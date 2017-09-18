raz

Ron Perlman & Jason Isaacs Are Not Here for Sean Spicer





Jason Isaacs writes:

Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people's glory at the #Netflix #Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer. What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago?

Three surprising things about him:
1) He comes about up to my nipples
2) He doesn't think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life.
3) He's deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium.

#TooSoon


Yes, Lucius, Avada Kedavra his ass.

