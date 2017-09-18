Season 3 of MTV's "Scream" reintroduces classic Ghostface mask

it's a bit late for that, no? Reply

ikr. i have mixed feelings and i keep asking, "is this a little too late?" lol Reply

Did I mix that up cos I thought Keke was gonna be the lead in this? Reply

Last I heard/read, she was said to be the lead so who knows.



Edited at 2017-09-18 08:02 pm (UTC)

Lol, how did a show based on the Scream movies not use the mask??!?? That's just dumb. Reply

I wonder if this one'll be better acted. The other cast was really fucking awful (besides maybe 2 characters). Reply

Audrey (Aubrey?) and the blonde mean girl were the only decent characters Reply

I liked aubreys nerdy friend but I forget his name now Reply

Wasn't he Noah? Reply

Yes! Ty Reply

Noah. I kinda liked him at best. Now the lead girl will be lucky if she ever gets another gig lol. Reply

Oh yeah! He was qt lol

God i hated Emma. WAAAAY too much focus on her. Reply

Brooke was a good highlight. I love her character. I was kind of rooting for her to be the final girl version character. idk Reply

I tend to hope for the "bitch" or "slut" character to be the final girl or at least one of. They tend to be the more interesting character and I'm tired of the final girl archetype always being the same boring good girl. Reply

ugh, i hate that i ever gave this show a chance. it is trash but i suck at quitting shows. also, first impressions of that synopsis make me think it will be a gender bent version of the first movie where his parent was murdered and "the murderer" comes after him. Reply

Just what I look for my in horror. Football players as the final guy. 😒 Why not make Keke the lead instead???? Reply

The lack of the Ghostface mask in the first two seasons was the least of the show's problems. I'll keep my expectations low for season three.



The show should've been a seasonal anthology on a better network/platform with stronger actors/writing. Reply

A seasonal anthology about copy cat killers all over the world copying the Woodsboro Murders. Reply

excited about this, watching this show every week with my friends so we can trash talk literally everyone is delicious <3 i hope they get creative with tyga's death. Reply

lmaooo Reply

Is it new cast every season? Reply

no, the first and second season had the same cast. they are just desperate to make it work for some reason so they decided to reboot it basically Reply

I don't know what makes them think this will work. Fans of this crap must be so annoyed their cast couldn't have the mask but this reboot will. Reply

I didn't reeeaaad oops!! 🤗🤗🤗



So it's going to be different plot in the same vein as American Horror Story? Reply

nah, same characters, same plot, rehashed in a million different ways, lol. i say this as a fan of the show Reply

What in the... How could you have a scream show and not use the mask? It's iconic Reply

It was rumored that they didn't have the rights to the mask but Idk if that was actually true. It was denied but they couldve been lying lol Reply

It's too expensive and that's probably the reason the episodes are so limited this season... or they just wanna get it over with and cancel it. But why bother with the mask if that's the case. Reply

Lmao this is such a shitty situation for everyone. Actual fans of the movies hated this piece of shit excuse to use a known brand for ratings but now they've shit on the fans of the shit show and are now actually deciding to use the mask while their fave characters are all gone? Just kill it already. Reply

I don't even remember what mask they used in 1&2 Reply

i... didn't care that the mask was different but okay.



i'm stills salty about this reboot when the story was finished but alas, i'm very glad this cast is more diverse though. if only tyga wasn't involved Reply

I like Scream (movies) so this is a plus Reply

Poor Keke. She can do better maybe. Nice to see Jessica Sula getting more work. I love all my Skins bb's. Reply

I hope Tyga gets killed immediately Reply

...i like scream and all of its mediocre acting but 2018?? biiitch, work faster! i forgot about this show and guarantee that many other people have as well



Edited at 2017-09-18 09:48 pm (UTC)

This sounds awful. They better find a way to wrap up the Brandon James plot and spin it into Ghostface too.



Also I still want a Scream 5! Reply

It's probably best the films be left alone since bb Wes Craven passed :( Reply

now that wes is gone i'd prefer they leave it alone tbh Reply

I love Wes Craven and I'm thankful for everything he gave us horror fans but after four movies let a new director with genuine love for the material have at it and while they're at it they can stop butchering Kevin's scripts for the movies since 3. The fact they got the same asshole who ruined 3 to do a rewrite of 4 is mind numbing to me. Reply

the first season had so much potential but it was awful tbh. i tried to sit through it because i'm a huge wes craven fan and loved scream but the show was p. terrible. i don't have much faith this will be any better but we'll see. Reply

A male lead!?! its all about the final girl...but alas we can't have it all.

The first two seasons were hot trash, and i saw it all... the characters where so annoying and it annoyed me how they killed all the POC.. smh Reply

