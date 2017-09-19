Gucci Mane Collaborating on New Music with Youtuber/Nobody Jake Paul for Some Reason
Gucci Mane, after winning a VMA and going Gold for his collab with 5H 'Down'; has decided to collab with Jake Paul. pic.twitter.com/ae4R2V5bEf— Music News & Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 17, 2017
Gucci calls the song he's working on w/ J*ke P*ul a "banger." In the above video, he also says, "This song right here is a hit. Listen, if y'all sleepin' on Jake Paul, y'all finna know."
It is not clear if Gucci Mane was being held at gunpoint.
Gucci, blink twice if you're being held hostage.
and gross @ gucci bringing this on to himself just for the money
jake paul is a new level of problematic with his racism and abuse.
pls don't even start with this comparison.
I seriously doubt Gucci Mane cares about how problematic he is. He's in it for the paycheck.
I'm pretty sure we're living in hell right now.
Edited at 2017-09-19 03:26 pm (UTC)