Australian Survivor - Week 8

Jarrad-29-WA.jpg
Ziggy won individual immunity. Jarrad was voted out 7-5 over Luke.



Anneliese-23-VIC-700x1050.png
Henry won individual immunity. Anneliese was voted out 8-3 over Locky.



Henry-26-SA-700x1050.jpg
Tessa won individual immunity. Henry was voted out 6-4 over Peter.


SOURCE: Me/Channel Ten

Three episodes this week! This is my favorite Survivor season overall since Cagayan?
