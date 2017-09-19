September 19th, 2017, 01:03 am flowerssleeping amy sedaris talks beauty w/ instyle shares her must-have beauty item, hair routine, and her fav night look. her new show 'at home with amy sedaris' premieres on trutv october 24th(preview here). source Tagged: beauty / makeup, comedy / comedian Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2525 comments Add comment
i'll still watch
I love her voice
and I forgot. She uses the f word more than once in this interview.
Edited at 2017-09-19 02:52 pm (UTC)
She did a cute thing for Into The Gloss a while back about beauty products - her home looks so cozy: https://intothegloss.com/2015/07/amy-se