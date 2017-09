Not a fan of Kesha but I like this song. Reply

Thread

Link

Did you listen to Rainbow? Her vocals are pretty similar on that album. If you like this you will probably like her new music. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awful. nothing is worth listening to mackelmore's awful rapping Reply

Thread

Link

put quotations around rapper next time or I'm reporting you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao fair call sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So many white people think rapping is just talking over an instrumental and Cacklesnore is the most embarrassing example of that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you even listen to the lyrics or the message ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i tried but the rapping was too awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Could've been worse. She sounds good though! Reply

Thread

Link

She sounds SO good bless Reply

Thread

Link

I like this actually! Not sure if I'll ever play it myself but I won't be mad if it comes on the radio lol Reply

Thread

Link

Makes sense! Ryan Lewis produced for Rainbow.



Anyway I have a weird soft spot for Macklemore as a person (not like, as a rapper). He donated a ton of money to a volunteer group I worked with. Seems like a dece guy. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like he and Channing Tatum are the same, genuinely nice guys who mean well. Like there could be way worse so I'd rather they be sucesssful because at least they try in the best way possible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She sounds great, I love her :') Reply

Thread

Link

i bought it cause i feel solely responsibly for warrior flopping cause i didn't buy it back in 2012 and i want kesha to have all good things Reply

Thread

Link

it's a cute song........but i'm kind of over the whole nostalgia wank. Reply

Thread

Link

i have a soft spot for macklemore cuz i found a mixtape he was on with bonnie mckee from like 1999 and i loved it back in 2009, it took me months to find it and i was soo proud of it as a 14 year old lol Reply

Thread

Link