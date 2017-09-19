Sexy Chris

What books are celebrities reading lately?



Abandon Me

belletrist: #abfw a book for when you can't outrun your issues (anymore) abandon me: memoirs by @melissafebos 💕 abandon me is not a traditional memoir. it is a book about feelings that we all have at one time or another; feelings of separation anxiety, loss, great joy, sexual excitement, sexual frustration, and perfectionism. at it's core, it is a book about the thing that so many books are about and what so much of our lives are about; love. Xo, emma + karah 💋




The Lying Game

reesewitherspoon: Can you imagine something you did as a teenager coming back to haunt you 17 years later? That's the journey #TheLyingGame takes you on. Four friends from high school bound together by a dark secret get pulled back together with one cryptic text. Will someone find out the truth? Will one of the women break the pact? So many questions... Until the very last page! Needless to say, I could not put this book down, @rwbookclub! Get ready to join The Lying Game by @ruthwarewriter. #RWBookClub





Essays on the Self | Too Much and Not in the Mood | State of Wonder | Norse Mythology | The Summer Book | A Room of One's Own | Regarding the Pain of Others | The Collected Stories of Lydia Davis

jennyslate: This is how you pack a suitcase for a Massachusetts one week beach escape.





The Good Thief

kimberlywilliamspaisley: I've just discovered and LOVE The Good Thief by @hannahtinti. 📚📚





South and West

(Hayley Atwell, no caption)




Dunbar

sarahjessicaparker: Now I know it's the weekend.
Edward St. Aubyn, I have been waiting.
@hogarthbooks thank you for the divine Hogarth Shakespeare series.
X, SJ




Love Her Wild

@KarlieKloss via her Insta Stories





The Nightingale

@JosephineSkriver via her Insta Stories





Japanese Death Poems

@SelenaGomez via her Insta Stories


Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
Tagged: , , , , ,