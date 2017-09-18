Lady Gaga postpones European tour
- Gaga's six week European tour postponed for health reasons
- European tour (due to start on the 21st) is now postponed until 2018
- European fans should keep hold of tickets until rescheduled info arises
- Second North American leg supposedly not changing
To my fans, I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/g2BmmSx02v— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2017
Musicians cancel shows all the time for health reasons, Gaga is the only one that insists on doing an "I'm sick" photoshoot while she's at it.
she might be over the top but it's definitely not inappropriate to provide proof like this considering how shitty people are about celebrities being sick. Selena was ill enough to warrant a kidney transplant but people were just awful about it, even after she disclosed her lupus diagnosis.
chill.
anyways i hope she feels better soon. i know i would be pissed if my sickness prevented me from doing something i loved, luckily i don't like doing anything yet.
Hope she recovers quickly. I am hobbling around today with a strained foot muscle just from taking a weird step in flat shoes last night, so I admire the hell out of her for doing such a physical, strenuous tour with all the health issues she has. Hope she recovers quickly.
chronic pain is the worst n i hope she gets well soon :(
no comment on the picture bc when i'm in tons of pain i can get super extra so...
Also, why is it so hard to believe that she is going through mental health problems because of rape? SIT THE FUCK DOWN.
