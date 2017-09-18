affe1

Bella Hadid Confronts Her Bodyguard For Pushing a Female Pap

Bella Hadid was being a sweetheart and kept her overzealous bodyguard in check recently when he started pushing people out of her way, at which point she stepped in and told him not to touch one tiny female pap.

It starts at 1:38 of the video.

She then asked the pap if she was okay.

The bodyguard asked Bella if she knew who the woman was and Bella was like no.

Source
