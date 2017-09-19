2017's Eurovision winner Salvador Sobral hospitalized; waiting for a heart transplant
El último ganador de Eurovisión espera en un hospital de Lisboa la llegada de un corazón compatible con su cuerpo https://t.co/G1oYfxUvAU— EL PAÍS (@el_pais) September 19, 2017
He is at Santa Cruz Hospital, in Lisbon, waiting for a heart that is compatible with his body.
His health has worsened because of the increase of his physical activity, after winning Eurovision.
A source says he is "more controlled thanks to machines doing the organs' functions".
His last concert was on September 8th, in Estoril.
After the concert, he spent a few days at hospital, came back home, and is now at the hospital again being monitored 24h while the preparations of the heart transplant are being made.
SOURCE
Que tudo corra bem!
Edited at 2017-09-19 04:24 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-19 04:48 pm (UTC)
i blame fauxntd's europop thotties who were straight up hating on king tbh!
get well soon europrince <3
Que tudo dê certo pra ele.