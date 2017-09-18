Hades

Alleged Kevin Hart "sex tape" leaks



The alleged video that Kevin Hart was hoping would never see the light of day has made its way to the internet today. (If you haven't been keeping up, catch up with this post and this one)

The (again, alleged) video (has since been taken down but what goes on the internet, is there FOREVER if you catch my drift) shows images of Kevin Hart with another woman in bed, while audio of him talking about why he doesn't cheat on his wife plays in the background. It then cuts to some very loud breathing and moaning and the sound of some ferocious cheek smashing and a bed rocking. You can't see anyone in this part. This is followed by another short clip showing someone who looks to be Hart walking around a hotel room.

Video source courtesy of Fameolous
