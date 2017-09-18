Top Celebrity Music Feuds of All Time

Glad to see the Gallagher brothers and Lennon vs. McCartney here - those would've been my top 2 music feuds.



That being said, the boy band wars will always be iconic and TuPac vs Biggie cannot be forgotten.



Agreed. Had to click to make sure they were on the list! Reply

lol madonna ended any feud when she said "reductive". there was no winning from anyone else there. that was some first class shade. and she ended that quote perfectly Reply

nothing about madonna is first class, and this is coming from someone with a who?lary duff icon Reply

Whenever madonna tries to "shade", it always seems desperate. The thirst is real.



madonna was the biggest, most powerful popstar in the world to me before she started doing shit like this tbh Reply

She really came up with the perfect word to describe the times we live in. This was also the bitch slap heard around the world, it destroyed Gaga's career. Reply

yeah, the word she used was great Reply

Does anyone remember when Fwetch tried to pop off on Drake, and Drake was gonna drop him from his tour?

This was before 'What A Time' too. Reply

Yeah. Cause of some shut Future said and Drake ain't show up to the Tony Montana video shoot.



Drake actually did drop him from the tour but then they made up lol Reply

Thanks, I thought I hallucinated that when WATTBA came out.



Edited at 2017-09-19 01:04 am (UTC)

I'd say Tupac and Biggie was the fiercest feud. The pure hatred was real and we know the outcome. Reply

Damon's feud with Brett Anderson was far more iconic. Reply

lmao Reply

yass my mans Damon <3 Reply

Bless Reply

Biggie vs. Tupac, surely? Or just East Side vs. West Side, even though I was barely aware of it at the time.



Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears (just because of here; they both in actuality suck)



and Joan Crawford and Queen Bette Davis. Reply

"East Side vs West Side"

WOW Reply

lol Reply

tcccch I needed to edit that. I misread the thing and put actors in it. Now it's gonna stand marred forever. Reply

LMFAOO Reply

lol I keep rereading and cackling all over again Reply

britney v christina was so one sided, all just christina being a huge bitch because she didn't like being in Britney's shadow (i say this as an xtina stan) Reply

Just here to make sure the Gallaghers were mentioned and to add, for the trillionth time, that Noel ended his friendship with Chris Martin after Chris performed Live Forever with Liam - FOR CHARITY! Reply

The Gallaghers are so fucking petty it's hilarious. Reply

Oh my god I did not know the hate ran *that* deep Reply

lmfao I hope they never end their feud, it's entertaining as hell Reply

at least theyre consistent lol Reply

i love their feud Reply

How can any feud top Biggie & Tupac when they both lost their lives as a result? Reply

RS didn't rank the feuds but TuPac and Biggie are on the list at the source. Reply

adding in the numbers feels weird then Reply

Not everyone was raised on biggie and nirvana sis. Reply

Right? People should be blessed lives aren't being lost these days.

Imagine what would have if the Squad had Katy taken out, and then backpack kid ran up on Taylor when she rolled through WeHo. Reply

not BOTH tupac is in cuba sis Reply

demi lovato vs. everyone Reply

You wrong for this, sis, LoL Reply

Taylor looks good here, but I can't get over all the tacky bling.... Reply

Or the biting down on a necklace like one would when gagged, while sitting in a bathtub full of $10 million worth of diamonds as she fires a "gun" with her fingers and singing about lying about a crime... while the wife of the person she does a BI reference to in the song was gagged, thrown in a bathtub by men holding guns and robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry. ☕ Reply

i like messy shit in the pop punk community lol, like those weird eisley sisters, new found glory guy, hayley williams, idk much else, but they all seem so messy. Reply

Also... fuck John Lennon! Reply

Fun fact: When Paul wrote "Hey Jude" for Julian to comfort him during John and Julia's messy-ass divorce, he played it for John and John gave it his seal of approval because John felt like the song encouraged him to pursue Yoko. John Lennon - a master class in narcissism. Reply

hold up, hey jude is for julian? Reply

John and *Cynthia's messy-ass divorce. Julia was his mother.



Otherwise, true facts. Reply

It's so pathetic that people treat him like a god all because he wrote some basic cute little song about world peace. Like wow nobody would have/has done that before! Reply

some of my favourite songs came out of that jesse lacey/john nolan feud. Reply

Team Demi & Selena. Reply

Your icon is so qt! Reply

thanks kitty sis Reply

