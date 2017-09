Top Celebrity Music Feuds of All Time

Music's 30 Fiercest Feuds and Beefs: From classic-rock squabbles to hip-hop diss tracks and social media wars https://t.co/Cc8lNtSNSL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 17, 2017

Before Katy and Taylor or Remy and Nicki, there was Biggie and Tupac, J.Lo and Mariah, Prince and Michael, etc. Rolling Stone decided to look back on the 30 biggest celebrity feuds in music history, and here are some of the highlights:1)Gaga had comparisons to Madonna since the start of her career, but the feud peaked in 2011 when Madonna called Gaga's music "reductive" after the release of "Born This Way" which many thought sounded a lot like "Express Yourself". Gaga insisted that the only similarities are the chord progression.Gaga went onand said,Madonna agreed by declaring,2)Amongst other things leading up to it, the breaking point for the brothers was in August of 2009 at a Paris concert when Noel said that Liam was violent in the backstage area with a guitar. The next day Noel announced his departure from Oasis.It hasn't, and the brothers' most recent conflict was at the One Love Manchester show which Noel refused to attend-- causing Liam to tweet him3)The original Zayn and Harry! When McCartney tried to break away from the band, Lennon took to Rolling Stone to put him in his place. The two then released music shading each other with songs likeandThe two appeared to have no bad blood in the 70s considering they would visit each other in New York, and seemed to be in a good place concluding with Lennon's death in 1980.4)The origins in the feud probably lead to the fact they were both from the same town, high school, etc. and constantly being compared when they broke into the mainstream. Former editor at, Kim Osorio, says that she thinks it all started whenFabolous tried to get them to put it in the past by reuniting them at Hot 97's Summer Jam, but it did not end up happening. Foxy later said,5)Which is more iconic:orIt all started back at the 2009 VMA's when Kanye interrupted Taylor when she was accepting her award for Best Female Video because he thought Beyoncé deserved it over Taylor. US media went into shock with even President Obama calling him a jackass.The two ended up putting it behind them back in 2015, and Taylor even presented Kanye with the Video Vanguard Award at the VMA's. Then, Kanye releasedwhich Taylor acted like she didn't know about until Kim released footage of him clearing it with her. Swift then shared that he never said the word "bitch" in the phone call which is the part she took issue with. Then, she releasedwhich references how her feud with Kanye is still alive and well. Source 1