Ryan Phillippe sued for abusing ex-girlfriend
***TW: depictions of abuse in the article***— TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2017
Ryan Phillippe's Girlfriend Sues Claiming He Brutalized and Beat Her https://t.co/huc4mRYYIO
- Ryan Phillippe's ex-girlfriend has filed a lawsuit against him for abuse.
- Says he was on many different drugs and pushed her down the stairs.
- She suffered severe pain, bruising, and chest wall pain.
source 1
- She suffered severe pain, bruising, and chest wall pain.
source 1
was this the stanford law student or a different twenty-something
They dated 5 years and broke up after becoming engaged which is weird. This is a new girl.
reckon it's about the accusations?
he's such garbage
that's disgusting
I didn't know he was so gross