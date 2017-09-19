Jada Pinkett Smith DENIES Claims She's a Scientologist

how many hindu/buddhist/muslim/jewish schools have u opened tho jada? Reply

Thread

Link

That really is what continues to get me more than anything they've said or done; if you don't agree with/are not part of a religion/belief system....why would you open a school influenced by it...?



Edited at 2017-09-19 04:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

influenced by it/staffed by its cult members etc. she pulled this "we have ppl of all religions!" shit w/ the school itself just before a bunch of non-scientologist staff resigned and were promptly replaced by hubbard approved loonies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty sure it followed the Montessori principles Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

someone needs to reply to her with that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao, gather ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mmmhmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ding ding ding ding!



At the time at they opened that school, she was definitely a practicing Scientologist. She may have distanced herself from the cult in the last few years, but it would be nice if she owned up to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that she even associates Scientology with religion is telling enough. Reply

Thread

Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mmmmhmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ding ding ding Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, one of these is not like the others Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

came here to say this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's people here who'd call you a Scientolophobe lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're right. *waits for cease and desist letter in the mail* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

M T E Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, I don't believe she did most of that shit. Except dianetics. I believe she did that. Reply

Thread

Link

Sure jan Reply

Thread

Link

Truly a(n indigo) child of the world. Reply

Thread

Link

are you a scientologist plant? why do you only have 19 comments posted?? who are you??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the aliens have landed 👽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, I'm so glad we have $cientology troll to mix things up around here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't figure out if it's a troll or a sea org member. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

does ontd have open membership now? you used to have to jump through hoops to get in with an established account history and now i guess it's just any old troll? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We've gotten a lot of new random trolls lately. Guessing they're just sock accounts cause who else would join this dying community to troll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're surprised that a scientologist lied to another scientologist (at the time) about communicating with their mother? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay Xenu. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll @you all I want. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not saying everything Leah says is the stone cold truth, but I also believe these people will do anything to make her look like she's lying about EVERYTHING. Plus, I don't think Nicole is anywhere on their radar like Leah is. Nicole is pretty subdued/quiet about everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lizzy Moss? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where is shelly miscavage? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Log off, David. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

thanks caroline :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please, tell me we have another scientologist troll.



The old one was fun. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are you the new jughood? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can I ask why you were attracted to scientology? Besides the dumb cult garbage and obvious $cam elements, the part that is so difficult for me to understand is what is so attractive about all of these boring white people with literally no sex appeal. I drive by the big centers in LA every day and seriously every single person looks so fucking generic and unsexy. It's weird- I just don't see the appeal. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wait i'm confused. what about her being seen with nicole AFTER isabella told leah that makes leah a liar? she could have been an SP at the time and things changed later. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how much does ur yearly scientology membership cost? do they deduct your fee based on your promoting them online? like is it a points system? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it true that Nutella & Cadbury caramel eggs are considered suppressive foods? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe Isabella Cruise changed her mind? or at least allowed herself to be photographed with Nicole later on. So that at the time what she told Leah that, was true.



And weren't there other indications that Isabella might have been rebelling against Scientology later on? so maybe she's wavering, or at least had a time when she wavered, even if she since went back.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Considering Nicole saying she has TWO children in her Emmy speech... I believe what Leah is saying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uh uh sure jada.



how's the second season of leah remini's show? my husband and i are waiting for a few more episodes to air so we can binge watch it. Reply

Thread

Link

More intense than the first season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the first season better, but only because I was new to learning about Co$. Now that I have watched her show, Going Clear, youtube videos, the show no longer has the shock value the first season did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fact that you "studied" it in the first place is automatically sus, but alright? Reply

Thread

Link

Well damn, sis. Go off I guess but like..... y'all opened a Scientology skool so obviously that meant something cos dat is serious and out of all of that, y'all chose Scientology to begin with. So..... aiiiiiight sis......... u do u boo!



Edit: also, y'all put yo kids thru dat skool. Look at yo son, Jaden. Like BrUh.



Edited at 2017-09-19 04:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

at this point, if a celeb hasn't publicly condemned scientology, i'm just going to believe they are one. this isn't a grey area, it is a cult. as much as i am not a fan of organized religion, you can't compare scientology to islam/judiasm/christianity/buddhism, they just fundamentally are not the same. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh shit, her ass is a Scientologist!



I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech…



If I were a member of any if the other religions she lists, I'd be pissed as hell that she was equating that sci-fi cult shit from the 50's with actual holy documents that are thousands of years old. Reply

Thread

Link

So it's the age difference that makes them more valid? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't even start like you can't tell the difference between religions (however fucked up and oppressive they might be) and cults that ask you to sign your soul away for a billion years Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well, yeah, in a lot of ways. They have important historical value because they're so old and have had such a cultural impact, and that's a fact that goes beyond any belief in them.



But gtfo, Islamaphobe, before I whip you with my burqua. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Look, the difference is I was baptised as a catholic when I was a child. I even took my first communion.



But when I got bored of going to mass, I stopped going and I haven't been to one (that wasn't for a marriage or a death) in 12 years. And when I did stop, nobody stalked me or tried to kill me or forbid my family from speaking to me anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you ask the stupidest fucking questions in religion based posts. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Only a Scientologist would know what the fuck "study tech" is. I know it's not actually studying technology, and that's as far as any non-Scientologist would know without googling that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wonder how scientology is letting her and will get away with not publicly associating with the group. i know they love their celeb members Reply

Thread

Link

everything is so public nowadays I really don't think they have the same pull with celebrities to threaten them like they did pre-social media and exposure to what they do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

$$$$ most likely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is still giving them positive endorsement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

David's focus these days is on his rich members, not getting in new people. He knows that isn't happening. The Smiths probably only mix and mingle with the rich members. And at the end of the day, he cares most about money. Who knows how much the Smiths have given, the only amount that is public info was for the school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean Scientology isn't exactly a religion that just lets u dabble in it once in a while without expecting anything in return Reply

Thread

Link

this, she be playin but Scientology ain't one to mess around. Once u in, there ain't a way to step out and call it day that quick. Plus they cray to begin with, like why y'all gotta go in without thinkin' what would happen to u and yo fam? It's nothing but all srs bzn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i guess we all just need to be open minded like jada ! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah it's not like when everyone was wearing those red kaballah bracelets for attention, Scientology will hunt your ass down. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This thetan in her also likes to text five different lines instead of putting it in just one. Reply

Thread

Link

don't come for quadruple texters like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm dragging myself here too sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like, I don't know any other way to text but to put every sentence in a different text Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i like doing that sometimes so my friends will get multiple notifs and feel popular and then surprise it's just me talking about one subject Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte im shook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link