Alleged Kevin Hart "sex tape" leaks
The alleged video that Kevin Hart was hoping would never see the light of day has made its way to the internet today. (If you haven't been keeping up, catch up with this post and this one)
The (again, alleged) video (has since been taken down but what goes on the internet, is there FOREVER if you catch my drift) shows images of Kevin Hart with another woman in bed, while audio of him talking about why he doesn't cheat on his wife plays in the background. It then cuts to some very loud breathing and moaning and the sound of some ferocious cheek smashing and a bed rocking. You can't see anyone in this part. This is followed by another short clip showing someone who looks to be Hart walking around a hotel room.
Video source courtesy of Fameolous
I'm surprised that anyone on "Get Money Bitch" ONTD is surprised tbh lmao
Edited at 2017-09-18 11:01 pm (UTC)
But really, his wife is better off. Just sucks when this stuff has to be public.
well someone is out for blood, rip his classy and sophisticated brand i guess
find that true love kevin sis <3
So everyone was right about that instagram post lmao
what a mess
Re: what a mess
Re: what a mess
Re: what a mess
Re: what a mess
Re: what a mess
That gif also reminded me that Fall is already almost there. That year went by so fast yet so slowly at the same time.
Re: what a mess
Re: what a mess
"Clueless Crumbled Cookie Faced Stacey Dash Takes Back Her Maxine Waters Comment"
Edited at 2017-09-19 01:22 am (UTC)