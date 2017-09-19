What books are celebrities reading lately?

I'm reading When Dimple Met Rishi and I'm really liking it. The fact that it takes place at my alma mater is fun too :) Reply

That one was so cute, I really enjoyed it.

that one's adorable! :))

yass, jenny slate! tove jansson <3

i'm reading Kristin Lavransdatter by norwegian author (and nobel prize winner) Sigrid Undset, and also the blazing world by Siri Hustvedt

I read the first book in the Kristin Lavransdatter series and it was amazing. Just so gorgeous. Perfect historical fiction.

Haven't got around to the next two yet but I want to.

Haven't got around to the next two yet but I want to. Reply

Is that the same one who did all the moomin comics?

I'm reading Hillary's new book and I have a few other books (read: over 40) in my TBR pile.

I'm rereading Futures from Nature which is a collection of 100 flash fiction science fiction stories. Perfect for anyone with the attention span of a gnat. Obviously some stories are better than others; the great thing is that if you hit a story you don't care for, at least it only takes a couple minutes to read before you can move on!

Thanks for the rec! This seems interesting.

Ohh, this sounds interesting.

THank you for mentioning it! :D Reply

I cannot speak highly enough of @michaelausiello 's upcoming book, #SpoilerAlertTheHeroDies but I will try to, when I host a Q and A with the author at @barnesandnoble at The Grove on September 16 at 2pm. The book is officially available on September 12 and it manages to be extremely moving, terribly funny and a page-turning quick read at the same time. I flew through it, even while literally sobbing at too many moments to count (don't let that scare you - it's still unbelievably uplifting, too). Again, I find it hard to express, the depth of my appreciation for this book, but I am very grateful to have the chance to talk with @michaelausiello about it. Come out and see us if you can!



Here is a live stream of said event, courtesy of the fabulous Yvette Nicole Brown (who's sighs of agreement are really cute!):







Edited at 2017-09-19 06:02 pm (UTC) Bonus Jim Parsons plugging my fave book of the year!!Here is a live stream of said event, courtesy of the fabulous Yvette Nicole Brown (who's sighs of agreement are really cute!): https://www.pscp.tv/YNB/1DXxyOewdRdGM Reply

Yes, really... It's heartbreaking/funny/amazing. I think it is going to slowly blow up through word of mouth, because it's just phenomenal.

it's the rare time that a "celebrity" story is worth telling at such a young age. I am legit still thinking about the book, and I've read a book since...

I've got this on hold at the library. I'll probably bawl my face off, but maybe it'll be cathartic.

I went to the Q&A and met Michael and gosh, I can't wait to finally read this. I've followed Michael for years and feel weirdly loyal to him. I teared up several times at the Q&A. I was happy I got to meet him and tell him he's had an effect on my life.

i just started roxane gay's "hunger." i'm not even that far into it, but it resonates way too much. very tough read for me.

Reese love yourself and stop reading the lying game. You will never get that time back.

It's kinda perfect for her tho, Reese looks like the type who loves those thrillers made for stay at home moms lol

lol you're right but I'm just so mad at that book. Couldn't even finish it.

I started Station Eleven. It hasn't really grabbed me yet but it's decent enough to stick with.

Station Eleven is really more character driven than plot driven. There's a lot of great exposition, but not a ton of action. I really enjoyed it.

I listened to the audiobook a few months ago and really liked it! I hope it grabs you :)

I really enjoyed it. It has an interesting "vibe" to it. I didn't love it, but happy I read it.

I'm about halfway through The Only Child by Andrew Pyper. It's reminiscent of Glen Duncan's The Last Werewolf, but the prose isn't as strong. Though the author isn't up his own ass quite as much as Glen Duncan is.

I hate The Last Werewolf with a passion, Glen Duncan is such a pretentious idiot.

He really is. You can tell just from his picture, but his writing is so...smug.

I'm reading "In Calabria" by Peter Beagle. It's a short novella about an Italian farmer who has a unicorn take up residence on his farm. It's kinda cute, I like it so far.

I'm only reading stuff for college because of midterm exams and I've had enough. I need it to end so I can go back to fiction. I need to relax.

I used to be really snobbish when it came to ebooks and ebook readers (the real feel of books is irreplaceable or something), but honestly it's a godsend and it made me read a lot more.



I still end up buying the books I like, but I mostly read them in .epub or .mobi files, and it makes it easier to quit the ones I can't get through (not really the most moral thing to do, but...).



I'm currently sluggishly reading The Fifth Head of Cerberus.



Edited at 2017-09-19 06:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Wolfe is one of my favorite writers, but his books take me a while to get through. And then sometimes, I have to read them more than once to understand what happened.

This is my first book of his, and I'm still in its first novella, and I'm getting what you're saying. It seems I'm skimming only the surface. I'm thinking it might've not been the best book to read whilst studying for my finals, but with that said I really love his writing so far. I want to read his BOTNS series after my final exam. Is that a good choice?

I love reading ebooks! I used to travel a lot and it was hard bringing enough to read when I'd be gone for months, so I love that now I can fit everything in an ereader and have as much as I want to read! Same when I was at college. So that was always my response when people would be snobby to me about it! But I do get why people think that.

I used to say I would never have one. I used my sisters Kindle for a month and had to get one for myself after. I read so much more now. So convenient.

I love ebooks because I can read anywhere. I've never been one to lug a book around so it's really nice having so many at my fingertips. I read on my phone all the time.

I love my kobo but I was definitely one of those people who thought I would never get one. My mom got my dad one when he was going through cancer treatment because he was just sitting around so much and when he got better, they gave it to me. I've always been a big reader but I seriously read so much more now.

I do end buying hard copies for the ones I really like but it's exposed me to so many more authors.



I do end buying hard copies for the ones I really like but it's exposed me to so many more authors. Reply

I've always loved real books and I always will, but ebooks have changed my life. For starters, they're physically easier to grasp (carpal tunnel means my hands literally fall asleep sometimes when I'm reading real books), and changing the font and text size is just a lovely thing. Bring on technology!



...I need to build a to-read list. I'm between books and there are always ones mentioned in book posts that I want to read but I forget to write them down D: Reply

Parent

I just finished Hillary's book, moving on to Call Me By Your Name... I wanted to finish it by Thursday so I could go see it at the film festival in my city, but it seems as if that's not happening. I'll wait until it gets a wide released....

I also need to get around to Janet Mock's latest book, I adored her first memoir.



I also need to get around to Janet Mock's latest book, I adored her first memoir. Reply

sadly i've never had less time to read than now, and i manage a used bookstore lol.



right now i'm slowly getting through the edible woman by margaret atwood, a book i've been trying to find used for about 6 years now and not one but TWO copies recently came into my store, so i snatched one up.



i also finished north american lake monsters by nathan balingrud a few months ago and i can't even describe how much i loved it. the good husband is hands-down one of my fave short stories now. i'll probably reread when halloween comes up since it's technically horror but very unique horror. Reply

I love The Edible Woman. Early Atwood was so fierce.

that's it exactly. she absolutely eviscerates men. i love her.

Parent

