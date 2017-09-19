Australian Survivor - Week 8

btw today's elimination is my favorite so far



about time one of henry, locky or luke went. i guess ak went, and he was in that group for me, but still. i needed another one of the alpha males to go, even if i don't really mind any of them on a personal level

I go backwards and forwards with Luke. Sometimes he's just plain funny and the rest of the time he is cringy. I kind of thought Henry was going since the editors let him narrate son much of the episode

lol bye Henry



This season has been amazing. I think I'll be pretty satisfied with the result no matter what at this point.

I haven't been watching but was he ever exposed as a fake yoga master or whatever?

Shit, sorry for the late response, just saw this now - no, never exposed that we saw, beyond Sarah and Sam's suspicions.

ia this is a great season. tho I still don't understand why Ziggy wasted her super idol on Annalise

dammit I liked Henry's game. So there are no more immunity idols in play right now?



OP- Can you please tell me the schedule for next week? I had no idea there was a 3rd episode this week

Going forward the news articles say it's Sunday Monday and Tuesday. Until they change their minds of course. It's worth reading the news.com.au recap just for the last line which says how many eps are on each week

thank you!

