Bella Hadid Confronts Her Bodyguard For Pushing a Female Pap

Is Gigi the one that yelled at that pap last year?

Oh yeah this was it. Good for her 👏🏽





Isn't that the same loser that likes to go around grabbing celebs inappropriately?

i hate that headline. like, he was the one in the wrong? why make it seem like "typical wumanz getting angryyy" ugh.

I can't believe he is called a "serial prankster". Almost everything he's done to celebrities has been cut and dry assault. I think he relies on them not wanting the press attention of filing a suit, and probably has some kind of $ fund.

well damn sis

"I wasn't touching her" Lol ok.



That was cool of her. God I'd hate to be a pap. Reply

rmr when gigi elbowed that guy in the face who picked her up? they both seem good with self-defense/knowing when to question people who.

that's really nice of her.

Isn't he just doing his job here? He didn't seem to be OTT. People were literally standing in their way. Those stalkers are weird, creepy and rude.

I guess so? It looks like he was pushing some of the men and the paparazza got pushed indirectly and he actually helped her up, before Bella stopped him? Not sure if I'm seeing it right.

That's what it looked like to me too. I know that people will turn this into a "man pushes woman and gets told" type of thing, but he was just pushing in general and I don't blame him. I'd get pushy if some idiots were in my face with a camera and blocking my way. I thought that's what bodyguards are hired for anyway. If he simply walked and did nothing, people would probably say he was bad at his job.

imo he's big enough to get her out of their way without pushing her, which happens kind of off camera but you can see that he uses too much force for handling a much smaller woman. but yeah they're both just doing their job, being a pap isn't especially dignified but i don't think it necessarily makes them rude and creepy because they're out taking pics of celebs (tho a lot of them def are). you can see before the body guard pushed a male pap out of the way who forcibly pushes him back. just seems like a really aggravating and demoralizing position from both sides tbh.

I was expecting a more aggressive response from him when I first read the post tbh, but yeah he didn't come across as all that bad to me in the video? Yeah he was shoving the paps aside when they wouldn't move out of her way, but isn't that how most bodyguards are, that's part of what they are hired to do? Idk though the video angle isn't super clear, possibly it came off worse from where Bella was standing

Part of it is off camera, so maybe he did something we don't really see but that was clear to Bella.

Good for her for caring about the female pap but it just boggles my mind that this nobody needs all those bodyguards? Why is anybody even checking for her

Edited at 2017-09-19 01:36 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-19 01:36 am (UTC) Reply

Mte I literally don't know who she is like why does she have britney circa 2007 paps

she might be a shit model but she's literally everywhere in the fashion world. she seems to always be on vogue covers or face of beauty campaigns. people are definitely checking for her.

Apparently these two celebrity offspring models think they are more popular than they really are.



Each of them has three bodyguards while traveling overseas that they make the companies that hire them pay for.



Here in the US, they have no one because no one will pay for it for them.



Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

http://www.foxella.com/each-of-them-h as-three-bodyguards-while-traveling-over seas-here-in-the-us-they-have-no-one/ There was a blind item from CDAN about the sisters (so add whatever salt you deem necessary) Reply

Now this would actually make sense. I mean I know they're nepotism "models" but like really? They're famous enough to warrant that level of attention and protection? LOL

i don't see enough to have an opinion



but he was very defensive lmaoooo Reply

i see that gigi is on her goodwill tour right now



oop, never mind. wrong sister!



Edited at 2017-09-19 01:38 am (UTC) Reply

Damn, that many paps? That's crazy that so many paps are still around. I thought that was a dying business.

For real, what's the paying market? I couldn't live like that

i'm NOT touching her

i love how all the young starlets try to out-feminist each other nowadays

omg wild ive past over this post like 3 times and everytime i kept reading the title as bella thorne

lmao same

Your struggle is mine lol

if i was a celeb, i would have restraining orders against paps

all those people crowding is pinging my anxiety Reply

Nobody would grant you a restraining order unless they explicitly threatened you. Paps are scummy but there is nothing illegal about standing on a public sidewalk and taking pictures.

ikr just watchign that video gave me stress

