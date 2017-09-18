sza

Rolling Stone Magazine Is Up for Sale



- Rolling Stone Magazine announced today they are looking for a buyer that "understands Rolling Stone and also has lots of money".
- Was created and owned for almost 50 years by Jann Wenner in 1967, and is a sign of the growing financial pressure print magazines are facing in the digital age
- Wenner contributes a lot of the magazine’s loss of reputation to the now retracted 2014 story "A Rape on Campus" about an alleged gang-rape at the University of Virginia
- This move follows Wenner's decision last year to sell his other two magazines-- US Weekly and Men’s Journal; They were sold to American Media Inc. which is known for being very Trump-friendly

Source
ONTD, do you still buy magazines?
Tagged: