Rolling Stone Magazine Is Up for Sale

They should just let it die a graceful deathI had a subscription to Los Angeles Magazine for YEARS. Then last year the magazine was bought, by men, and of course they laid off most of the women Los Angeles Magazine sucks now It still mostly ads for shit no one can afford, and the food stuff is still the same, just it's not as warm, and the magazine isn't as huge anymore. I can't believe at one time I wanted to work there. :(The former editor and I used to talk in the elevator sometimes, and I told her I loved her magazine, it's just such a fucking shame too, cuz I loved this magazine so much.But yeah that was the last print magazine I had ever in my home. My bf and I threw all the magazines away. Decided to never order anything again unless it's photoshop magazine with tutorials.I loved Nylon too, but as a 36 year old woman, I'm not gonna try to dress like those girls. and sadly magazines for my age group are about prepping for menopause or sticking my finger up my bf's ass without his consent cuz COSMO TOLD ME TO! *jerk off motion*I had a bike rider magazine, but the Print is GONE. :(