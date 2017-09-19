What books are celebrities reading lately?
belletrist: #abfw a book for when you can't outrun your issues (anymore) abandon me: memoirs by @melissafebos 💕 abandon me is not a traditional memoir. it is a book about feelings that we all have at one time or another; feelings of separation anxiety, loss, great joy, sexual excitement, sexual frustration, and perfectionism. at it's core, it is a book about the thing that so many books are about and what so much of our lives are about; love. Xo, emma + karah 💋
reesewitherspoon: Can you imagine something you did as a teenager coming back to haunt you 17 years later? That's the journey #TheLyingGame takes you on. Four friends from high school bound together by a dark secret get pulled back together with one cryptic text. Will someone find out the truth? Will one of the women break the pact? So many questions... Until the very last page! Needless to say, I could not put this book down, @rwbookclub! Get ready to join The Lying Game by @ruthwarewriter. #RWBookClub
jennyslate: This is how you pack a suitcase for a Massachusetts one week beach escape.
kimberlywilliamspaisley: I've just discovered and LOVE The Good Thief by @hannahtinti. 📚📚
(Hayley Atwell, no caption)
sarahjessicaparker: Now I know it's the weekend.
Edward St. Aubyn, I have been waiting.
@hogarthbooks thank you for the divine Hogarth Shakespeare series.
X, SJ
@KarlieKloss via her Insta Stories
@JosephineSkriver via her Insta Stories
@SelenaGomez via her Insta Stories
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
Haven't got around to the next two yet but I want to.
THank you for mentioning it! :D
I cannot speak highly enough of @michaelausiello 's upcoming book, #SpoilerAlertTheHeroDies but I will try to, when I host a Q and A with the author at @barnesandnoble at The Grove on September 16 at 2pm. The book is officially available on September 12 and it manages to be extremely moving, terribly funny and a page-turning quick read at the same time. I flew through it, even while literally sobbing at too many moments to count (don't let that scare you - it's still unbelievably uplifting, too). Again, I find it hard to express, the depth of my appreciation for this book, but I am very grateful to have the chance to talk with @michaelausiello about it. Come out and see us if you can!
Here is a live stream of said event, courtesy of the fabulous Yvette Nicole Brown (who's sighs of agreement are really cute!): https://www.pscp.tv/YNB/1DXxyOewdRdGM?
Edited at 2017-09-19 06:02 pm (UTC)
I still end up buying the books I like, but I mostly read them in .epub or .mobi files, and it makes it easier to quit the ones I can't get through (not really the most moral thing to do, but...).
I'm currently sluggishly reading The Fifth Head of Cerberus.
Edited at 2017-09-19 06:14 pm (UTC)
I do end buying hard copies for the ones I really like but it's exposed me to so many more authors.
...I need to build a to-read list. I'm between books and there are always ones mentioned in book posts that I want to read but I forget to write them down D:
I also need to get around to Janet Mock's latest book, I adored her first memoir.
right now i'm slowly getting through the edible woman by margaret atwood, a book i've been trying to find used for about 6 years now and not one but TWO copies recently came into my store, so i snatched one up.
i also finished north american lake monsters by nathan balingrud a few months ago and i can't even describe how much i loved it. the good husband is hands-down one of my fave short stories now. i'll probably reread when halloween comes up since it's technically horror but very unique horror.