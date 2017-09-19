'Walking Dead's' Daryl And Negan Are Off On A Bromance Bike Trip
For the second season premiere of "Ride with Norman Reedus", Norman will be with traveling with Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The two friends will go to Spain and meet up with fans of the show. They will travel from Barcelona to the city of Valencia for the annual Fallas festivities taking place in March.
Source
It's like they knew every box to tick to ensure I don't watch this shit.
Highly recommend it.
https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Norm
Here he is with them in Barcelona:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/ar
Edited at 2017-09-19 07:08 pm (UTC)
I never felt more humiliated on somebody else's behalf in my entire life than when Rick got dog walked in front of his son & entire crew.
I also love Daryl but wish they'd give him a haircut and a bath. And let him go back to being cool again like he was in season two.