Marvel bringing Jean Grey back from the dead cause why not

Marvel announced today it's bringing back Jean Grey from the dead as The Phoenix in a 5-issue miniseries set for December. This, of course, ahead of the new X-Men film set for next summer with Phoenix at the center (but Marvel will tell you their comics aren't dictated by movies). The book's creative team will be Matthew Rosenberg and Leinil Frances Yu. Marvel calls this an interesting and unique way to bring Jean back.

Jean died (for the second time) back in 2004 and has been gone ever since. Her time-travelling younger self has been stuck in the current Marvel U, with her 4 original X-Men teammates, since 2012.

the house of ideas, indeed!
