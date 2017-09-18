Ron Perlman & Jason Isaacs Are Not Here for Sean Spicer
What kind of Arts Community goes for a cheap joke by allowing this white supremacy enabling muthafucka into it's midst! Ashamed.... pic.twitter.com/7kyhV8p0e6— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 18, 2017
Jason Isaacs writes:
Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people's glory at the #Netflix #Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer. What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago?
Three surprising things about him:
1) He comes about up to my nipples
2) He doesn't think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life.
3) He's deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium.
#TooSoon
Yes, Lucius, Avada Kedavra his ass.
Ok, daddy Malfoy did that.
And I really doubt he would come out of that show looking good.
i am honestly baffled he got to just fucking hang out at the bar after the emmys after all the shit he's pulled
Hulu deserved to beat them to best show at the emmys
Him and Toby Stephens are about the only white men left on the planet with some goddamn sense
god i love Toby's twitter so much. i thank Black Sails every day for showing me the light that comes in the form of him