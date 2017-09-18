Rolling Stone Magazine Is Up for Sale
- Rolling Stone Magazine announced today they are looking for a buyer that "understands Rolling Stone and also has lots of money".
- Was created and owned for almost 50 years by Jann Wenner in 1967, and is a sign of the growing financial pressure print magazines are facing in the digital age
- Wenner contributes a lot of the magazine’s loss of reputation to the now retracted 2014 story "A Rape on Campus" about an alleged gang-rape at the University of Virginia
- This move follows Wenner's decision last year to sell his other two magazines-- US Weekly and Men’s Journal; They were sold to American Media Inc. which is known for being very Trump-friendly
ONTD, do you still buy magazines?
Sometimes I buy MOJO/UNCUT and/or PROG just for the CD's, because I mostly get other mags online.
...and continues to be well after.
[Two sociopaths bro-ing around...]
I hate them for inventing gonzo journalism and trying to sell Taibbi as some kind of leftist hero as well. RIP Brolling Brone.
that post was wild
Also my library has most magazines online through zinio even tho I still prefer looking at a real magazine to e-mags (same for books).
All time fave magazines ONTD?
those are three I look forward to every month, I used to have a list of like 10+ but over the years I've lost interest a bit
I enjoy Entertainment Weekly as well
i don't really read magazines. i do if someone posts the article here (and i love tabloid wednesday)....but i remember reading the reader's digest every week before my piano lesson because that was the only magazine she had
I had a subscription to Los Angeles Magazine for YEARS. Then last year the magazine was bought, by men, and of course they laid off most of the women Los Angeles Magazine sucks now
It still mostly ads for shit no one can afford, and the food stuff is still the same, just it's not as warm, and the magazine isn't as huge anymore. I can't believe at one time I wanted to work there. :(
The former editor and I used to talk in the elevator sometimes, and I told her I loved her magazine, it's just such a fucking shame too, cuz I loved this magazine so much.
But yeah that was the last print magazine I had ever in my home. My bf and I threw all the magazines away. Decided to never order anything again unless it's photoshop magazine with tutorials.
I loved Nylon too, but as a 36 year old woman, I'm not gonna try to dress like those girls. and sadly magazines for my age group are about prepping for menopause or sticking my finger up my bf's ass without his consent cuz COSMO TOLD ME TO! *jerk off motion*
I had a bike rider magazine, but the Print is GONE. :(