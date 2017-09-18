Sneak Peak of RHOA Season 10
Kenya and nene are legends #RHOA trailer snippet pic.twitter.com/vvJX62YJak— Omar (@ToxicHeavens) September 19, 2017
-The OGs of Atlanta, Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak return for what will for sure be an iconic season
-Kim is not a full time housewife but will make appearances throughout
-Look for Kenya vs. Kim, Nene vs. Poorsha
Lydia and Shannon face off again
Cary brings over real life Elle Woods for dinner
Brandi gives her honest thoughts on the newbies
I've really missed out these past 10 years!
I wonder if Kroy ever wakes up and looks at Kim's face and remembers what she used to look like. I wonder how much she and Brielle have spent on plastic surgery
Lydia and her ~Christianity~ can go. She stirs the pot (telling Kelly she invited Shannon to dinner) all the time but acts like she wants all the girls together. She's too Christian to be at a drag event, but she can talk about her husband's balls every chance she gets.