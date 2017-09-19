Jada Pinkett Smith DENIES Claims She's a Scientologist
Former Scientologist Leah Remini has claimed that Jada Pinkett-Smith is a practicing Scientologist, and she’s now firing back.
I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I have prayed in mosques all over the world... but I am not a Muslim.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I have read the Bhagavad Gita... but I am not a Hindu.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
NO ONE ELSE can hold that power.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
At the time at they opened that school, she was definitely a practicing Scientologist. She may have distanced herself from the cult in the last few years, but it would be nice if she owned up to it.
The old one was fun.
And weren't there other indications that Isabella might have been rebelling against Scientology later on? so maybe she's wavering, or at least had a time when she wavered, even if she since went back.
how's the second season of leah remini's show? my husband and i are waiting for a few more episodes to air so we can binge watch it.
Edit: also, y'all put yo kids thru dat skool. Look at yo son, Jaden. Like BrUh.
I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech…
If I were a member of any if the other religions she lists, I'd be pissed as hell that she was equating that sci-fi cult shit from the 50's with actual holy documents that are thousands of years old.
But gtfo, Islamaphobe, before I whip you with my burqua.
But when I got bored of going to mass, I stopped going and I haven't been to one (that wasn't for a marriage or a death) in 12 years. And when I did stop, nobody stalked me or tried to kill me or forbid my family from speaking to me anymore.