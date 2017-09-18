Nick Jonas - 'Find You' Music Video 🔥
Shot the #FindYouVideo in Pismo Beach with one of my favorite directors @emilnava. Happy to share it with you all! 🔥 https://t.co/oCY7BPdFyQ pic.twitter.com/tAPiT6oOCL— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 18, 2017
Nick J gets lost in the desert with a giant hole in the crotch of his jeans in the clip for his new Fall bop Find You.
Sources: @NickyJ. YouTube.
Just a crotch hole tho?
yas
slay my pussay nick
I think he was shaving it for his tv show so hopefully he won't need to anymore
Glory saved music only for Joanne to ruin again a few weeks later