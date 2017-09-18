Jedidiah Bila fired from The View Over Hillary Clinton Interview?
Did Jedediah Bila exit #TheView because of Hillary Clinton? https://t.co/dvTpcL9MJa pic.twitter.com/5TSSfb7fVb— Page Six (@PageSix) September 18, 2017
- According to a report from Page Six, Jedidiah Bila was fired from The View over the Hillary Clinton interview that took place last Wednesday, September 13th, on the show.
- Producers were apparently upset that Jedidiah asked Hillary a question that was on her 'do not ask' list.
- The question at hand was "Don't you think we should move forward and not continue to dwell on the past?" and the inference that Hillary even writing/releasing this book was continuing to cause a riff in the Democratic party.
- Jed's reps insist this isn't true and that she's leaving to pursue other things, including writing a book and getting married.
- A source inside The View says even though Jed signed another year deal with the show, tensions have been mounting for some time behind the scenes that she found uncomfortable. She also found being the only conservative on the panel to be tough because her views were being drowned out by the other 4 women who are liberals.
- The same source Jed was approached to have her own show where "she could share the only worldview that matters: the conservative one".
Source
Thank you for slaying this annoying dragon Hill!
Kind of
Eaux x infinity.
But thats tea about Jed, every time she reeved up her comment by prefacing it with "Listen I didnt vote for Trump BUT..." or "I've talked to A LOT of people who feel whatever fucked up view im about to promote" Fucking ridiculous- at least own that you're as fucked up as these Trumpers.
BYE!
I'm also honestly furious that many of those journalists whining about it, have completely failed to be self critical about their own part in the result of the election and yet have the audacity to be mad that she's dragging them while also managing to be self critical of what she did wrong.