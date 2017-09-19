james hmmm

James Franco for Coach Fragrance



Franco stars in the Coach For Men fragrance campaign.

"James is the quintessential-cool Coach guy. He’s handsome, there’s a bit of danger and he’s thoughtful and challenging, energetic and prolific. He represents so many of the references I’ve used at Coach — references of American style that resonate around the world." - COACH Creative Director, Stuart Vevers

The Coach For Men fragrance campaign is inspired by the raw energy of New York



