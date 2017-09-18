'Beach Rats' director answers whether or not a straight woman should make movies about gay men
- Eliza Hittman, the director and writer of the recent drama Beach Rats, is a straight woman. Her film has been criticized for connecting gay sex with violence. At Sundance, an audience member brought up the #BuryYourGays trope in regards to the movie's ending. The director wondered if her being a woman affected the audience's not-so-positive response to her film.
- The director drew inspiration for Beach Rats partly from both her personally witnessing men cruising on the boardwalk in Coney Island as well the death of Michael Sandy in 2006.
- When interviewed about the criticisms, Hittman said, "I don't think that men are questioned for taking on, or inhabiting, the world of women. It feels more taboo to take on the world of men for some reason." She later says, "When I watch films about women that are imagined by men, for me, I don't walk into a theater ready to criticize it because it was written by a man. For me the criticism often comes from a place of feeling like it's underdeveloped or superficial. That would provoke my response."
- In regards to the film's subject matter, Hittman added: "It's not a film about coming out, it's a film about exploration—it's about desire, and it's about putting yourself in sexual situations because you don't know your worth in the world, and putting yourself into risky situations because you don’t have that sense of who you are and what you’re worth. I don’t see that as appropriation."
her response deflects that and brings up an equally valid point that men don't make accurate films about women.
"putting yourself in sexual situations because you don't know your worth" seems like judgment about gay cruising to me which is the vibe i got from the movie in general
also, please stop saying movies about queer people aren't about queer experiences. it's okay that they are!! damn. not everything has to cater to the norm. str8s will get over it. just say it's a movie about gay people. not everyone needs to identify with a character's struggles to like and enjoy watching them.
i get where you're coming from, but this movie doesn't indulge in that at all
You could say the same thing about straight men exploiting and fetishising gay women. And yet I've seen people vehemently defending Blue is the Warmest Colour on here.
But your second point is what's annoying me about all the press for Call Me By Your Name. Everyone keeps saying it's a universal love story and yeah, love is a universal thing, but this movie depicts experiences that are unique to bisexual men and you shouldn't have to undermine that to try and appeal to more viewers.
"It's not a film about coming out, it's a film about exploration—it's about desire, and it's about putting yourself in sexual situations because you don't know your worth in the world, and putting yourself into risky situations because you don’t have that sense of who you are and what you’re worth. I don’t see that as appropriation."
It was a sidenote when Handmaiden and to a degree Blue came out in terms of the larger artistic discourse
like on one hand, storytellers should be able to go outside of themselves - but at the same time, you're taking opportunities away from gay creators. and more importantly, if your work isn't received well , it will affect the chances of more gay stories being told.
and speaking for myself, i'm not writing it off. i'm sure i'll watch it and probably enjoy it. still, there needs to be something said about staying in your own lane and letting marginalized creators tell their own stories
1. Moonlight isn't just about sexuality and discusses black masculinity a great deal.
2. Moonlight's was co-written by Tarell Alvin McCraney who is gay.
I thought Beach Rats was beautiful to look at and the acting was really phenomenal, and I really loved the underlying theme of his younger sister exploring her sexuality with men at the same time he was, but I think it was clear it wasn't written by someone who knew the gay experience.