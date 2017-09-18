X Atencio Passed Away Last Week and No One Noticed
On September 10th at his home, aged 98.
Xavier "X" Atencio was a former animator who worked on Pinocchio and Fantasia that eventually moved on to become an Imagineer. Hugely influential to the conception of both Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion, he wrote the lyrics to Yo Ho (A Pirates' Life for Me) and Grim Grinning Ghosts, as well as the overall scripts for each ride. He came up with the usage of the Pepper's Ghost effect in The Haunted Mansion. It's his voice you hear emanating from the coffin in the Haunted Mansion, as well as the pre-recorded spiel that plays when the ride halts temporarily. He retired from the company in 1984 and was named a Disney Legend in 1996.
I once won a giveaway by knowing his name and have used it for years as my own personal "Rusty Shackleford" when I don't feel like putting my real name down on something. RIP sir.
Fantasia is some of the best animation in this world.
RIP
I'm gonna ride this in 2 days and I'm so excited ❤️
R.I.P. good sir
He had a long life, and his contributions have entertained countless people, certainly worth commending.
once while in line on pirates of the carribbean i looked up and said to my friend, as we were about to get onto the boat, something like "these animatronics are so life-like" and my friend was like,"...that's the guy that works here and operates the ride" and the ride operator overheard the convo ;_;
LMAO
I was just watching this and the Haunted Mansion history a few weeks ago. I couldn't get over how creative these people are, it's really amazing. Just so many original ideas and ideas inspired by real life places. I love the Disney parks so much. May be rest in peace <3