Nadine performs employment anthem 'Go to Work' live in London



The Queen of vocals and hairflips stopped by London's iconic G-A-Y venue to perform her new viral smash Go to Werk and a couple of Girls Aloud classics. Enjoy!









Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb25su_1JAI
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wtq-TNIoaZU
Source 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJO34hvXRmo

Nuhdeen came through!
