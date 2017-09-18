Yoncé, Joan Smalls

Rachel Bloom had to buy the dress she wore to the Emmys




  • Unlike other women who get free dresses Rachel Bloom has to buy her own gowns

  • Bought the Gucci gown she wears on the red carpet

  • It used to bother her that she couldn't get designers to dress her but now she dgaf cause she's rich!

  • Will re-sell her dress on The Real Real

ONTD has your bust ever kept you from endorsement opportunities?
