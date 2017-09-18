First Look at Mark Consuelos on Riverdale

Is Mark Jewish? Reply

When you have a show about teenagers and high school dramz and the most interesting characters are the parents and satellite characters other than the central 4....

Lmao I love Archie and Jughead's dad's, and I love Cheryl. The pussycats are cool too. Basically everyone except the main ones.

Don't forgot Mama Cooper and both versions of Reggie!

And Kevin!!!!

I started out really annoyed with Alice but now she's one of my faves, lol.

Jughead's dad and Betty's mom are the main reasons I'm watching.

I like the adult drama better too bad Hermione Lodge is a Scientology irl.

wat!?? omg

According to wiki she is :(

I wish they had hired a Brazilian actor for her dad but Whatever.

That'd be great but I don't think Veronica herself is supposed to be Brazilian and she and her mom speak Spanish (I think??) Lbr The CW will probably just keep her an ambiguous Latina.

She could of been from a Hispanic mom and Brazilian dad. Camila herself is Brazilian so it's annoying af that they just made her an ambiguous Spanish speaking latina.

i could not get through the first episode of this show. but i live like a block away from the place they use for bettys house.

Lol, I think you're like the third person who sort of has a connection to the show but doesn't watch it at all

Amy Yasback would've been my first choice.

I wish they tried more than with Archie's mom. Molly Ringwald's face was nagl.Amy Yasback would've been my first choice.

It's not just her frozen face. She's legit the worst actress on the show, even if she was only in 3 episodes. She makes KJ look good.

which i never thought possible

THAT WAS MOLLY RINGWALD? I didn't recognize her ^^;

The Lodges and Kellers are the best looking families!!

Love the Kellers! Kev's dad is so supportive and Kev obviously loves and respects him a lot. Hope we get more scenes of the two.

Yeah me too! I was scared at first that they were going to go with the disapproving father with a gay son trope but I was really glad they didn't. Even tho we only got a scene or two of it i love that (so far) he treats Kevin dating/boy advice the same way he would if Kev was a straight character. Especially being a cop and the alpha male stereotype that can come with it. I hope they expand on their relationship this season because they seem like they're close.



Kevin and his dad are super close in the comics too. I think the show runner RAS really cares about the character so I doubt they'd change him too much.

I'm also really glad they moved away from the original pilot draft where he was some alcoholic homophobic ex-military dude. Though on the other hand, him being a supportive parent is about the only redeeming thing about him, ha. But yeah, I'll take it even if he's a lousy officer

Yeah, I really need more of them this season.

I think the actor playing the sheriff is so hot. I'm glad it distracts me from what he's saying because he's the worst as a cop. And I might've giggled like a 12-year-old when I saw his last name is Cummins

HELLO DADDY

I know Mark Consuelos is the right age to have a daughter Veronica's age, but I always imagined Hiram to be much older, like at least mid-fifties.

Also, to look older/grayer.

they should have hired that dude from desperate house wives ricardo chavira.

no, he's not hot enough

yeah, his oldest son is in college RN

I will never watch this show - the CW is cut after they cut Girlfriends and the Game.

But damn he looks good.



But damn he looks good. Reply

I was iffy about watching this show when it came out because 1. It's the CW and 2. I'm no longer the age to be finding the teens hot. Bless the casting of Skeet Ulrich, what a DILF.

