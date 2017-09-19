Christian Siriano and Mattel collaborate on body-positive, celeb inspired Barbie dolls

Funny how he turned out. I used to find him annoying on PR. Reply

I didnt like how he used transphobic slurs but he apologized for that



I do appreciate how he uses bigger models in his shows. Not many designers do that.

Same. I thought I was the only one, lol!

Same here. I didn't like him back when he was on PR, but I've grown to like him over the years. I don't really follow him that closely or anything, but I just have liked what I've heard about him

He was so irritating (still is, sometimes) but it's great that he's doing this. I really like what he did for Leslie Jones.

I wasn't a huge fan of dolls, I remember really loving my easy bake oven.

Specifically the 2006 model bc it looks like an actual oven (@ Santa)



tbh I still want an easy bake oven like I'm not joking
Specifically the 2006 model bc it looks like an actual oven (@ Santa)

Lol

Go for it bb

lol i feel you sis

I get that, some of the kids I tutor have been fooling around with like these containers of slime and for some reason I really want to get them now. It reminds me of like, silly putty and mars mud.

I definitely played with Barbies. Probably too long, actually. But whatever!



I really appreciate that Siriano is interested in making clothing for everyone. Reply

I was looking at his insta page yesterday. He's so sweet. One of the successes of Project Runway.

my little cousins love the fashionista dolls because they have barbies that ~look like them. I kinda wish they'd existed when I was a kid. at least I had the Teresa dolls.



also pressed the solange doll isn't for sale. Reply

(I tried to embed but it didn't work)



https://www.instagram.com/p/BU8QluK F4ZN/



Edited at 2017-09-19 06:09 pm (UTC) I found one of my old Barbie dresses a while back and I kinda want it for myself lol
(I tried to embed but it didn't work)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU8QluK F4ZN/

it's so cute! i kind of want it too, haha

I saw a dress at Ross once that I loved and it was only later that I realized it looked like a dress my Barbie had. Totally impractical and it was on the prom dress rack but a part of me wishes I had bought it.

I played with Barbies, My Little Pony, Strawberry Shortcake, Star Wars and Matchbox cars.

yo my little pony and jem were my shit...like i even remember travelling with my favorite ponies lool.



does anyone remember rainbow bright?! Reply

Ah Jem too! Truly outrageous!!!!



Ah Jem too! Truly outrageous!!!!

I remember Rainbow Bright but I was never into her.

I had pretty much every single Barbie released from 1989-1996 or so.

Same. Between my twin sister and I, we had all of them and some of them in duplicate. My name is Teresa so I had a handful of Teresas too! It was pretty much the standard birthday present from preschool on

omggg i had that barbie in that gif, but the black one...i cut off all her hair too lmaoo 😩😂



this collection sounds good, christian has really matured. Reply

I definitely did a lot of hair cutting and head dismembering LOL.

nnnn same...i always used to just force their heads back on and keep it moving 😆

I fucked up a lot of barbies' bangs

I cut my Donna Martin's (yes, from 90210) hair and colored it with a purple magic marker. She was so punk rock. Brenda and Kelly didn't like that very much.

For some reason, I ate my Ken doll's feet.

I had too many Barbies tbh, they're probably still somewhere in my basement back home bc I never wanted to get rid of them even after I stopped playing with them. Same with my Polly Pockets, which were somehow more acceptable past a certain age than Barbie.

Most of mine are vacuum-sealed and in my grandma's attic right now.

Same, my mom always bought me barbies every time we went to toys r us or kmart

Weirdly, I didn't.

Weirdly, I didn't.

But until they started sucking, I did like Monster High.

I got pulled into a hole watching videos of this character from this random ass Barbie show. Why is she so fucking funny?!



Reply

i had to pause when she ate the popcorn off the floor lmfao

that show is surprisingly good. the episode with midge was my favorite, it was qt

Was it the beach one where Barbie asked her if she wanted a sandwich on rye bread and she giggled that she doesn't like spicy food? LMAO

Raquelle is a QUEEN

she should be the main character. barbie seems boring (though i loved her depression video like whoa). barbie killing it effortlessly at everything in these videos is the worst.

This show was legit funny for adults

I put this show on for my 5 year old cousin and he ended up loving it and we both got hooked

Omg my mom got me the barbie doll from that gif and then my school held a toy collection for children in third world countries and I gave it away.

We couldn't afford Barbies growing up so we played with those cheap ass Swap Meet dolls that were 2 for 10.

do little girls even still play with barbies? lol y'all have ipads now

