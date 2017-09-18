Kate McKinnon's Emmy-winning SNL tribute made Hillary Clinton cry
Kate McKinnon won an Emmy last night for her SNL tribute to Hillary Clinton.
During her acceptance speech, Kate thanked Hillary Clinton for her "grace and grit."
In her book, Hillary Clinton wrote about Kate McKinnon's touching post-election SNL performance.
The former First Lady wrote that she fought back tears while watching Kate McKinnon's tribute to her.
that hallelujah performance pissed me off, leonard cohen is so much better than whatever they were trying to do
Not sure what the angle is here...
Sigh, we could've had it all
It feels like we skid from one crisis into another. Last week was DACA and now we're back to healthcare. EVERYTHING HAPPENS SO MUCH.
Eta: people give Fallon shit for normalizing Trump but SNL played a role too. It felt very different from the McCain/Obama election skits. Mostly because the more real it got the less funny it became imo.
Edited at 2017-09-19 04:42 am (UTC)
Sometimes I stop and think wow Trump is our president. Like this isn't a joke people seriously voted for him.
