his penchant for cartoonish violence, reactionary messaging and female-orifice-invasive humor intact, but his action chops and visual style sacrificed ever further to the glossy void of tension-free CGI.
Entertainment Weekly
Even approached with the watered-down expectations that one brings to a late-September Hollywood sequel, Matthew Vaughn's bespoke secret-agent follow-up is massively disappointing.
Variety
It is all aggressively stylized, abusively fast-paced and ear-bleedingly loud, relying so heavily on CGI that nothing - not one thing - seems to correspond to the real world.
The List
The Golden Circle lacks the novelty of the first film and doesn't have quite as much in the way of charm, but there's enough here to ensure that fans won't be disappointed.
Newark Star-Ledger
Just when you think it couldn't get any worse - it promises a sequel.
Me too! Can't believe they didn't learn their lesson last time. I don't know a single person who enjoyed that ending.
That's all I want, need, or expect from these movies, which is why I enjoy them.
I'll only watch the parts with Mark Strong in them.
The first was good but the ending scene was so unnecessary that I can't find myself to re-watch it