Ron Perlman & Jason Isaacs Are Not Here for Sean Spicer





lol bless Jason Reply

Thread

Link

YEEEESSSS ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is this American patriot up to these days, I miss his show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just saw him perform last month and he was hilarious and wonderful. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ikr that was a drag and a half Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg! yaaasssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His twitter made me love him, he's a brilliant guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i bet isaacs uses ontd Reply

Thread

Link

Omg, where is this gif from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am guessing Awake, a police procedural tv show, since he's showing he's not wearing a wire in the gif Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's from this show Awake where he's a detective living two realities at once and he isn't sure which is real. In one his wife is dead, and in the other his son is dead. He's hotttt but it only had one season. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right click + save. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck me, Papi! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

zaddy malfoy



Edited at 2017-09-18 11:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

a+ jason issacs Reply

Thread

Link

My questionable childhood crush on Lucius Malfoy has reawakened. Reply

Thread

Link

I was a child, sis. I had a crush on Draco at first so it was an internal and complicated conflict. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow how did I forget this was him. I'm getting old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For me, it was Captain Hook. He was ridiculously hot in that movie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol same it was the long hair that did it for me oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad I wasn't the only one lol I used to watch his CoS scenes a million times on REPEAT. And the fic. D: HP fandom screwed my little mind up I was like 13 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absolutely nothing questionable about lusting after Luscious Malfoy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok, daddy Malfoy did that. Reply

Thread

Link

Clearly no one was listening/the time capsule was not set up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I love him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speaking of that.... someone noticed Anthony Scaramucci went on a twitter spree over the last few days of adding a lot of former Big Brother houseguests and Big Brother related people. The theory is, he could be trying to get on this winter's Celebrity Big Brother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IIIIIIIIII feel like a hypocrite for saying that but I want to see that.



And I really doubt he would come out of that show looking good. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Scaramucci would make evil Dr. Will look like a saint Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





mooch ado about nothing pic.twitter.com/ufwrAGNYLA — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) September 15, 2017





sidenote scaramucci was hanging out with ryan phillippe a couple of days ago Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I haven't seen that name in a long time, I forgot how much I liked Jay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he didn't tho. he went on kimmel and refused to say anything bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Jason DESTROY HIM Reply

Thread

Link

lmao irl @ jason Reply

Thread

Link

Yaas daddy Ron. Reply

Thread

Link

Finally some acknowledgement of King Ron! I love him <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jason Isaacs needs to be my husband. Reply

Thread

Link

hellboy and lucius malfoy, who knew lol Reply

Thread

Link

god if i couldn't love these two men any more tbh



i am honestly baffled he got to just fucking hang out at the bar after the emmys after all the shit he's pulled Reply

Thread

Link

Like, they just let Spicer into the netflix after party?



Hulu deserved to beat them to best show at the emmys Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fact that he could so boldly attend these functions and not feel a bit of remorse for his actions proves how UNREAL and NOT OK the whole thing is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JASON ISAACS, DON'T HURT 'EM GODDAMN



Him and Toby Stephens are about the only white men left on the planet with some goddamn sense Reply

Thread

Link

Toby's tweet about Ringo had me laughing out loud at work and I couldn't explain why because my coworkers don't know who he is. Fucking love him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His Twitter is delightful, I live for the utter disdain he has for Tr*mp and his ilk lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

learning that he was dame maggie smith's son made him even more awesome. idk how i never noticed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And they're both fine, it's like, what kind of heaven Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link