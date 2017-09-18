Elisabeth Moss Wins Her First Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

I wish she had won for Mad Men back then, but congrats all the same! She's one of the best working actresses on TV Reply

same. her not winning for the suitcase was such a snub. Reply

I so wish I could unequivocally stan -- she's so amazing in this show and in Top of the Lake, Queen of Earth, The One I Love, Listen Up Philip (which I hated apart from her lol)...man. :\ Reply

The One I Love was such a gem. Reply

what she's done in queen of earth is just mindblowing imo Reply

ikr this whole fucking scene especially Reply

No lie, I have definitely called people "you unrepentant piece of shit" since watching that. I wish I didn't identify with that insane character so much!!! Reply

I know - she's such a brilliant actor but her caping for Scientology...man... Reply

surprised she didn't thank her god L Ron hubbard Reply

But will she give it as tribute to LRH? Or Miscavige? Reply

Xenu Reply

Tom Cruise! Reply

xenu did that!!!



(but no seriously shes fucking amazing on this show. so glad it swept. especially ANN DOWD!) Reply

I've liked her as an actress for so long, her career has been on an upswing for decades, but the Scientology stuff really makes me side-eye Reply

seriously tho.. she speaks of female empowerment yet she is apart of a religious organization that disenfranchises its female members in every way possible. Reply

But she was born into it! Weird that people will give her a pass when she is literally $cientology's Ivanka Trump. Reply

I mean... every religion does that. Reply

I love this comment, especially since ScarJo is also complicit to Hollywood's whitewashing problem and SNL was complicit in normalizing Trump. Reply

dont know if anyone else realized this but all 4 top awards last night went to female lead programs. pretty fucking cool. Reply

Right? I'm pretty excited about that. Reply

queen, she deserves it <3 Reply

About time. Reply

whatever she deserved it



i loved the collective gasp when she dropped the f bomb and she looked unbothered lmao Reply

Scientology is a cult, so there is probably constant brainwashing or reprogramming going on. I mean, intelligent people stay in abusive relationships and good people say & do awful things. If you watch Leah Remini's show, most of those featured were older when then left. The cult sets up a lot of roadblocks & creates fear to keep people in. It's a lot easier to see clearly when you are on the outside looking in. Reply

she's such a weirdo Reply

