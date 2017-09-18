Bella Hadid Confronts Her Bodyguard For Pushing a Female Pap
Bella Hadid was being a sweetheart and kept her overzealous bodyguard in check recently when he started pushing people out of her way, at which point she stepped in and told him not to touch one tiny female pap.
It starts at 1:38 of the video.
She then asked the pap if she was okay.
The bodyguard asked Bella if she knew who the woman was and Bella was like no.
Source
Isn't that the same loser that likes to go around grabbing celebs inappropriately?
That was cool of her. God I'd hate to be a pap.
Apparently these two celebrity offspring models think they are more popular than they really are.
Each of them has three bodyguards while traveling overseas that they make the companies that hire them pay for.
Here in the US, they have no one because no one will pay for it for them.
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
but he was very defensive lmaoooo
i see that gigi is on her goodwill tour right now
oop, never mind. wrong sister!
all those people crowding is pinging my anxiety