X Atencio Passed Away Last Week and No One Noticed

ooh, I knew he'd passed away; my hubby, who teaches animation was devastated and equally annoyed that the man only had a few passing notices on Facebook and Twitter.

I thought this was a typo for XXX Tentacion and I got really happy for a second.





Fantasia is some of the best animation in this world.

me too, homer.

RIP The haunted mansion is the best ride

Correct

You are absolutely correct.



I'm gonna ride this in 2 days and I'm so excited ❤️

Oh, how sad :( I absolutely adore Pirates and Haunted Mansion, both regular and Christmas themed.

I really admire the people who work behind the scenes and contribute in huge ways that no one in the public really knows about. R.I.P.

I love the Pirates and Haunted Mansion rides so RIP.

Ahh that's sad.



R.I.P. good sir

Rest in peace, good sir.

What a great legacy to leave behind, though. Hopefully he had a happy life. 98 is an incredibly long life!

I think the Disney Parks Blog had something on him?



He had a long life, and his contributions have entertained countless people, certainly worth commending.

aw he lived such an incredible life! rip

You prob shouldn't speak ill of the dead but he was dead to me when he complained about Disney removing the sex trafficking scene from Pirates like I'm sorry I don't really care how an old man feels about rape.

he lived such a long life, it must have been so fun creating a lot of "magic" used on the rides at the park



once while in line on pirates of the carribbean i looked up and said to my friend, as we were about to get onto the boat, something like "these animatronics are so life-like" and my friend was like,"...that's the guy that works here and operates the ride" and the ride operator overheard the convo ;_;



lmaooo

LMAO

lol

Awww RIP

Aw, RIP. He lived a long life and gave us a lot.

What an incredible man with an incredible list of contributions to not just Disney but the entire art industry. RIP

That's awful that no one reported it.

I was just watching this and the Haunted Mansion history a few weeks ago. I couldn't get over how creative these people are, it's really amazing. Just so many original ideas and ideas inspired by real life places. I love the Disney parks so much. May be rest in peace <3

What a legend. Your legacy will live on 🙌🏾

