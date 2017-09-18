'Beach Rats' director answers whether or not a straight woman should make movies about gay men

Sure why not.

They're mostly the ones writing the gay slash fic anyway.

This post is going to be a Six Flags ride

And I just had breakfast, so I'm hopping off.

I'm kind of curious to see this,.. is it any good?

she does some really interesting stuff with some side characters that i loved but overall the movie just wasn't all there for me. i didn't hate it but i don't recommend it

it's in my top 10 of the year but i'm ppl here call me pretentious so take that as you will

lol ilu

I liked it, but I found the ending inconclusive. She uses body language and framing a lot to tell the story but b/c the editing wasn't tight enough sometimes it would cause me to read into something that the director hadn't intended.

this straight woman shockingly did not make an accurate film about closeted gay men exploring their sexuality.

her response deflects that and brings up an equally valid point that men don't make accurate films about women.

water is wet.



ETA:

"putting yourself in sexual situations because you don't know your worth" seems like judgment about gay cruising to me which is the vibe i got from the movie in general



Edited at 2017-09-19 05:03 am (UTC)

I'm not a gay man, but I think if you are a straight person looking to direct an lgbtq themed movie, you should at least do the bare minimum and hire lgbtq people on your team. Like, do your research, figure out what tropes to avoid, for example the Bury Your Gays one. Hire lgbtq writers, listen to their opinions, and just maybe try not be a fetishizing asshole. And maybe when you're getting called out, try and listen to what the lgbtq community is saying, you might actually learn something.



Edited at 2017-09-19 05:03 am (UTC)

i don't think she's wrong about what she said about men but i don't think that's necessarily applicable to queer movies seeing as they're two very very different topics. i wouldn't say it's appropriation, but i would say it's a little gross because str8 women really enjoy exploiting and fetishizing gay men for some weird reason.

also, please stop saying movies about queer people aren't about queer experiences. it's okay that they are!! damn. not everything has to cater to the norm. str8s will get over it. just say it's a movie about gay people. not everyone needs to identify with a character's struggles to like and enjoy watching them.

"str8 women really enjoy exploiting and fetishizing gay men for some weird reason"



i get where you're coming from, but this movie doesn't indulge in that at all

i didn't mean that with regards to this particular movie, tbh. in general, they tend to that. i can't speak to anything in this movie bc i didn't watch it so i'm just remarking on her comments. :)

once I made a post about how straight women fetishizing gay men via yaoi & slashfic was gross on fuckin tumblr and some 17 year old straight girl got in my inbox calling me homophobic XD

i wouldn't say it's appropriation, but i would say it's a little gross because str8 women really enjoy exploiting and fetishizing gay men for some weird reason.



You could say the same thing about straight men exploiting and fetishising gay women. And yet I've seen people vehemently defending Blue is the Warmest Colour on here.



But your second point is what's annoying me about all the press for Call Me By Your Name. Everyone keeps saying it's a universal love story and yeah, love is a universal thing, but this movie depicts experiences that are unique to bisexual men and you shouldn't have to undermine that to try and appeal to more viewers.

I've never understood this need to cater to the straight, white male perspective. Like, I've consumed so much media that I can't necessarily relate to, but I can still enjoy it for what it is. If you need to see everything filtered through your own experience, then you're severely sheltered and probably lacking in empathy.

Is the actor "straight?"

"When I watch films about women that are imagined by men, for me, I don't walk into a theater ready to criticize it because it was written by a man. For me the criticism often comes from a place of feeling like it's underdeveloped or superficial. That would provoke my response."



But that's because-- It's-- ???



"It's not a film about coming out, it's a film about exploration—it's about desire, and it's about putting yourself in sexual situations because you don't know your worth in the world, and putting yourself into risky situations because you don't have that sense of who you are and what you're worth. I don't see that as appropriation."



my god



lol, me too, buddy

I love a good self drag tbh

she's entirely devoid of a personality when speaking and she speaks poorly tbh. I love the movie but she sounds... like she isn't thinking lmao

I mean, I guess the movie isn't about coming out in that he never comes out in the movie. the movie ends with him still not vocalizing his acceptance of his sexuality, but i think we're supposed to read that he's more accepting of it at the end.

It's a little transparent this needs to be a discussion now and not all the times through the last 100 years of cinema men directed the lesbian experience...



No comment on her or her film though, not really interested

you think this is the first time this has every been discussed in the history of cinema?

No but literally everything I've heard abt this movie (2 articles) has been in relation to it



It was a sidenote when Handmaiden and to a degree Blue came out in terms of the larger artistic discourse

I loved this movie, the main actor is amazing. It has some clunky plot moments but overall it's one of the better things I've seen this year. It was very specific to where and how it plays out. yes am gay male



Edited at 2017-09-19 05:12 am (UTC)

ofc people who didn't see it will bash it

It's on Netflix, right?

Looks like it is, at least in some places. Brb checking

I'm going to see it tomorrow as a double feature with Menashe; our art house theatre finally got both this past weekend.

The title of that article is stupid. You can make art about anything. You can be a male director and make a movie about women being raped, what is the problem?? It's how some of the greatest art in history has been made. You shouldn't make FUN OF GAYS if you are not gay but you can make a movie about it.

yeah, i'd prefer if straight women stopped trying to tell our stories. it's annoying that everything getting past the thresholds (producing, publishing, etc) is spearheaded by a women or straight man. it's especially prevalent in YA fiction rn.



like on one hand, storytellers should be able to go outside of themselves - but at the same time, you're taking opportunities away from gay creators. and more importantly, if your work isn't received well , it will affect the chances of more gay stories being told.

I understand and agree with her point, but her movies are MICRO budget, this isn't even comparable to the budget of Moonlight when it comes to taking opportunities away from gay creators.

ok i don't wanna seem like the troll (2 comments) above me, but how is Hittman making a gay movie and Jenkins making a gay movie different? nvm they went to school together and are friends but people are real quick to write the movie made by the woman off without having seen it



Edited at 2017-09-19 05:16 am (UTC)

barry jenkins used source material that was written by a gay man. hittman created this story all on her own, with no input from actual gays



and speaking for myself, i'm not writing it off. i'm sure i'll watch it and probably enjoy it. still, there needs to be something said about staying in your own lane and letting marginalized creators tell their own stories

yes that I can agree with, and mccraney's source for moonlight is what MADE it. But by that measure would a gay director have made it better/more resonant? I can't say but I think Moonlight is damn near a masterwork

well moonlight was based on a story written by a gay man

I think there's two reasons for that:

1. Moonlight isn't just about sexuality and discusses black masculinity a great deal.

2. Moonlight's was co-written by Tarell Alvin McCraney who is gay.



I thought Beach Rats was beautiful to look at and the acting was really phenomenal, and I really loved the underlying theme of his younger sister exploring her sexuality with men at the same time he was, but I think it was clear it wasn't written by someone who knew the gay experience.

meanwhile straight people hold moonlight up as the pinnacle of gay representation whilst shitting on a film with a gay director, writer and producers without even seeing it

can i take the time to go a little ot and complain about the total lack of wlw movies? :( bitwc is hot and all but i can't keep keeping watching that, lol

Disobedience with Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz is coming out this year if you're into watching people spit into each other's mouths??

oh my god, hahahha

Do you know Saving Face?

i watched the handmaiden last week (i know, i'm late) and it was pretty amazing tbh

Parent

i don't care but i would just question whether a straight woman knows enough about the gay experience to write an interesting and believable film

Most gay erotica is written by women

And mos of it is also shit

Parent

