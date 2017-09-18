The 12 (5) films that join Mother! on Cinemascore's F-List
Mother! debuted in theaters this weekend and reception was not pretty. The film recieved the rare F from audience survey company Cinemascore.
Only 12 other films has recieved the same grade, and all are from the past two decades. See 5 of them after the cut:
SOLARIS (2002)
-- Soderbergh's remake of the Tarkovsky classic did not sit well with audiences, who were expecting something more sleak than slow-moving.
ALONE IN THE DARK (2005)
-- A Uwe Boll film with Tara Reid. Nothing really needs to be said other than "why did you even spend money to see this?"
DR T & THE WOMEN (2000)
-- Audiences hated Robert Altman's 2000 comedy with Richard Gere as a gyno with lady problems.
KILLING THEM SOFTLY (2012)
-- Audiences expected a gritty crime drama, but director Andrew Dominik gave them a cautionary tale on capitalism. They weren't thrilled.
THE BOX (2009)
-- The thriller based on a Twilight Zone episode landed with a thud. Even Cinemascore's own president hated it. Yikes.
what's your fav bad movie, ontd?
My fave bad movie is Valley of the Dolls
STUCK ON YOU
I forgot what that movie was about, but it was Sean Connery being slutty with a gun.
Street Fighter is my fave.
I was 14 and knew this was bad. lol.
Honestly though, there should be a lot more than 12 F scores.
This movie is genius.
(I was low-key obsessed with Pitch Black tho. My one and only foray into fan fiction. It was mostly the character Jack, tho, I love the gender-fuck element)
What. The Box is based on the short story Button, Button by Richard Matheson (who also wrote I Am Legend). Did they also make a Twilight Zone ep based on it??
either way, it's based on his short story, which I recommend and is a fun short read.
whatisthetruth.gif
Do you think the girl after her is played by j law with like facial prosthetic on? It looked like it to me but I haven't seen anyone talk about it so I was like oh maybe I made that up
If JLaw was Mother Earth then Aronofsky is incredibly simple minded lol
i'm curious what the public reaction would be (probably still not great lbr) if they promoted it more accurately
It's too heavy-handed to be brilliant imo
He very well might be the first two descriptions!