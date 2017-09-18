David Hasselhoff Wants to Cut Off Ex-Wife's Spousal Support

I don't know, sounds a bit like the number to receive when married to "the hoff". But Pamela, back up is never a bad idea. Reply

JFC, there's good money in letting sleazy, ugly men touch you, I guess. Reply

there really is, and if I didn't have a family who loved me more than I love myself I'd probably let my lack of self-respect drive me to find a sugar daddy



*shivers* Reply

is that how spousal support works or is it state/agreement dependant? Reply

It depends on the state. In Texas we have no such thing as alimony. You don't get an allowance for the rest of your life just for having been married before. You can get compensated for giving up your career to stay home with the kids; the court can award you what wages you missed out on while being a stay at home parent but once that amount has been paid off you get no more after that. Child support is completely separate. Reply

Wow, that's rough. You don't just lose wages, you also lose the experience, skills, networking and more that would result in higher wages down the line.. whereas now you basically have to start from scratch if you haven't been working for many years. Reply

this sounds like something designed by a man Reply

that sounds rough



why do you hate pears btw? LOL Reply

Well... it kind of sounds like documents were signed where he promised to pay that money otherwise he wouldn't need to go through the courts so... don't sign documents that have you pay your ex $10,000/month if you don't want do exactly that? Reply

If the court ordered him to pay that amount, he didn't need to agree to it or sign papers saying so. He just had to do it. Sounds like he's arguing now that it's unfair. Reply

Your superior understanding of the law is nawt appreciated, sis. Reply

at some point you need to take responsibility for yourself sis. Reply

Alimony recipient is my dream job. Reply

Lmao Reply

LOL Reply

looool Reply

mte Reply

Not gonna act like I know anything about spousal support but they did get divorced 11 years ago lol Reply

there is something ridiculous about someone getting paid for the rest of their life for having been married. There should be some sort of cut off date. Like you'll get it for the next idk, 5yrs(depending on length of marriage), in that time find ways to support yourself. Reply

agreed especially if you're receiving as much money as this woman. you have all the time and opportunity to get an education and find a new job, stop being lazy and acting helpless Reply

ah i just checked what the process actually is, got this:



"A general rule is that spousal support will last for half the length of a less than 10 years long marriage. However, in longer marriages, the court will not set alimony duration. The burden will be on the party who pays to prove that spousal support is not necessary at some future point in time."



So its not forever thankfully Reply

Agreed, this is insane Reply

ia Reply

I agree. Reply

I agree. When I got married there was a stipulation about alimony in all the documents we had to read through that stated I could only get alimony for a certain amount of years, or until I found a job, but I don't think that's always the case. My husband's friend was paying alimony to his ex wife even after she got an education and a job, and he was remarried. It was ridiculous and seemed really vindictive tbh, but IDK the law. Reply

In California if the marriage was less than 10 years, its half the time of the marriage. IDK how long they were married tho. Reply

So was he suppose to pay it for life? Because that just seems odd. Reply

Not saying this applies here bc I know nothing about her but I feel like men him marry trophy wives and clearly don't care that they have no income while they're together so idk what they expect. Think ahead people. Reply

what's the good sis been doing with her time this last decade like... Reply

I mean, that is a lot to pay someone every month but I also wonder how much he put her through with all of his issues. She may have had to deal with a lot of shit during their marriage. Reply

should've signed a prenup Reply

I served him once at a restaurant and he was very weird. No attention span AT ALL, those drugs have most definitely fried his brain...plus apparently he used to refer to himself in the third person. Reply

he still does lol Reply

