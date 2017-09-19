Mako

'Walking Dead's' Daryl And Negan Are Off On A Bromance Bike Trip



For the second season premiere of "Ride with Norman Reedus", Norman will be with traveling with Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The two friends will go to Spain and meet up with fans of the show. They will travel from Barcelona to the city of Valencia for the annual Fallas festivities taking place in March.

