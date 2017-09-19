ONTD Roundup
For Monday, September 18, 2017:
- Shailene Woodley, while at the Emmys, says she doesn't have the time to watch TV
- Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard share a kiss at the Emmys
- Nicole Kidman called out for 'snubbing' kids with Tom Cruise in Emmy speech
- Alleged Kevin Hart "sex tape" leaks
- Ron Perlman & Jason Isaacs Are Not Here for Sean Spicer
- Ryan Phillippe sued for abusing ex-girlfriend
- Taylor Swift sued for copying 3LW's "Playas Gon Play"
- 'Beach Rats' director answers whether or not a straight woman should make movies about gay men
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
have a great one!
xoxo Becky
Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You got: Elegant Ice Witch
You have a deep appreciation for snowy weather. Basically, you're an ice cold bitch, but you can work it. Congrats!
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
my potion was to be immortal :-D
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You love all things dark and scary. You probably watch a lot of American Horror Story and hate everything. Keep up the good work!
Smh @ AHS but this is accurate.
Even tho I chose the color pink and like cute shit lmao
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You enjoy the company of trees and plants more than people and you live amongst them. The seclusion is perfect for your cottage and herbal magic
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You're as bad ass as they come so this equally bad ass, culturally-influenced witchsona is perfect for you!
feels good and true
You are in love with the moon. You're that one person in the friend group that's obsessed with zodiac signs and the moon cycle. Most people think you are a complete enigma. Rock on my friend.
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You are in love with the moon. You're that one person in the friend group that's obsessed with zodiac signs and the moon cycle. Most people think you are a complete enigma. Rock on my friend.
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You love all things dark and scary. You probably watch a lot of American Horror Story and hate everything. Keep up the good work!
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You are in love with the moon. You're that one person in the friend group that's obsessed with zodiac signs and the moon cycle. Most people think you are a complete enigma. Rock on my friend.
lol accurate
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You are destined to do magic in your busy New York apartment while updating your Twitter. You probably have tattoos and an amazingly unique clothing style. Keep doing you!
ok. i had no idea what to expect.
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You are in love with the moon. You're that one person in the friend group that's obsessed with zodiac signs and the moon cycle. Most people think you are a complete enigma. Rock on my friend.
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You are in love with the moon. You're that one person in the friend group that's obsessed with zodiac signs and the moon cycle. Most people think you are a complete enigma. Rock on my friend.
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
Yaaaas!
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You enjoy the company of trees and plants more than people and you live amongst them. The seclusion is perfect for your cottage and herbal magic.
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
Re: Create Your Own Magic Potion And We'll Reveal What Kind Of Witch You'd Be
You enjoy the company of trees and plants more than people and you live amongst them. The seclusion is perfect for your cottage and herbal magic.
nice
good luck!
i hate that google keeps getting called out on their misogyny in hiring and pay practices for women but i check google every day because i like their doodles.
omg lol i thought u said u LOVE it
iawyc.
Then afterwards you get all the best comebacks lmao
but then afterwards i was texting my sister like
SHOULD I WRITE SOMETHING BACK
IT'S 30 MINUTES LATER BUT I'LL JUST DELETE MY FIRST REPLY
I'M GONNA DO IT
HOLD ME BACK
people are paying it though. so many freaking people on tumblr are shrieking about getting to meet him and good for them but damn.
Song of the Day: Delorean - Deli
Balearic beat, dance rock / 2009
Do you know of anyone that can fill the void? I know she did a cover for Baby Driver but it snot enough, I need an album STAT!
MAX HELP ME I'M FEELING
most of which weren't very good but w/e I love her
He looks like a young Orson Welles. Gimme!