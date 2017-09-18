Marvel bringing Jean Grey back from the dead cause why not
Marvel announced today it's bringing back Jean Grey from the dead as The Phoenix in a 5-issue miniseries set for December. This, of course, ahead of the new X-Men film set for next summer with Phoenix at the center (but Marvel will tell you their comics aren't dictated by movies). The book's creative team will be Matthew Rosenberg and Leinil Frances Yu. Marvel calls this an interesting and unique way to bring Jean back.
.@Marvel resurrects the #XMen comic book Phoenix ahead of her movie spotlight https://t.co/LqOB2Od7n4 pic.twitter.com/ZWop1Da198— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017
Jean died (for the second time) back in 2004 and has been gone ever since. Her time-travelling younger self has been stuck in the current Marvel U, with her 4 original X-Men teammates, since 2012.
Source
the house of ideas, indeed!
I'm tired of screwy continuity and J Law as Mystique and these nonsensical ages and I just want some proper Jubilee before I wither and die.
#sorry for the rant I tried to watch apocalypse again and it was too painful to continue
I dont know what I was thinking
She's still a vampire right?...not that they can undo that easily but....