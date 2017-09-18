FIRE

Kate McKinnon's Emmy-winning SNL tribute made Hillary Clinton cry




Kate McKinnon won an Emmy last night for her SNL tribute to Hillary Clinton.

During her acceptance speech, Kate thanked Hillary Clinton for her "grace and grit."

In her book, Hillary Clinton wrote about Kate McKinnon's touching post-election SNL performance.

The former First Lady wrote that she fought back tears while watching Kate McKinnon's tribute to her.

Source: Twitter
Tagged: , , ,