Elisabeth Moss Wins Her First Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama




After seven losses, Elisabeth Moss finally won her first Emmy

She’d previously received six nominations for “Mad Men” and one for “Top of the Lake.




I would like to thank the Academy... for the opportunity to get a hug from @Oprah 😍🙏🏻 🏆#emmys #handmaidstale





source
source
Tagged: ,