Allure Kover Girl Kim Kardashian's Kandid Konversation
Find out the gift #NorthWest gave #KimKardashian before she was robbed in Paris: https://t.co/1buzDmIrKt— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 18, 2017
-On Her Third Wedding Anniversary:“We just did absolutely nothing. We spent two days in Santa Barbara and we slept . . . You know what? I think we went to IHOP. That’s what we did.”
-About her surrogacy: "They won’t announce anything until the baby is here, wanted to give North a little sister"
-Katch the Keeping up with the Kardashians 10 year anniversary special airing on E! Sunday.
I'm not anti-surrogacy but pregnancy language always sounds so awkward and unintuitive like this literally sounds like human trafficking lmao.
The present North gave her is so sweet though, children are such a blessing.
But, thankfully, she found out it is a girl two weeks ago.
like who the fuck is trying to get pregnant for a full year and gets upset when they get pregnant???
she always told me she never wanted kids, but if she did it would have to be a daughter. then she tried for a year to get pregnant just to appease people around her. its so fucked up and I believe she is selfish enough to completely neglect her child just because its a boy. luckily her husband will be a great father, but her... I don't know.
I honestly told her I would help raise her son and shes actually considering it. cause that kid is gonna need some motherly love from somewhere. hopefully when she gives birth a switch goes off and she learns to love what shes created.
I wanted a girl but got a boy the second time, so it was a minor disappointment and fear that I wouldn't know what to do with him but I LOVE being a mom to a boy. (I love my girls too obv lol)
it's funny it looks like they just did extreme close ups for the photo shoot
Oct Allure is my sept vogue tbh!!!
All those product reviews best of beauty GIMME
I haven't loved the changes she has made to the magazine, but I still like the magazine in general
I also hate what they did to the last editor in chief and also I believe she was the founder of the magazine, they did that old trick of firing her because she had been working there too long so they could hire someone younger and cheaper, hate that!
She seems to have done well for herself though I believe she is now in a lofty position with revlon
edit-one of my favorite things allure did was show the cover star a bunch of old pics of themselves and ask them to comment on it, sometimes it was really interesting and it was also different from all of the other canned interviews. I hate that they got rid of that.
I'd rather complain than click around the source
Also ty lol
Yeah I kind of like it too tbh
KIM'S HEAVILY FACE TUNED FACE. She posted the right ones to instagram, the left ones are the originals:
Kim, honey...