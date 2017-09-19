Australian Survivor - Week 8
Ziggy won individual immunity. Jarrad was voted out 7-5 over Luke.
Henry won individual immunity. Anneliese was voted out 8-3 over Locky.
Tessa won individual immunity. Henry was voted out 6-4 over Peter.
SOURCE: Me/Channel Ten
Three episodes this week! This is my favorite Survivor season overall since Cagayan?
thank EW
I go backwards and forwards with Luke. Sometimes he's just plain funny and the rest of the time he is cringy. I kind of thought Henry was going since the editors let him narrate son much of the episode
This season has been amazing. I think I'll be pretty satisfied with the result no matter what at this point.
OP- Can you please tell me the schedule for next week? I had no idea there was a 3rd episode this week
Going forward the news articles say it's Sunday Monday and Tuesday. Until they change their minds of course. It's worth reading the news.com.au recap just for the last line which says how many eps are on each week
I can't wait for real survivor to start again.