Taylor Swift sued for copying 3LW's "Playas Gon Play"

Are those lyrics on the left side? I never noticed that before, lol Reply

I thought it was part of the curtains lol Reply

think they're the lyrics to love story or btd, not sure Reply

omg I never noticed until this comment. Reply

Did they trademark it? If so, that'll actually be pretty funny. Reply

3LW... Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long time Reply

I literally made the same comment with the Star Wars gif lol. Reply

I was gonna listen to compare, but I also don't want to listen to "Shake It Off." Reply

The songs don't sound similar - it's literally just about those lyrics. Reply

Well, I wanted to listen for the lyrics. Reply

idk who this is in these gifs that keep getting posted but he cute Reply

gurl who dis Reply

Love that gif Reply

That's a stretch. Reply

A common phrase is a common phrase and they are a couple years slow on this one. Although Tay does also try to trademark her stupid generic lines too so, (but at least that's only for merchandise right?) Reply

lol wait this is so random.

Did they really start the "playas gonna play hatas gonna hate" saying tho?? Were they the first??



LoL, I kind of hear it? I mean, I'm not saying they have a case or that Taylor did anything wrong, to be clear. Edit: ONTD doesn't read, I thought they were talking about the beat in the chorus.



I forgot all about 3LW but I do remember that song. Saying it's 20% of Shake It Off is a huge stretch, though. Get that money though, I guess. Reply

She does repeat the like a billion times Reply

has this case been going on for a while? it seems weird for them to all of a sudden sue now considering how long the song has been out. Reply

That's how a lot of lawsuits go, though. Wait until the copycat song or product has made some money then be all "see you in court" Reply

but it was an instant hit, they could have done like blurred lines and sued almost immediately after Reply

They were probably trying extortion settlement first, then filed suit when Taylor's attorneys rightfully told them to kick rocks. Reply

Is one of the 3LW girl the one that made that song about being face down ass up because the sex was amazing? Something about he pulled off a track too. Reply

the thex wath thectaculaaaaaaaaaah



This never fails to kill me. Reply

Lmao I forgot about this! Reply

Wow. I thought it wouldn't be that awful. A man wrote that for sure. Reply

Lmao, iconic Reply

Everytime this is posted I have to watch it lol. Reply

Thpectacular



spectacular is THAT hoe anthem Reply

o @ ppl still making fun at her lisp Reply

lmao at people posting the video about four times Reply

Also, she was a Cheetah girl. Reply

Lmfao this gif always kills me Reply

lol same i giggle every time i see it Reply

She'll settle out of court really fast, before "Taylor Swift hates black people" gifs crop up. Reply

Which song is the popular song by 3LW? I know I know a song, I just don't know which one Reply

This



nnn @ all of us posting the same videos Reply

OMG this throwback jam! Reply

No More (Baby I'mma Do Right) is probably their most famous hit outside of Playas Gon' Play Reply

