Harry Styles sues anonymous merch makers
Harry Styles, Live Nation Sue Concert Merch Bootleggers in Nashville https://t.co/zdaEA0Nh4Z— TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2017
Ahead of his nashville shows , Harry Styles sues bootleggers who are selling unauthorized tour merch
Live nation says it's suing to get a court order to destroy all the merch
That being said, I've never thought it was bad that Taylor or Beyonce sue for people making unofficial merch.
dense
But I will be interested to see how the reactions to this are. I understand that it might not be Harry's doing specifically, but ill be interested to see if folks have the same reaction when a corporate company like LiveNation sues "fans" versus when Taylor Swift sues her "fans."
Everyone was asking me where I got it lol. I was lucky bc there was no one there buying the stuff and it was a block from msg.