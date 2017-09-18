Top Celebrity Music Feuds of All Time
Before Katy and Taylor or Remy and Nicki, there was Biggie and Tupac, J.Lo and Mariah, Prince and Michael, etc. Rolling Stone decided to look back on the 30 biggest celebrity feuds in music history, and here are some of the highlights:
1) Lady Gaga vs. Madonna
What Happened: Gaga had comparisons to Madonna since the start of her career, but the feud peaked in 2011 when Madonna called Gaga's music "reductive" after the release of "Born This Way" which many thought sounded a lot like "Express Yourself". Gaga insisted that the only similarities are the chord progression.
How Did It End: Gaga went on Howard Stern and said, "There's this thing with some people that I'm a threat to the throne. And I don't want your fucking throne and no thanks. And I have my own and I don't actually want a throne at all." Madonna agreed by declaring, "We live in a world where people like to pit women against each other."
2)Noel Gallagher vs. Liam Gallagher
What Happened: Amongst other things leading up to it, the breaking point for the brothers was in August of 2009 at a Paris concert when Noel said that Liam was violent in the backstage area with a guitar. The next day Noel announced his departure from Oasis.
How Did It End: It hasn't, and the brothers' most recent conflict was at the One Love Manchester show which Noel refused to attend-- causing Liam to tweet him "Get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck."
3) John Lennon vs. Paul McCartney
What Happened: The original Zayn and Harry! When McCartney tried to break away from the band, Lennon took to Rolling Stone to put him in his place. The two then released music shading each other with songs like "Too Many People" and "How Do You Sleep?"
How Did It End: The two appeared to have no bad blood in the 70s considering they would visit each other in New York, and seemed to be in a good place concluding with Lennon's death in 1980.
4) Lil Kim vs. Foxy Brown
What Happened: The origins in the feud probably lead to the fact they were both from the same town, high school, etc. and constantly being compared when they broke into the mainstream. Former editor at The Source, Kim Osorio, says that she thinks it all started when "one had borrowed the outfit from the other and that led to them not speaking."
How Did It End: Fabolous tried to get them to put it in the past by reuniting them at Hot 97's Summer Jam, but it did not end up happening. Foxy later said,"Let's just say that it wasn't orchestrated properly ... I understand the epic-ness of those two huge ... the biggest female rappers in the game to come together and touch mics is phenomenal ... but somewhere along the way, some part of that has to feel real."
5) Taylor Swift and Kanye West
What Happened: Which is more iconic: "Imma let you finish" or "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative". It all started back at the 2009 VMA's when Kanye interrupted Taylor when she was accepting her award for Best Female Video because he thought Beyoncé deserved it over Taylor. US media went into shock with even President Obama calling him a jackass.
How Did It End: The two ended up putting it behind them back in 2015, and Taylor even presented Kanye with the Video Vanguard Award at the VMA's. Then, Kanye released "Famous" which Taylor acted like she didn't know about until Kim released footage of him clearing it with her. Swift then shared that he never said the word "bitch" in the phone call which is the part she took issue with. Then, she released "Look What You Made Me Do" which references how her feud with Kanye is still alive and well.
That being said, the boy band wars will always be iconic and TuPac vs Biggie cannot be forgotten.
