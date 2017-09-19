Ooh I like this cover. Reply

Thread

Link

I think Ria just cemented her place as the queen of pop. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO oop @ me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should've left it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





of







I swear if millennium pop comes back it's all because of Liz Reply

Thread

Link

Dead @ Ria Reply

Thread

Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnnnnnnnnnnnn you should've left it lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's happening here?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dsfjkergsfdx Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok this actually a good cover Reply

Thread

Link

Surpised Drake hasn't covered a Madonna song yet, lol. Tho he might have to do what he did with JLo to do it and I don't think even he's ready to go down such a dark path for "art". Reply

Thread

Link

I think her succubus kiss at Coachella....



left a bad taste in his mouth





David Caruso Yeaaaaaah.gif

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnn, I had bleached that moment from my mind but now its all coming back... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope you were eating bb :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Britney did it better but this is good Reply

Thread

Link

I couldn't finish it, she's so boring. Reply

Thread

Link

I miss Leona Lewis Reply

Thread

Link

She's still alive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If celebs are not posted about on ontd are they truly alive tho?



She is dad, her dad is dad, everyone is dad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I don't even remember what context it was in, but that comment is one of my favourite things ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link





or



Reply

Thread

Link

Stay away from Madonna you whore. Reply

Thread

Link









last friday i went to see kpop group KARD and they slayed these covers:







Reply

Thread

Link

Ever since that Halsey "love yourself" cover I can't help but crack up every time someone starts singing like their jaw is coming unhinged. Reply

Thread

Link