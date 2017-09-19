Nadine performs employment anthem 'Go to Work' live in London

Waiting for Nicola to come the fuck through. Reply

Thread

Link

Literally no one wants that.



Might as well bundle that up with a copy of Centre Stage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need another fun album from her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're gonna wait a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She already has



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfggg dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nobody wants that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao cinderella's eyes was overrated. cute but it's no Insatiable! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SHE DID THAT Reply

Thread

Link

Nadine? In the UK? Seems fake. Reply

Thread

Link

She has abandoned the united states to take her rightful place from Scar, I mean Cheryl! Lioness Queen teas!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She ended leotards, reinvented pop girl performances, claimed ownership of the color Red. Reply

Thread

Link

what a goddess



she should perform at private weddings next Reply

Thread

Link

Nuhdeen! The pantsuit, yes! the hair! cheryl could never Reply

Thread

Link

well, she looks nice. Reply

Thread

Link

her voice sounds so different Reply

Thread

Link

I think smoking deepened it quite a bit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can see this song go AWF.. at bar/batmitzvas Reply

Thread

Link

She dances like a wooden artist's doll. Reply

Thread

Link

Im doing a report on female power suits for school and this is hilarious/perfect Reply

Thread

Link

Why is she trying to be a solo artist again, the first time was so sad. Reply

Thread

Link

prob has a sweet distribution deal with lidl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because this time she has a proper deal and a budget for promotion lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link