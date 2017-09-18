Rolling Stone Magazine Is Up for Sale

Rolling Stone Magazine announced today they are looking for a buyer that " understands Rolling Stone and also has lots of money".



Sometimes I buy MOJO/UNCUT and/or PROG just for the CD's, because I mostly get other mags online.



blecch

I hate them for inventing gonzo journalism and trying to sell Taibbi as some kind of leftist hero as well. RIP Brolling Brone. Reply

Gonzo journalism died with that Sean Penn article. Reply

It was awful that they glamorized Dhzokar Tsarnaev, let alone using a WEBCAM SELFIE as their cover...like omfg. Reply

that cover was wild



that post was wild Reply

I came here to drag them for the Tsarnaev cover, glad you beat me to it. I don't know many people who still buy magazines anyway but rolling stone has been DONE in Boston since that cover. They're 100% over here, some stores won't even sell it. Reply

Mte. Was going to mention that Reply

I came in here just to make sure someone said this. Reply

I subscribe to Bust and I regularly buy a vegetarian cookery magazine. I used to buy loads though. But music mags are all about nostalgia to cater to the older set who actually buy mags, film mags have the same news I can read on the day they're released online, and prices have increased a LOT, so. Reply

i don't buy magazines, but i'll do free mag subs if they are available. i usually like cooking ones, lol. Reply

Hmmm I'll buy it. I can afford it. Reply

that's sad huh? Reply

I haven't paid for a magazine in like 15yrs. Not when so many places give away free subscriptions.



Also my library has most magazines online through zinio even tho I still prefer looking at a real magazine to e-mags (same for books). Reply

Mine: Punk Planet (RIP), Bust, Vogue Italia, The Word (RIP), Polyester, Fortean Times, Bizarre (RIP) Reply

Nintendo Power. Reply

some of those Nintendo mags were so great. The ones I read printed Zelda manga way before Japanese comics went mainstream and taught me the word "untermensch" (in reference to Pikmin) Reply

I would always flip to the back and look at the top selling game list and the #1 was always ocarina of time or golden eye lol Reply

yas Reply

My parents got my sister a five-year subscription to YM, but it folded before it ran out. Jane was also great. Reply

Tiger Beat

Bop

J-14

16

Teen Scene

Kewl Magazine

Jane and The Economist. Marie Claire was also really awesome for awhile there in the 2000s Reply

I have basic taste but my fave is Allure, I also love Glamour and InStyle



those are three I look forward to every month, I used to have a list of like 10+ but over the years I've lost interest a bit



I enjoy Entertainment Weekly as well Reply

growing up i had subscriptions to YM, Seventeen....and a couple others.



i don't really read magazines. i do if someone posts the article here (and i love tabloid wednesday)....but i remember reading the reader's digest every week before my piano lesson because that was the only magazine she had Reply

highlights Reply

I miss Jane mag Reply

The only magazine I have a subscription to is Lesbian Connection. I guess I sometimes look at Curve and Lavender Magazine when I'm at the library Reply

the latest buzz Reply

I had a subscription to Los Angeles Magazine for YEARS. Then last year the magazine was bought, by men, and of course they laid off most of the women



It still mostly ads for shit no one can afford, and the food stuff is still the same, just it's not as warm, and the magazine isn't as huge anymore. I can't believe at one time I wanted to work there. :(



The former editor and I used to talk in the elevator sometimes, and I told her I loved her magazine, it's just such a fucking shame too, cuz I loved this magazine so much.



But yeah that was the last print magazine I had ever in my home. My bf and I threw all the magazines away. Decided to never order anything again unless it's photoshop magazine with tutorials.



I loved Nylon too, but as a 36 year old woman, I'm not gonna try to dress like those girls. and sadly magazines for my age group are about prepping for menopause or sticking my finger up my bf's ass without his consent cuz COSMO TOLD ME TO! *jerk off motion*



I had a bike rider magazine, but the Print is GONE. :(







i liked nylon when it first started, back when helena was still involved. Reply

The UVA lawsuits must have hit hard! Reply

Only collected magz when I had faves in them and that was rarely, and that stopped years ago. Reply

Same Reply

me. it doesn't matter what the mag is about, if my fav is in it, i own it lol Reply

i used to get this for free because my parents' credit card company would give us free magazine subscriptions. RS was shit back in the day and it's still shit now. Reply

I used to work for a company that provided services to Rolling Stone and they were always assholes who thought they were hot shit because they worked for Rolling Stone. So I'm basically thatssadhuh.gif every time I read stories about their downfall. Reply

Can't remember the last time I read a magazine, paper or online. Why would I? Reply

