Rachel Bloom had to buy the dress she wore to the Emmys

it's kind of funny/sad this is the world celebrities live in Reply

She's pathetic. There's plenty of no name designers or fashion students who would dress her in a second. She just doesn't reach out and would rather buy a designer gown (from the very same houses who reject her) than wear something just as beautiful from a nobody. Reply

BE GONE Reply

I mean I wouldn't go that far...like she seemed nice in the clip and I don't even have a problem with anything she said really. It must suck to be kind of 'othered' in this sense but I'm just saying from a 'normal' person's perspective it's kind of funny Reply

Nnn. Pathetic is murdering cats. Reply

that's pretty weird, there are designers that aren't gucci that dress chrissy metz (is that her name? the girl from this is us?). has she mentioned that she's not interested in fighting with designers anymore or did she just jump to "imma buy my own clothes then screw you"?



my bust has kept me from many clothes, yes. it's not necessarily a matter of size but a matter of proportion. Reply

The woman from This is Us is getting People covers and starring on NBC's most successful show of the moment, while Rachel is 100x more talented but starring on a CW show that doesn't get the love/acknowledgement it deserves, so it might be partly about size but I suspect an even bigger part is that visibility/fame aspect. Reply

oh okay that makes sense, tbh idk how this works or who either of these people are really haha thank you Reply

the difference is that chrissy is obviously wearing a custom gown. rachel is in the size awkward spot where she's too big for a sample size, but she's not A list or a stand out so there isn't a lot of attention on who she would be wearing. Reply

wow, can she check her privilege? Reply

No. She didn't say anything wrong. Reply

She did in the video. She said it's okay because she's in the position now where she can afford to buy a dress. Reply

That's not checking her privilege.



That's being bitter that her privilege is stale. Reply

sounds like she has a good attitude about it Reply

Watching Giuliana pretend to care about this particular problem is A++ Reply

Definitely noticed her having a moment of pride about not having that problem..she is awful Reply

its a shame but not surprising that nothing has changed for celebrities bigger than a size 8. on the grand scheme of things, its a not exactly a terrible problem to have, but its still got to feel alienating going to events like these full of your peers and feeling 'othered' because of your (perfectly average) weight. Reply

mte. I am baffled that even Bryce Dallas Howard, who said she's a size 6 (she's been larger in the past but in particular I'm thinking of that Jenny Packham dress she wore to the GG last year), can't find clothing to fit her for red carpet events. It must be so discouraging and no wonder so many celebs drop weight once they start getting famous. Reply

i was thinking abt this when watching her black mirror ep, sucks that she had to lose the weight after Reply

lol its so ludicrous to me that no designers jumped on the chance to dress bryce that year. she's hollywood royalty and she's gorgeous and she was the lead in the highest grossing movie of the year that's the kind of visibility you can't buy. meanwhile these c list cw starlets show up to the teen choice awards in prada and lanvin idgi Reply

LMAO Reply

What the fuck did I just watch?! Reply

I always read "Rancic" as "Rancid." Reply

depandi >>>> rancic Reply

Same. I do it so much I've just started called her Giuliana Rancid now. Reply

and they certainly won't dress you in the future now that you've said this Reply

She said it before, but if she ever moves up in Hollywood they wont be saying no. Reply

it came off as self deprecating to me, but designers can and should be called out for only offering sample size dresses to celebs for red carpet, even if it isn't custom. Reply

they aren't obligated to offer free dresses, they can say yes and no to who they choose to dress Reply

Tom Ford lost his shit when Hayden Panettiere was proud to wear a dress by him at the Golden Globes. We had tones of messages that she bought it herself and wasn't invited to wear his dress. It was such a desaster. Reply

She's said before how much it adds up when designers won't loan you dresses. The outfits you need for press, premieres, events, etc, having to buy all of that on your own on a CW salary isn't cheap. Granted she makes more as the creator of the show, but still. The idea that designers won't pull from their stores for women bigger than a size 4 is crazy. Christian Siriano spoke out about this during the Leslie Jones debacle about how easy it is for a designer to call one of their stores and pull a dress from there for a client. Reply

I love this, she really wasn't hft. Reply

I'm just here to say I love her. Reply

thats a lame twitter handle Reply

this is a problem (designers who only do small sizes) but she said herself that she never actually asked gucci



Edited at 2017-09-18 10:36 pm (UTC) Reply

As someone with a big chest, I just wanna take this moment to complain how my boobs have always made me go up sizes in clothes. :( Reply

mte! I have to wear *mens mediums in t-shirts due to the inevitable tit ripple and they always make me look enormous.



Edited at 2017-09-18 10:36 pm (UTC) Reply

As someone else with big boobs I want to complain about how I have to get everything tailored because by the time I go up enough sizes to make sure that it can fit over my chest, the shoulders are massive.



I just want to win the lottery so I can wear everything custom. Is that too much to ask? Reply

same, always sizing up in tops and then tailoring if i can Reply

shopping is so exhausting for me because of this

i'd love to wear one of those dainty bralettes

i'd love to wear a cute slip or dress without my boobs making it stick out so i look pregnant

having to spend $60+ per bra



i'm an XS/S but my 30DD chest isn't! Reply

i've lost almost 50 pounds this year, have lost quite a bit in my upper body around my waist and my titties (an h cup) have. not. budged. i'm a nurse and i even have cleavage when i wear a scrub top. every other top i wear looks like it's just hanging off my boobs. i feel you. Reply

same here! i either get cleavage in my scrubs or they squeeze down and flatten my boobs so i look like i have one huge boob. Reply

Having huge, like really huge, boobs is a curse. I always look heavier than I really am and it sucks. I feel like I don't know what I ~really~ look like. Also, what type of clothing works well with big boobs that won't make me look heavy or make me look like I'm trying to be ~sexy~? Reply

ia. i also feel like boobs are just a real inconvenience when shopping for clothes. my boobs aren't even that big, but i'd love to be able to wear a slightly baggy top/dress without it awkwardly clinging to my boobs. Reply

Cosigned Reply

though my boobs aren't big i have... an abnormally large/awkward ribcage? idk why it's always been big i feel like et but it brings my dress size up, i look so weird Reply

I am a petite girl with big boobs. I have short arms. When I go up a shirt size, the sleeves always lengthen. Then I can't use my hands unless I awkwardly roll up the sleeves (which never stay up well).



AKA shopping for me is terrible and awful and I usually go shopping for something that doesn't require fit, like purses or cookware. Reply

I wanna be rich so badly.



sadly my family is poor. I'm too ugly for a rich guy, so I'm fucked. Reply

