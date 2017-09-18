Sheen looks like an old Doctor Reply

Lol i see it, tho i have no idea which doctor

Pertwee, davidson, with a dash of Baker

He looks like a mashup of 5, 6 and 7 tbh

He looks like a fattened up Master

He looks like a combination of 3, 5 and 11 to me

I like them both, but I'm just not feeling it.

my god they're both so hideous, i'm sure this will be great

This wont stop the shippers

lmao

cackling cause it's true

lmaoo ditto

Rightfully, Sheen's casting should have stopped them in their tracks

Meh

lol i'm not into it



but i'm ready for the next episode of ducktales already!!!! Reply

do they just keep rerunning the first one?!

new one comes out later this week!

Tennant kinda looks like Bill Nighy.

Lol, mte

thought the same thing. it's the forehead.

Came in here to say the same thing.

lol I love Michael and Sarah together.



Kate and Sarah's friendship is the cutest thing.

aw thats cute

they seem so in love with each other. i'm gonna be extra upset if they break up.

Pls say this is about 80s goth rock

That's a look. Tennant looks like a costume reject for his Fright Night character 😧

The Fright Night look would have been pretty perfect, honestly

This is... not



This is... not Reply

The Fright Night look was exactly what I was picturing when I imagined him as Crowley.



Meanwhile this looks like a cheaper version of the outfit he wore for Catherine Tate's Christmas special Reply

ew



no Reply

You can see the lack of budget there.

it's a no from me

yikes

