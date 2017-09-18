anna

Taylor Swift sued for copying 3LW's "Playas Gon Play"


3LW — aka the Cheetah Girls minus Raven — had a song back in the day called "Playas Gon Play". The chorus: "Playas, they gonna play, and hatas, they gonna hate." Sound familiar? That chorus was later reworked into Taylor Swift's smash "Shake It Off." Taylor is now being sued by the original songwriters, who claim that 20% of "Shake It Off" is derivative of their song.





