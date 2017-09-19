Rose Quartz

2017's Eurovision winner Salvador Sobral hospitalized; waiting for a heart transplant



He is at Santa Cruz Hospital, in Lisbon, waiting for a heart that is compatible with his body.
His health has worsened because of the increase of his physical activity, after winning Eurovision.
A source says he is "more controlled thanks to machines doing the organs' functions".
His last concert was on September 8th, in Estoril.
After the concert, he spent a few days at hospital, came back home, and is now at the hospital again being monitored 24h while the preparations of the heart transplant are being made.


