David Hasselhoff Wants to Cut Off Ex-Wife's Spousal Support




He is paying $10,000 to his ex-wife every month in spousal suppport.
For a long time he used to pay her $21k per month.
He is done supporting her because she is not making any efforts to find a job.
He is requesting an immediate end to his alimony payments to his ex wife.
David's paid more than $2.5 million to Pamela in spousal support.

source
Tagged: , , ,