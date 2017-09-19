Christian Siriano and Mattel collaborate on body-positive, celeb inspired Barbie dolls
- Christian Siriano and Barbie maker Mattel are collaborating on special body-positive and diverse Barbie dolls inspired by celebrities.
- The collection includes five dolls with different body types and different skin tones. Red carpet outfits worn by celebrities including Sarah Hyland, Leslie Jones, and Solange were all used as inspiration.
- What Siriano had to say about the new dolls: "It’s especially exciting to be designing an array of inclusive and diverse doll looks that can allow girls to see themselves better represented when they play."
- Barbie VP of global marketing Sejal Shah-Miller added: "We are thrilled that Christian is the next designer to be inspired by Barbie and is showcasing a diverse and inclusive view of red carpet looks."
- These specific special edition dolls are not for sale unfortunately. You are instead directed to buy diverse and body-positive dolls from the Mattel’s Fashionistas line.
"Curvy"
"Petite"
Did you play with dolls as a kid, ONTD?
I do appreciate how he uses bigger models in his shows. Not many designers do that.
Specifically the 2006 model bc it looks like an actual oven (@ Santa)
Treat Yo'self
I really appreciate that Siriano is interested in making clothing for everyone.
also pressed the solange doll isn't for sale.
does anyone remember rainbow bright?!
I remember Rainbow Bright but I was never into her.
this collection sounds good, christian has really matured.
But until they started sucking, I did like Monster High.