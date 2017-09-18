Rachel Bloom had to buy the dress she wore to the Emmys
Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) says @gucci wouldn't dress her, so she bought her own #Emmys gown https://t.co/6dJKpseZHj pic.twitter.com/sMVnCnXhtI— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) September 17, 2017
- Unlike other women who get free dresses Rachel Bloom has to buy her own gowns
- Bought the Gucci gown she wears on the red carpet
- It used to bother her that she couldn't get designers to dress her but now she dgaf cause she's rich!
- Will re-sell her dress on The Real Real
ONTD has your bust ever kept you from endorsement opportunities?
my bust has kept me from many clothes, yes. it's not necessarily a matter of size but a matter of proportion.
That's being bitter that her privilege is stale.
I just want to win the lottery so I can wear everything custom. Is that too much to ask?
i'd love to wear one of those dainty bralettes
i'd love to wear a cute slip or dress without my boobs making it stick out so i look pregnant
having to spend $60+ per bra
i'm an XS/S but my 30DD chest isn't!
AKA shopping for me is terrible and awful and I usually go shopping for something that doesn't require fit, like purses or cookware.
sadly my family is poor. I'm too ugly for a rich guy, so I'm fucked.