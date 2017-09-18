Lady Gaga postpones European tour

Girl, that rosary photo is a bit much. Reply

she's so fucking extra Reply

isnt this why we love/hate gags though?



The OTTness? Reply

Oh I love her OTTness but not when it makes me cringe this hard. Reply

She's always been ott Reply

Honestly, I wouldn't expect any less from her. Reply

how? lmao she's literally praying... Reply

Lmao ikr? Reply

i thought the same too ngl... 😬 Reply

she's had every illness in the book smh Reply

yep addiction is a disease Reply

Yeah, I mean it was kind of expected after that first Montreal date being postponed, then Rock in Rio being cancelled. Not a very good vibe to start a world tour, hopefully she takes care of herself. Reply

Not gonna lie, I'm kinda bummed out about this. But I'd rather have a postponed tour than a shitty show. Reply

I hope your wig is glued on tighT!!! Sis #TheFibroMonster is comingI hope your wig is glued on tighT!!! Reply

The lead single Bad Diagnosis is coming soon



"Each song represents a serious health condition"The lead single Bad Diagnosis is coming soon Reply

I know she's extra, but the way people criticize her for being open about mental illness, an ED, and chronic pain & chronic illness as if those things can't coexist kinda rubs me the wrong way. People who have chronic conditions don't always live with just one thing and often don't, myself included. 🤷‍♀️ Reply

mte. I have chronic pain and several other conditions physical and mental conditions. It fucking sucks. Reply

People aren't mocking her for having several health conditions, they're mocking her for how dramatic she is about it. It's one thing to talk openly about them, it's another to post staged, up close photos with a rosary wrapped around your hand after posting a shot of an IV in her arm from her hospital bed. It's unnecessary and isn't any different from your annoying friend posting all their relationship drama on Facebook or people who document every single bad thing that happens to them on twitter in a bid for attention.



Musicians cancel shows all the time for health reasons, Gaga is the only one that insists on doing an "I'm sick" photoshoot while she's at it. Reply

that's not the impression I got from the last several gaga posts where people have questioned her intentions and sincerity, but ok Reply

and yet when people don't provide some kind of proof people hound them and speculate endlessly.



she might be over the top but it's definitely not inappropriate to provide proof like this considering how shitty people are about celebrities being sick. Selena was ill enough to warrant a kidney transplant but people were just awful about it, even after she disclosed her lupus diagnosis.



chill. Reply

Girl....Stop, it's a simple pic. Reply

She's just giving you Old Catholic Aunt aesthetic, I don't see the big deal. People like to overshare on social media. Reply

the photo lol



anyways i hope she feels better soon. i know i would be pissed if my sickness prevented me from doing something i loved, luckily i don't like doing anything yet. Reply

What does she have? Chronic pain just sounds awful. I can't even deal with monthly cramps. Reply

fibromyalgia Reply

Lupus and fibromyalgia are the two I know off the top of my head. Reply

She doesn't have lupus afaik, she just tested "borderline positive" for it and it runs in her family so basically she has to be on high alert for symptoms. Reply

Fibromyalgia. I have a friend with it and it's no picnic. Reply

Man, I am more and more glad I went to one of the first dates of this tour.



Hope she recovers quickly. I am hobbling around today with a strained foot muscle just from taking a weird step in flat shoes last night, so I admire the hell out of her for doing such a physical, strenuous tour with all the health issues she has. Hope she recovers quickly. Reply

they diagnosed me w fibro in addition to arthritis after repeated kidney infections with unexplained residual pain so it's definitely believable to me that this just keeps getting worse for her



chronic pain is the worst n i hope she gets well soon :(



no comment on the picture bc when i'm in tons of pain i can get super extra so... Reply

The people making fun of her for her chronic pain are actual pieces of shit. You can't know what it's like unless you have gone through it, and I have for the last 19 years. Imagine what it's like to have a headache 24/7 for 19 years in addition to a multitude of other health problems and then get back to me. You wouldn't last a day in my or Gaga's shoes, so kindly sit the fuck down.



Also, why is it so hard to believe that she is going through mental health problems because of rape? SIT THE FUCK DOWN. Reply

A+ comment Reply

Completely agree. Reply

mte.. people on here need to grow up and stop acting like these aren't real humans who as crazy as it sounds-- have real health problems Reply

thank you for saying what I wanted to say. Reply

fucking THANK YOU Reply

👏🏽 Thank you! The worst part about having a chronic illness is how badly people try to discredit your suffering and pain. People still act like this towards me about my severe endometriosis. Reply

ita. not to mention that you guilt yourself for having an invisible illness and feel like a failure when you are inevitably limited in things you want to do. and there's no cure. it can't be explained. but then i'd not want anyone to feel this way, it's awful Reply

Hilarious! She's becoming a new Janet Jackson of never finishing her tours. And she's what, 10 years or so into the business, and she's falling apart already. Yet lil monsters are making fun of other female artists, while their matha is barely can breath. Reply

You're a special kind of fucked up. I hope for your sake you never have to go through any sort of chronic pain, but if you do, I sure hope you're treated by everyone around you with the same sympathy and sensitivity you're showing her. Reply

I'll show her whatever I feel like, I don't need your pity speech. So shusssshhh! Reply

she peaked too early Reply

I hope she gets better soon, cause her career sure won't. I hope she gets better soon, cause her career sure won't. Reply

worry about your own career, hers is fine. Reply

It's been 10 years, she played the Super Bowl, Grammys, Oscars with success, her last album sold just fine and she had a hit song (million reasons) and her tour sold well until now, so her career is fine... Reply

not this as a CL stan sis Reply

living life on the edge Reply

LMAO Reply

There truly is a gif for everything omg Reply

Lmao Reply

Get well soon, Queen! Reply

what's flaring up this time? her dandruff? Reply

Do you have chronic pain? If not, shut the fuck up. Reply

you can take your chronic attitude and go Reply

you're fucking gross. makes sense you're a beyonce fan Reply

a Beyoncé stan, of all people, has no right to accuse anyone of faking a medical condition Reply

