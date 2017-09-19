2017's Eurovision winner Salvador Sobral hospitalized; waiting for a heart transplant

oh no I hope he'll be ok :( Reply

O pessoal tuga aqui no ONTD FORCA SALVADOR espero que o coração chegue logo e tudo corra pelo melhor!!!

Agora que "entregou o corpo à Ciência" só resta esperar pelo melhor.

sim , toda a sorte do mundo para ele.

:( hope he gets a heart

Someone's has to die for him to get a heart :(

Oh, somehow I missed this. I'm hoping for the best. He's been a fighter.



Que tudo corra bem!

hope he'll be okay :( I had heard during Eurovision that he wasn't in good health but I didn't realize he needed a heart transplant, hope he gets it soon <3

It was really gross how some people weaponized his win, saying that he only won because of his heart disease. The GP had no idea of the extent and gravity of his condition, anyway.



Edited at 2017-09-19 04:24 pm (UTC)

that's awful! I had no idea people were saying that about his win. I wasn't actually a big fan of the song but I just put it down to different opinions, considering I haven't liked a lot of the winning songs recently. What a dreadful thing to say about someone.

Damn I hope he gets a transplant soon and makes a speedy recovery!

That's so scary. My husband had minor heart surgery and in the pre-op room was a guy about our age who had had a heart transplant a couple years prior and needed minor surgery to check on it. He was laughing and joking with the nurses which made me feel better about what my husband was going through. Its crazy to me what science can do.

I hope he finds a compatible heart soon :(



Edited at 2017-09-19 04:48 pm (UTC)

Holy shit, I had no clue.

Que tudo fique bem com ele.

not romantique daddy :'(



i blame fauxntd's europop thotties who were straight up hating on king tbh!



get well soon europrince <3

omg what???

I hope he gets well soon.

I hope he can get a transplant soon and make a speedy recovery!

poor guy, hope he gets a heart soon. i really liked his song

I've learnt during Eurovision both about his illness & also that the song was written by his sister, at the end the lyrics go like "My heart can love for both of us" and idk it makes me cry

I hope he gets well soon, poor guy.

Ah coitado :(



Que tudo dê certo pra ele.

Hope he finds a compatible transplant and makes a speedy recovery :(

