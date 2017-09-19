Gucci Mane Collaborating on New Music with Youtuber/Nobody Jake Paul for Some Reason

same Reply

Somebody get him out of the sunken place Reply

gross @ jake paul's crew treating gucci like some characiture to be gawked at.



and gross @ gucci bringing this on to himself just for the money Reply

We did not want you free for this, Guwop. Reply

Not to be rude, but if you're doing songs with fifth harmony, I'm not sure Jake Paul is that much of a downgrade. They're probably selling about the same amount of music. Reply

jake paul is a new level of problematic with his racism and abuse.



pls don't even start with this comparison. umm fifth harmony have top 10 hits. jake paul's song peaked at like #95 jake paul is a new level of problematic with his racism and abuse.pls don't even start with this comparison. Reply

They haven't had any top ten hits recently and their most recent single peaked just as high on the itunes chart as his song despite having a whole lot more money behind it.



I seriously doubt Gucci Mane cares about how problematic he is. He's in it for the paycheck. Reply

Gucci Mane literally killed someone. I dont think he cares about being problematic. Reply

+ selena gomez. Reply

Mte Reply

I had never heard of this creature Jake Paul before. But I saw a news clip where this whole ass white child dabbed and screamed "What are Those????" on local television in 2017. He also burns mattresses in his spare time and people watch it. Not only that, they enjoy it!



I'm pretty sure we're living in hell right now. Reply

Between him and this bhad bhabie nonsense we truly are in the darkest timeline Reply

it's the end of days for sure Reply

he's human garbage. he'll be an addict in 5 years and dead in 10. Reply

welp Reply

we can only hope *crosses fingers* Reply

Brrr Reply

Is he broke. Reply

His wedding to Keyshia is costing a million so I'm not mad at him tossing Jake Paul some garbage bars for a quick check but ugh, why guwop?!? Reply

nothing on this earth makes me feel older than youtube/vine/etc "celebrities" Reply

Money talks enough to make someone publicly say that that dried, shriveled piece of burnt tagliatelle can rap. What a joke. Here's hoping that his abusive ass and his 'England is my city' crew can all wither and die ffs.



Edited at 2017-09-19 03:26 pm (UTC) Reply

My friend showed me Logan Paul's music video about his brother and it was sooo weird I had to keep pausing the video bc of how cringey it was. Reply

When will men learn that they don't necessarily have to support all things male. Reply

launch all youtubers into space plz. Reply

