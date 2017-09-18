The 12 (5) films that join Mother! on Cinemascore's F-List

Mother! debuted in theaters this weekend and reception was not pretty. The film recieved the rare F from audience survey company Cinemascore.

Only 12 other films has recieved the same grade, and all are from the past two decades. See 5 of them after the cut:


SOLARIS (2002)
-- Soderbergh's remake of the Tarkovsky classic did not sit well with audiences, who were expecting something more sleak than slow-moving.


ALONE IN THE DARK (2005)
-- A Uwe Boll film with Tara Reid. Nothing really needs to be said other than "why did you even spend money to see this?"


DR T & THE WOMEN (2000)
-- Audiences hated Robert Altman's 2000 comedy with Richard Gere as a gyno with lady problems.


KILLING THEM SOFTLY (2012)
-- Audiences expected a gritty crime drama, but director Andrew Dominik gave them a cautionary tale on capitalism. They weren't thrilled.


THE BOX (2009)
-- The thriller based on a Twilight Zone episode landed with a thud. Even Cinemascore's own president hated it. Yikes.

what's your fav bad movie, ontd?
