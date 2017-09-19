My idol. Glad someone was smart enough to finally give her her own show Reply

but on trutv? :/

welp



welp

i'll still watch

i realized there are a lot of cute little campy shows on there. isn't billy on the street on that channel?

This queen deserves everything! Next years winner for Lead Comedic Actress, because Princess Caroline was amazing this season

I love her "I Like You" hospitality book so if this show is anything like that, I will be here for it.

The glass of milk with four Milk Duds at the bottom sounds amazing right about now

She's such a queen. But beauty routines with Amy Sedaris seems like a wasted opportunity

thats a beauty routine I can get behind. Be happy in the sun. haha

Princess Carolyn ❤️

I love her voice Reply

queen

i came in here to make sure you saw this tbh

First time I ever saw Amy Sedaris on anything was Late Night with Conan. I think she showed Martha Stewart and Conan how to make a squirrel bong and a prison grilled cheese with an iron.

this makes me think of when amy went on martha's show and said "congratulations on your sanitation c-grade i saw it when i was coming through the kitchen thats great!"

i love watching her clips from her appearances on martha. once she was there during halloween and amy had on a dress that was styled off of a vintage barbie dolls dress so in the beginning of the segment she asked martha if she looked too old for the dress and martha was like,"no you look like, 12" and then later on martha was jokingly saying she was going to go trick or tricking and amy was like,"ok, i may not be too old for this dress, but you're definitely too old to go trick or tricking"

I was watching this old interview with her and a friend from the early 90's. I felt bad for her because one of the interviewers was calling her old and just badgering her with insults. it was awful.







and I forgot. She uses the f word more than once in this interview.



Edited at 2017-09-19 02:52 pm (UTC)

She did a cute thing for Into The Gloss a while back about beauty products - her home looks so cozy: https://intothegloss.com/2015/07/amy-se daris-beauty/

I love Amy so much, and David. The whole fucking Sedaris family are gems.

omg my fucking queen

Love her! Her scenes with Colbert in strangers with candy still stick out in my head years later

She's my fave

lol, I love her and am so excited for her show. I used to follow someone on LJ who had a fansite for her and they eventually got in touch, when Amy was touring for her first book she stayed at this person's house and was openly looking through her medicine cabinet and just being lovable Amy. I wish the woman didn't get rid of her LJ cause it was a cute story (and she had a cute house).

