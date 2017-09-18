Urbano Barberini

'Beach Rats' director answers whether or not a straight woman should make movies about gay men

  • Eliza Hittman, the director and writer of the recent drama Beach Rats, is a straight woman. Her film has been criticized for connecting gay sex with violence. At Sundance, an audience member brought up the #BuryYourGays trope in regards to the movie's ending. The director wondered if her being a woman affected the audience's not-so-positive response to her film.

  • The director drew inspiration for Beach Rats partly from both her personally witnessing men cruising on the boardwalk in Coney Island as well the death of Michael Sandy in 2006.

  • When interviewed about the criticisms, Hittman said, "I don't think that men are questioned for taking on, or inhabiting, the world of women. It feels more taboo to take on the world of men for some reason." She later says, "When I watch films about women that are imagined by men, for me, I don't walk into a theater ready to criticize it because it was written by a man. For me the criticism often comes from a place of feeling like it's underdeveloped or superficial. That would provoke my response."

  • In regards to the film's subject matter, Hittman added: "It's not a film about coming out, it's a film about exploration—it's about desire, and it's about putting yourself in sexual situations because you don't know your worth in the world, and putting yourself into risky situations because you don’t have that sense of who you are and what you’re worth. I don’t see that as appropriation."

