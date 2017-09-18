Elisabeth Moss Wins Her First Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama
Elisabeth Moss drops the F-bomb during her #Emmys acceptance speech https://t.co/fQHkjymk9C pic.twitter.com/mcSi7EzlyN— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017
After seven losses, Elisabeth Moss finally won her first Emmy
She’d previously received six nominations for “Mad Men” and one for “Top of the Lake.
I would like to thank the Academy... for the opportunity to get a hug from @Oprah 😍🙏🏻 🏆#emmys #handmaidstale
Elisabeth Moss on @handmaidsonhulu: “It's important to me to be making stories about women, led by women and made by women.” pic.twitter.com/uVTlatAjg9— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 17, 2017
(but no seriously shes fucking amazing on this show. so glad it swept. especially ANN DOWD!)
i loved the collective gasp when she dropped the f bomb and she looked unbothered lmao