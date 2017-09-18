Taylor Swift sued for copying 3LW's "Playas Gon Play"
Taylor Swift Sued Over 'Shake it Off,' You Ripped Off 'Hater's Gonna Hate!!!' https://t.co/KeWuSh2SFX— TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2017
3LW — aka the Cheetah Girls minus Raven — had a song back in the day called "Playas Gon Play". The chorus: "Playas, they gonna play, and hatas, they gonna hate." Sound familiar? That chorus was later reworked into Taylor Swift's smash "Shake It Off." Taylor is now being sued by the original songwriters, who claim that 20% of "Shake It Off" is derivative of their song.
Did they really start the "playas gonna play hatas gonna hate" saying tho?? Were they the first??
