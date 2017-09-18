Kate McKinnon's Emmy-winning SNL tribute made Hillary Clinton cry

Actually when he won I was so kind of raw from everything that I was trying not to cry too. Reply

the hallelujah performance?

I took in a shuddering breath through that performance. It helped, it shouldn't have and I was still violently angry at SNL for Trump, but I realized it wasn't just me or my family feeling this way. I found a whisper of hope in that performance.

she was awarded for the season tbh



that hallelujah performance pissed me off, leonard cohen is so much better than whatever they were trying to do

that was SOMETHING ELSE

I mean... that seems appropriate?





Not sure what the angle is here... Reply

me too i'm sitting here trying to figure out OP's ulterior, shit-stirring motive

he knows that just mentioning Hillary will get people fighting in the comments lol

aww :'( i think i replayed that bit at least 20 times. i probably cried each time, as well. :/

Hillary Cliton was on NPR Fresh Air today and I had to stop listening to it halfway through. Listening to all the vile shit Trump did to her was super depressing to me. No matter if you agreed with Hillary's politics or her become President, the way he treated her in the public was disgusting and sadly, normalized.

Yep. Trump calling her disgusting for using the bathroom. 😔 I hate him 😡

Yeah she mentions it in the book too. He's a turd.

lmao

That post election performance was so painful and raw.



Sigh, we could've had it all Reply

I think we all cried tbh

just rewatched it and it still makes me cry welp

Can we turn this into a politics post because like... I am vvvv scared that the new ACA repeal bill is gonna pass.



It feels like we skid from one crisis into another. Last week was DACA and now we're back to healthcare. EVERYTHING HAPPENS SO MUCH. Reply

There's a disturbingly good chance that it passes in the Senate. The fuckers knew what they were doing getting Graham to co-sponsor; McCain's vote is locked in, Murkowski's "No" is now a "Maybe", no other moderate is going to vote "no", and our hopes are all riding on Rand Paul thinking the bill isn't cruel enough.

shocked ONTD was all about it - it seemed very hackneyed and I do not like this retroactive lionizing of SNL - even lorne seemed embarrassed to win last night

like what does hallelujah even mean in context of the election?



Reply

leonard cohen died that same week..it was overshadowed by the election.

it was also a tribute to Leonard Cohen

I thought it was cheesy as hell but I understand why people liked it

I really wasn't about it solely because SNL were the ones that had Trump on as host almost immediately after the "Mexicans are rapists and thugs" speech and they somehow made up for that by getting Baldwin to mock him? Nah, not for me.



Eta: people give Fallon shit for normalizing Trump but SNL played a role too. It felt very different from the McCain/Obama election skits. Mostly because the more real it got the less funny it became imo.



Edited at 2017-09-19 04:42 am (UTC) Reply

I disagree. Maybe looking back now and actually physically living through a Trump presidency (and consequently becoming somewhat desensitized to it) it seemed trite and hackneyed, but at the time it was an appropriate emotional response to his being elected, many people were truly devastated, and rightfully so.

That performance really got to me too. It's weird now, reliving some of this stuff, it makes me feel so raw and I'm not even American.

i feel like i'm living in a bizarro dimension.. trump is president and hillary is on a book tour, making tons of cash from losing in a sexist, bigoted world.

He would so rather be in her place right now.

Yep I honestly think this is true. I believe Howard Stern when he said Trump was not happy to have won.

mte

Ia



Sometimes I stop and think wow Trump is our president. Like this isn't a joke people seriously voted for him. Reply

The emotions Kate conveyed through her performance were indescribable. I cried like a baby.

i just started listening to her new book. i don't know how to sort the files in itunes though, there's like 100 different "songs"

How did you get the audio file? If it's from CD you can tell iTunes to sort by disc # - you just need to go in via "get info" by disc and make sure they're numbered in order. If you got it from audible, I'd just DL the audible app and listen to it in there. Hope something in there helps!

