Allure Kover Girl Kim Kardashian's Kandid Konversation

North giving Kim "protection" via plastic jewelry box story is cute negl. Reply

"wanted to give North a little sister"



I'm not anti-surrogacy but pregnancy language always sounds so awkward and unintuitive like this literally sounds like human trafficking lmao.



The present North gave her is so sweet though, children are such a blessing. Reply

I kind of agree. My sister is knocked up again, because she and her boyfriend wanted to give their son another little sister. Which just caused all these questions of 'what if it isn't a girl!?!' for me. It isn't shopping, or picking out your favorite from a catalogue, it's a person? I thought the while thing was so weird and awkward.



But, thankfully, she found out it is a girl two weeks ago. Reply

Lmfao it really does sound like that. Reply

my sisters is a insecure selfish bitch and she got pregnant because all her friends were even though she does not want to be a mother at all (her husband wants kids though). she said she only wanted a girl, and she is having a boy. she been having mental breakdowns nearly everyday about how she isn't going to love the boy and she wants to give him away to me and this child is going to ruin her life.



like who the fuck is trying to get pregnant for a full year and gets upset when they get pregnant??? Reply

was her husband pressuring her? wtf Reply

her husband is, for a lack of a better term, completely whipped by her. doesn't stand up for himself and enables her so I don't see him pressuring her, but he did he let her know he would love to be a dad. my sister has always had insecurity issues with comparing herself to the people around her and trying to compete. shes 34 now and feeling pressure from everyone around her "when will you have kids?" especially since shes been married for a few years.



she always told me she never wanted kids, but if she did it would have to be a daughter. then she tried for a year to get pregnant just to appease people around her. its so fucked up and I believe she is selfish enough to completely neglect her child just because its a boy. luckily her husband will be a great father, but her... I don't know.



I honestly told her I would help raise her son and shes actually considering it. cause that kid is gonna need some motherly love from somewhere. hopefully when she gives birth a switch goes off and she learns to love what shes created.

Reply

that's really messed up. at least there are some people excited for him, jfc. Reply

true. I come from a family of 4 sisters so he will be loved by his aunts at least. and my mom is obsessed with being a grandmother to my other sisters children, so I honestly think she will be spending the most time with that boy. Reply

That's such a shitty situation. Maybe once she gives birth she will feel differently and love her kid no matter what. Reply

I feel so bad for all 3 of them. It's good that she has you as a sister. I hope she feels differently once she actually meets him when he's born. :(



I wanted a girl but got a boy the second time, so it was a minor disappointment and fear that I wouldn't know what to do with him but I LOVE being a mom to a boy. (I love my girls too obv lol) Reply

My sister would beat the shit out of me omg. Reply

http://www.justjared.com/photo-gall ery/3960029/kim-kardashian-allure-octobe r-2017-01/



it's funny it looks like they just did extreme close ups for the photo shoot



Oct Allure is my sept vogue tbh!!!



it's funny it looks like they just did extreme close ups for the photo shoot

Oct Allure is my sept vogue tbh!!!

All those product reviews best of beauty GIMME

i haven't been liking allure as much lately :\ it used to be my fave but i dont like the new editor Reply

no I totally agree I don't care for the new editor either :/



I haven't loved the changes she has made to the magazine, but I still like the magazine in general



I also hate what they did to the last editor in chief and also I believe she was the founder of the magazine, they did that old trick of firing her because she had been working there too long so they could hire someone younger and cheaper, hate that!



She seems to have done well for herself though I believe she is now in a lofty position with revlon



edit-one of my favorite things allure did was show the cover star a bunch of old pics of themselves and ask them to comment on it, sometimes it was really interesting and it was also different from all of the other canned interviews. I hate that they got rid of that.



Edited at 2017-09-18 10:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Where is the cover



I'd rather complain than click around the source Reply

I kinda like that



Also ty lol



Edited at 2017-09-18 10:28 pm (UTC) Reply

haha you're welcome!



Yeah I kind of like it too tbh Reply

aside from the colour they chose for the "allure" this is cute tbh Reply

She looks like an evil galactic queen in that pic and usually I mean that as a compliment but sis... Reply

That is perfect description Reply

fuck all I had was serious Denali-feels (a la Twilight) for that pic thats in the link to the tweet (I'm thinking thats the one you were referring to? didn't bother to click to the tweet/source myself) Reply

Seriously, her eyes almost look red. Reply

Her face shape bothers me. Reply

Edited at 2017-09-18 10:47 pm (UTC) "In the October issue of Allure, Kardashian revealed she was uncharacteristically anxious before leaving for France and even feared a terrorist attack and sought advice from a therapist. The Selfish author revealed that North, sensing her anxiety, gave her a gift. “She gave me a little plastic treasure box, and she put her little jewels in it — like, fake little plastic jewels — and she was like, ‘Mommy, this will keep you safe when you go to Paris,’” Kardashian told the magazine. “To have something really sweet like that is more important to me than all the jewelry.” Reply

When I got robbed they were in and out quick and just grabbed my whole jewelry box. I'm sure a lot of the most important stuff to me ended up in the trash because it wasn't worth anything. Reply

If I was kimye #3 I wouldn't be pleased to hear that the reason I came into existence was to be a companion to kimye #1 Reply

KIM'S HEAVILY FACE TUNED FACE. She posted the right ones to instagram, the left ones are the originals:









KIM'S HEAVILY FACE TUNED FACE. She posted the right ones to instagram, the left ones are the originals:

Kim, honey...

Did you know there are people on ONTD who think she still looks OK and they get mad and call ppl jealous ugly haters if u criticize her surgerized, alien face? They do this with Megan Fox, Bella Hadid, Emrata, etc. How fucked is it that we're so used to women with plastic surgery that people are failing to notice these women can no longer make normal human facial expressions? Emrata's lips are thisclose to exploding and Megan Fox looks like a waxy, simian android but people will tell you that's aspirational and we should all want to look like that! Reply

I agree, photo editing apps are insane, like makeup artists on Instagram. I mean wtf it's so obv fake and people just LAP IT UP. that and ig bikini models are photoshopping their waists thinner and hips wider and still everyone is like, GOALS. Wake up sheeple!! Reply

So she's getting her lips done/redone later this week is what I'm getting from this Reply

She looks like a QUEEN in the last picture tho, I love. make up inspi for dayszzz Reply

