Jedidiah Bila fired from The View Over Hillary Clinton Interview?

i'm gonna assume you didn't mean to reply to me but that shit's gonna get cancelled unless it's on fox news so i wish her no ounces of luck!

Sorry replied by accident. Stupid phone lol

Hillary coming through for us after all









Kind of

The same source Jed was approached to have her own show where "she could share the only worldview that matters: the conservative one".



Eaux x infinity.

lol ikr

slay, queen! i should've voted for you!

Yes! I can start watching again! I had to stop, because even though I didn't like Paula that much, I at least believed she believed in what she preached. With Jedidiah, it felt like she just disagreed to disagree.

I hate Paula too and I groan that she may be there full time-- theres something particularly unnerving about someone who believes in these backward ass views and her voice is totally annoying.



But thats tea about Jed, every time she reeved up her comment by prefacing it with "Listen I didnt vote for Trump BUT..." or "I've talked to A LOT of people who feel whatever fucked up view im about to promote" Fucking ridiculous- at least own that you're as fucked up as these Trumpers.

It made me laugh when Jed would say something like "There are a lot of people on the right who feel the way you guys do about this issue" and Whoopi or Joy would say "Who? Name them" and Jed couldn't, lmao. You know she was referring to 1-2 random people she saw on Twitter and that's it.

Paula just seems so dim

I actually hate Paula more for that reason, she seems to be really hurt when people disagree with her, whereas Jedidiah appeared to be able to roll with the punches

Not if Jed's replacement is Meghan McCain.

I never liked it so bye I guess 👋🏼

what could jedidiah possibly write a book about

You're interviewing someone about a non-fiction book they wrote based on a historical event and your burning question is: "Why bother looking to the past?"

lol i love when its clear who the source is (Jed/her team) especially with that last point. ANYWAYS, bye bitch. You were uneducated and fucking annoying

Literally me every time I see a "Hillary needs to go away" sentiment when Bannon's getting 60 Minutes profiles and Spicer's getting Emmy invitations.

And people supporting that a 80 year old runs for president in 2020.

aw i liked her

I'm not even going to elaborate because a lot of people have done it better than I could (like, the Vogue article), but I am exhausted of that stupid rhetoric that she should shut up about an election that was historic and of which she was an essential part, while Steve Bannon gets a 60 minutes interview and Sean Spicer gets an Emmys cameo.

BYE!



BYE! Reply

ita. Also I get why some aren't interested in reading the book - but of course others are going to want to read her POV about the craziest election in the modern era. Despite what I thought about the campaign I still feel like her POV is important in this and should be documented, talked about and examined. And I'm tired of some journalists whining about it. Meanwhile Haberman and Thrush got a book deal to talk about Trump. Keep it.

I mean, I'd agree if any other politician in the history of the world had ever written a memoir, but that just isn't the case. And not only did she write a memoir but the memoir contains her own reflections that don't exactly meet the perspective of others on the outside. And worst of all, she actually has the audacity to refute her critics, who spent the past year criticizing her and profiting from said criticisms, while making herself look not fucking awful. This bitch.

And also, I've heard a lot of people pointing out how this book is essentially going to be a historical artifact. It's a book from the perspective of the first female presidential nominee of a major party who was the most qualified candidate ever, and lost to a freaking reality star. When people look back on this point in history, her POV on this all will be really valuable. Because, I'm guessing if we're still here in 50 or 100 years, people are going to be looking back at this period of time asking "WTF happened?!"

Oh I def get why some people don't want to read it. It's such a hard read, it literally pains me as I read it.



I'm also honestly furious that many of those journalists whining about it, have completely failed to be self critical about their own part in the result of the election and yet have the audacity to be mad that she's dragging them while also managing to be self critical of what she did wrong. Reply

I don't like her negative writings on Bernie. He is still a politician, trying to do good work for the ppl (ex: introducing healthcare for all bill). Quit trying to make ppl not like him, he's trying to get stuff done.

MTE

Steve Bannon got a 60 Minutes feature & Sean Spicer got an #Emmys cameo, but Hillary Clinton needs to "shut up & go away"? Mmkay. — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) September 18, 2017

Reply

she has every right to give her story, but she isn't immune from valid criticism either. the idea that criticizing aspects of her book is sexist is absurd and rather insulting to bother hrc and her critics.

#Mood

14. Misogyny is telling a brilliant 69 y/o woman in good health to retire while encouraging a 76 y/o to run for president when he's 80. — Robert #Resist Sandy (@frodofied) September 15, 2017

Reply

*Actually reads post* LMAO, Jed is really trying to get that FoxNews hosting gig, huh?

I think she has a Fox News gig. If Meghan McCain left and they are just essentially trading places.

