Nadine performs employment anthem 'Go to Work' live in London
The Queen of vocals and hairflips stopped by London's iconic G-A-Y venue to perform her new viral smash Go to Werk and a couple of Girls Aloud classics. Enjoy!
Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb25
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wtq-TNI
Source 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJO3
Nuhdeen came through!
Might as well bundle that up with a copy of Centre Stage.
You're gonna wait a while.
She ended leotards, reinvented pop girl performances, claimed ownership of the color Red.
she should perform at private weddings next