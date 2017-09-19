raz

Gucci Mane Collaborating on New Music with Youtuber/Nobody Jake Paul for Some Reason



Gucci calls the song he's working on w/ J*ke P*ul a "banger." In the above video, he also says, "This song right here is a hit. Listen, if y'all sleepin' on Jake Paul, y'all finna know."

It is not clear if Gucci Mane was being held at gunpoint.

Gucci, blink twice if you're being held hostage.

