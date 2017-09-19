James Franco for Coach Fragrance

Has anyone seen The Deuce? I really like it. I think he has the potential to contend for next year's Emmys.



it's legit good, but it's david simon so i'm not surprised at all!

I couldn't get past episode 2 of The Wire lol

I've been watching and I'm enjoying the fuck out of it. Everyone in it is really good, including James.

your icon and accompanying picture are killing me softly

my poor bussy

he looks like he smells like wet dog

He does. Wow, Coach is really scraping the bottom of the barrel. This ad looks like they shot it in a half an hour with no storyboard and a budget of $250.



He's not the quintessential cool guy, he's the creepy guy smoking in the corner, waiting for your 16 year old sister to get drunk. Am I the only one who remembers him getting busted for trying to lure underage girls to his hotel room on Twitter? He's so skeevy. Why would anyone want to buy anything he's selling? Ick.

Edited at 2017-09-19 04:54 am (UTC) it was on instagram bitch

I came to reply that!



He looks like he smells of BO really bad. Not the poster boy for luxury fragrance kind of guy!! Coach really missed the spot here! Reply

I used to think he was so overrated and not that attractive, then I watched the Spider-Man movies and I kinda get it.



Or maybe it's just the fact that he's infinitely hotter than Tobey Maguire idk Reply

ive taken shits that are better looking than tabey maguire

Edited at 2017-09-19 04:28 am (UTC) rude bish

Freaks & Geeks was the prime of his good looks.

I saw him irl last week. It was dreadful. I may never recover.

lmao why? what happened?

lol, nothing happened, I'm just being dramatic because he bugs me and is bizarrely omnipresent. He was just standing there in the lobby at the mother! premiere and I just >__________> out of pettiness

he can be hot when he wants to but yeesh this guy

he can be but, no

me @ all of ur HORRIFYING icons, tbh:

aww she looks like ducky from land before time but with character appropriate teeth

I thought he was Gucci



I've mentioned this in fragrance posts before but I really want one of those replica fantasy scents but I can't decide which one also they are so expensive lol



Maybe for Christmas for myself Reply

i like either jazz club or at the barbers i cant remember which one of them smells basic as fuck but the other is rly nice w my pheromones

call me shallow but i don't get how james franco is considered attractive at all

hdu

what the fuck am i looking at

that's not shallow sis. that's delusional

he hasn't been attractive since like 2005. He is fucking repulsive now.

idgi either

You're not shallow, you have 20/20 vision. He's super skeevy. I get the creeps just looking at him.

my ex roomie introduced me to the michael kors signature scent and now it's MY signature scent.

I had a customer complain about the price of that one and I told her the original Kim Kardashian fragrance smells exactly like it but only costs $30 for a 100ml bottle. She bought it but swore me to secrecy. Whoops.

I came here for the fragrance talk since that's my job, but the Franco bashing is much more enjoyable.

His Gucci cologne ads back in 2008 were hot. RIP Hot James Franco.

