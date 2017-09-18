pecan pies

Season 3 of MTV's "Scream" reintroduces classic Ghostface mask

One of the many things disappointing 'Scream' fans in the first 2 seasons of MTV's adaptation was the absence of the original  "Ghostface" costume. MTV has confirmed the return of the original mask for their third season of 'Scream.'



This comes after news of 'Scream Queens' Keke Palmer joining the cast of 'Scream' for a whole different story and set of characters. The rest of the cast includes RJ Cyler, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, Tyga, CJ Wallace and Giullian Yao Gioello. Queen Latifah will serve as Executive Producer.

“Season three revolves around Deion Elliot, a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends.”

This show will have six episodes and will air in March of 2018.

Source: Bloody-Disgusting
