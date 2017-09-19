Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Promo

Definitely did not think it would be lasted more than a few years. If they had any semblance of knowing when to quit, they'd stop here at 10. Of course, that will never happen. Reply

Thread

Link

This was weird. Other than Kourtney, they all look like such a mess these days. And lol who the fuck is Khloe kidding with that working out thing? Reply

Thread

Link

I've only ever watched clips of this show when it was featured on The Soup.



"Kim Kardashian, famous for having a fat ass and a sex tape..." Reply

Thread

Link

Literally I will never forget this moment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me either. kim should've kept that face. kim 2011 was gorgeous. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The server would have totally been in the right to deliver an ass kicking to him. How degrading. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe it's only been 10 years, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

can you believe this has been going on for ten years/favorite Kardashian moment?



No but seriously, I hate this family. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't care, I like them. I find them entertaining, and their show is still fun to watch. Through all their ups and downs, they've been like a part of my life in a way from watching their show. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, and my favorite moment was when the girls compared the way their vaginas smelled and had one sister vote on who had the better smelling vagina. Reply

Thread

Link

this family is too close. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't it best tasting? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all I can say is I wouldn't mind looking like Kourtney when I'm 38 Reply

Thread

Link

Good Lordt,.. How out of touch have they gotten? That god awful promo,.. they've become a mockery of themselves. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait... Has Kirby become that popular? Reply

Thread

Link

i was just wondering if that was a kirby kameo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know ontd hates them but idk, the show definitely has a soft space in my heart. it is really boring these days but i still watch when i need something mindless cause it is comforting to see people who really love and support each other.



my favorite moment is every time kourtney underplays her pregnancy announcements to scott. Reply

Thread

Link

the only enjoyable thing has been the "Auntie Kris, it's ME! Todd Kraines!" prank





Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

scott was the saving grace of this show so many times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bahahahahahaa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i love him, i'm sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im so basic for loving this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Truth.



Scott's total garbage in so many ways but I always loved that he gave them all a rash of shit most the time.



Edited at 2017-09-19 07:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO that was the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this is one of my favorite kuwtk things Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Scott is such a mess but his trolling has always been on point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg howling at that gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this gif is the best thing to come out of this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOOOOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit. The part where it pans to Kim and she's a fucken robot. What a difference a decade makes Reply

Thread

Link