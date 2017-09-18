Sneak Peak of RHOA Season 10

I recently finished the first season of RHONY and I love it! Simon and Alex are SO strange, and they were even stranger during that postseason reunion talk. Reply

Haha- I'm in the same boat as you, just started last week, and now I'm almost done with s2.



I've really missed out these past 10 years!

ik! But at least now we have something to binge watch. I like NY better than I like BH so far.

I watched S1-3 a few summers ago and looooved it! But I couldn't even get through the first episode of 4... it felt so flat without Bethenny. I need to try again though since she comes back.

"YOU DESERVE SOME DISCIPLINE" go in linnethia.

oh i'm glad kim will only be a "friend-of" role bc i honestly couldn't handle looking at her face work every week. it looks so painful and uncomfortable.

Her lips look like they're about to split open any second.

she legit looks like a completely different person and her daughters are turning into her

I cannot wait for Atlanta!!! That is my shit! I am so excited for Porsha to get hers. She better.

when is RHONJ coming back? I heard that Danielle "engaged 19 times" Staub is coming back in some capacity.

beginning of next month, i believe

She is and she's friends with TG on the show

I believe the first episode of the new season comes on October 4, so not that long of a wait.

for some reason i follow kim on snapchat, perhaps to make myself feel better about life lol, but remember a month or so ago when she said she wasnt gonna show the dogs anymore. that didnt even last a day. she shows her dogs all.the.time.

Still in crates so small they can't even move stacked on top of each other I presume. She's such fucking trash

I follow her and Brielle! They're funny to watch. She really does show those dogs ALLLLLL the time.

excited for RHOA. hope kim inflatable lips explode, tbh!

Kim Zolciak is such trash, as is her family.

Reply

icon <3

I need Atlanta and Melbourne back ASAP.

YES MELBOURNE

What about sheree?

I can't stand the way Kameron talks and the way she moves her mouth.

I can't stand her whole shtick. She's really quite dumb TBH.

I can't believe she thinks pink dog food will be a hit.

Gosh yes it bothers me so much how she works her mouth around. I don't see the genius that everyone is saying about her either.

Can I just say how much I HATE Shannon Beador! UGH,.. she's such a drag! She's such a self imposed victim. She comes off like a fragile middle school girl who has like one cool friend who takes her in out of pity, and being friends with that one girl makes her think she's also somehow cool through association but is completely unaware of how pathetic and annoying she actually comes off. I have no idea why Tamra eggs her on either. She's got SUCH weak skin and it's so cringe worthy to watch her literally crumble and self destruct in every single scene she's in! UGH,.. she needs to GO!!!

For the most part I love Shannon but this season she has been exhausting. Her weight gain really amplified her insecurities by 10.

She was exactly like this even before the weight gain though!

I didn't mind Shannon until this season. She's so annoying now. And I can't help but laugh when she blames her weight gain on Vicki. Her marriage doesn't seem to be doing any better, and I cringe when she and David are arguing about adult things in front of their children.

RHOC needs to be cancelled or rebooted. None of the women are interesting anymore. I'm sick of Vicki, but I would let Michael & Steve tag team me.

yeah they need to restart with a fresh cast, it's so tired at this point

Michael is cute lmao idk who Steve is.. but IA it's so bad I've caught like 3 eps this season and I hate them all

Vicki is the worst. When I got home from work today RHOC was on (I leave the TV on for my dogs) and I heard Vicki and I just go to them "Ugh, I hear the shrill voice of Vicki Gunvelson. So sorry for putting you through that, changing the channel!"

RHOC sucks this season, but Lydia and Peggy need to gtfo.





I wonder if Kroy ever wakes up and looks at Kim's face and remembers what she used to look like. I wonder how much she and Brielle have spent on plastic surgery Reply

Have you seen Ariana? She's turned into Kim/Brielle minus the lips (at the moment)

JFC...I feel so sad for her.

Peggy is a wet blanket. She and her family aren't interesting. Wow, you own a lot of cars, who the fuck cares?



Lydia and her ~Christianity~ can go. She stirs the pot (telling Kelly she invited Shannon to dinner) all the time but acts like she wants all the girls together. She's too Christian to be at a drag event, but she can talk about her husband's balls every chance she gets. Reply

WHY did they let white trash Kim back on this show??

