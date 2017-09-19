James Franco for Coach Fragrance
Franco stars in the Coach For Men fragrance campaign.
"James is the quintessential-cool Coach guy. He’s handsome, there’s a bit of danger and he’s thoughtful and challenging, energetic and prolific. He represents so many of the references I’ve used at Coach — references of American style that resonate around the world." - COACH Creative Director, Stuart Vevers
The Coach For Men fragrance campaign is inspired by the raw energy of New York
source
PERFUME POST!!
And DON'T @ me rn with the icon, I get it.
He's not the quintessential cool guy, he's the creepy guy smoking in the corner, waiting for your 16 year old sister to get drunk. Am I the only one who remembers him getting busted for trying to lure underage girls to his hotel room on Twitter? He's so skeevy. Why would anyone want to buy anything he's selling? Ick.
Edited at 2017-09-19 04:54 am (UTC)
He looks like he smells of BO really bad. Not the poster boy for luxury fragrance kind of guy!! Coach really missed the spot here!
Or maybe it's just the fact that he's infinitely hotter than Tobey Maguire idk
Edited at 2017-09-19 04:28 am (UTC)
I've mentioned this in fragrance posts before but I really want one of those replica fantasy scents but I can't decide which one also they are so expensive lol
Maybe for Christmas for myself