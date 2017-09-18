The 12 (5) films that join Mother! on Cinemascore's F-List

Dr. T & the Women is pretty bad, but IDK if I'd call F grade bad. That's more like a C-



My fave bad movie is Valley of the Dolls Reply

Mine too Reply

"Come live with meeeeeee and be my loooooove!" Reply

I love the sequel, Beyond the Valley of the Dolls. Z-Man! Reply

what's your fav bad movie, ontd?











Edited at 2017-09-18 07:33 pm (UTC) Reply

I saw this movie for Kylie Minogue. Only minor ragrets, tbh Reply

Kylie is worth sitting through many a disaster. Reply

a classic Reply

Any time I groom my dog, it usually begins with me chanting, "Shave poochi, poochi!" Reply

Tenacious D is in it; it can't be that bad. Reply

this movie is considered bad? Reply

Stuck on you has terrible rep for some reason and people hate it but I truly love it and find it hilarious, not to mention it was one of the movies my dad (RIP) and myself could watch over and over again. Cher, Meryl cameos, it's amazing and beautiful. Reply

idgaf i love pauly shore Reply

I met Pauly Shore at In-n-Out a year ago and it still remains one of my most bizarre celeb run-in's. Not for any specific reason. I just wasn't expecting to see him and hear that voice while I was devouring my burger. Reply

Zardoz and Epoch are the two best bad movies ever if we eliminate the obvious best bad movies. Reply

Omg Zardoz and that horrific underwear omg.



I forgot what that movie was about, but it was Sean Connery being slutty with a gun. Reply

The movie should've been titled, "How Many Drugs Was the Cast/Director/Producer On?" Reply

I really liked The Island Reply

At a comic book store, the owners were giving out free passes for this movie, but everyone kept returning them. Reply

Lmao ouch Reply

This is actually a better movie than it has the right to be. It kind of goes off the rails at the end, but overall it's a pretty solid sci-fi flick. Reply

Ripoff of Logan's Run, and also The Clonus Horror. Reply

I love this movie Reply

I actually liked this movie. Reply

I loved the Island! I never understood the hate. Reply

I love bad movies tbh.



Street Fighter is my fave. Reply

Street Fighter was soooooooo bad, when they announced that the movie was gonan focus on Guile, and that Van Damme was playing him, I was done.



I was 14 and knew this was bad. lol. Reply

I was 3 months old when it was released and I think even I knew tbh. Reply

I was like 5 when it came out and I was obsessed with the game and I think that tricked me into believing it was a good movie lmao Reply

i would take a bullet for raul julia in this movie. Reply

I remember seeing Dr T and the Women in the theatre with a friend and it was completely empty. We were the only people in the entire theatre and the movie was absolutely terrible so we ended up seeing who could sit in every seat in the theatre first.



Honestly though, there should be a lot more than 12 F scores. Reply

fave bad film? Reply

Also I'm lowkey obsessed with Dreamcatcher, I still don't understand how it was even made Reply

Oooh, yes. Another good one Reply

Spice World is an absolute masterpiece and will not hear it in the same sentence with the word 'bad' Reply

Link









IA Reply

lmao i saw this in theaters when it came out Reply

YESSSSSS Reply

a classic Reply

This movie is genius. Reply

this movie is underrated. i don't get why it doesn't get the love it deserves. it was a camp, a feel good movie with lots of good music, vibrant outfits and male butt cheeks. Reply

I fucking loved this awful movie. Reply

um this film is iconic not bad how dare you Reply

don't know what this is. Reply

no way man this is classic cinema Reply

It was amazing. I loved it. Reply

Lol there is nothing bad about this film. Reply

I'm going with The Chronicles Of Riddick. Dame Judy Dench as a supernatural being is just too awesome to miss. It's one of the few films I can always watch whenever it's on. Not that I expected much from the sequel but I was pretty disappointed they went in a total different direction Reply

I liked that movie. The supporting cast is awesome. Reply

I loved the plot of the movie. I just don't get why they decided to change everything in the sequel. It could have been so amazing. Reply

Literally the only movie in the entire trilogy worth watching tbh. The third was such a horrendous bore. Reply

I love this movie. It's honestly in my top list of faves. Reply

Thank you for mentioning this! Karl Urban is a Scifi King!



(I was low-key obsessed with Pitch Black tho. My one and only foray into fan fiction. It was mostly the character Jack, tho, I love the gender-fuck element) Reply

The thriller based on a Twilight Zone episode...



What. The Box is based on the short story Button, Button by Richard Matheson (who also wrote I Am Legend). Did they also make a Twilight Zone ep based on it?? Reply

yes but its part of the '85 revival and not the original series. Reply

omg I always forget about the revival. I was really confused.



either way, it's based on his short story, which I recommend and is a fun short read. Reply

I side eyed the age diff between bardem and jlaw and I was told it was important to the plot. But I read the synopsis on a movie spoiler site and I don't see how it was important.



whatisthetruth.gif Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] if she's "mother earth" and the stand in for the virgin mary it makes sense that her, the girl before her, and the girl after her are young, gorgeous women. it's a little heavy handed but this is the most heavy handed movie i've seen Reply

[ spoiler ]

Do you think the girl after her is played by j law with like facial prosthetic on? It looked like it to me but I haven't seen anyone talk about it so I was like oh maybe I made that up Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i feel like conflating mother earth and the virgin mary just to showcase a hot young babe is so lame. i feel like it'd be so much more compelling if it was an older woman, a contemporary to Him/God because that's what mother earth really would be Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] if you consider how javier's character has likely gone through that whole cycle with a new mother over and over again through the years i wouldn't say it was "important" to the plot but it kinda made sense Reply

The bring it up multiple times in the film. Reply

Important in a sense that ~young women are fertile~ Reply

The metaphor they were supposed to be playing was so flawed to me.



If JLaw was Mother Earth then Aronofsky is incredibly simple minded lol Reply

Glitter has a B- on Cinemascore Reply

i didn't even like mother! that much but it's only on this list because of their stupidly misleading marketing



i'm curious what the public reaction would be (probably still not great lbr) if they promoted it more accurately Reply

Probably the same reaction The Neon Demon got Reply

God the neon demon was so bad and off putting but i kept telling everyone about how weird it was and the more i talked/thought about it the more it begrudgingly grew on me lol Reply

Neon Demon was a whole lot of nothing. I don't remember anything about it. Reply

not good, considering the horror tropes used in the first half of the movie are supposed to lull you into thinking you know where it's going before it loses its shit. I don't think there is a different way to market it tbh Reply

dr. t & the women is shit but LAURA DERN Emmy Winner makes up for it Reply

also my fave bad movies are Teen Witch and Hercules in New York and I feel #blessed that HDTGM made episodes on both of them. Reply

I'm surprised about Mother. Someone on my FB was going on about how brilliant it was. Lol Reply

I havent seen the movie but this is almost certainly a response to it being advertised in a weird misleading way. Reply

It's one of those movies most cinephiles and ~intellectual Nice Guys(tm) will wank all over, a good portion of the population will straight up hate, and a few people like myself will just kind of be like "ehh...okayyy" about lol.



It's too heavy-handed to be brilliant imo Reply

"It's one of those movies most cinephiles and ~intellectual Nice Guys(tm) will wank all over, "



He very well might be the first two descriptions! Reply

I know the balloon is floating up in your icon, but I see it as Pennywise not being amused by being hit in the head with a balloon. Reply

just like the Witch...worst movie tbh Reply

Parent

