Marvel bringing Jean Grey back from the dead cause why not

Seethe Jesus! Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I'm tired of screwy continuity and J Law as Mystique and these nonsensical ages and I just want some proper Jubilee before I wither and die.





for the rant I tried to watch apocalypse again and it was too painful to continue Dont read the comics but I'm so tired of the x-men movies dicking about in the past.I'm tired of screwy continuity and J Law as Mystique and these nonsensical ages and I just want some proper Jubilee before I wither and die. #sorry for the rant I tried to watch apocalypse again and it was too painful to continue Reply

Thread

Link

how did you sit through apocalypse again willingly tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still haven't finished it lmao



I dont know what I was thinking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah by far the best parts of the movie were the more lighthearted stuff where the kids were just being kids, all the epic apocalypse stuff was so overblown and barely explained. the WOC all got shafted as I thought the casting for psylocke/storm/jubilee was pretty well done Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need Marvel Studios to get the X-Men on the MCU so they can reboot the whole thing and get the right actors for the characters. I still can't believe Sophie Turner is Jean Grey. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'd for one love to see the X women in all their superiority instead of decor pieces that mope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think about watch apocalypse again sometimes too, but then i do some self-love exercises Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JUBILEE :((((((



She's still a vampire right?...not that they can undo that easily but.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in the comics, the younger time-travelling jean grey was trying to keep from being possessed again so i guess this is a spoiler? and they are going to have a phoenix saga part 3..? Reply

Thread

Link

FAMKEEEEE MY GODDESS. the only jean/phoenix in my heart. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember how butthurt some people here got over Famke expressing that she would like to return like the dudes. People were like "she can't play a teen!" - well write a fucking older Jean in an alternative universe. Their timeline is fucked already. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate just about everything about the Xmen movies (and haven't watched any since the unmitigated disaster that was X3), but Famke as Jean Grey was great casting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sooo what are they gonna do with those time displaced x-men Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this will involve Madelyne Pryor since she's been back for a while now and I don't remember them explaining that shit. Reply

Thread

Link

I just want to see the superior Phoenix Rachel in that new movie. I don't give a shit how old Jean is, Rachel is from the future and the movies don't follow the comics anyways. Reply

Thread

Link





Somewhere, there's an afterlife waiting room populated solely by Jean Grey, Elektra, and one of these: Reply

Thread

Link





It's actually a slot machine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok but when is Marvel going to make a make a decent movie about Storm? To quote my little nephew, "I need this". Reply

Thread

Link

I will miss Ororo in the BP movie(s). I wish they'd make a deal with Fox like they did with Sony. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh. I forgot Fox owns the rights to X-men. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Storm needs a movie, but she needs zero fucking connection to T'Challa. Fuckin' DISASTUH of a couple. Keep them five hundred miles apart at all times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even if a dark skinned actress would have a billionaire supporting her saying "well we'll take full responsibility" probably between twelve and never. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aren't they also bringing back the Fantastic Four because apparently Marvel is close to getting a deal with FOX to bring the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to the MCU? Reply

Thread

Link

Y'all still think that's gonna happen? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some articles were going around last week because apparently Stan Lee said that it was probably happening, so who knows. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sort of. Marvel is resurrecting Marvel Two-in-One which was a Thing teamup comic book in the 70's. According to the solicits it's about Johnny and Ben looking for Reed, Sue, Franklin and Valeria. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cOPYING Queen Gert, I see you. Reply

Thread

Link

No one ever stays dead in comics Reply

Thread

Link

Just Uncle Ben. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And Gwen Stacy tho. Rip good sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, Peter Parker is a curse, I guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmmmmmmm I'll allow it. Reply

Thread

Link

i love your icon..is it scarlet witch? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She can resurrect Scott Summers, send Kitty Pryde's whole ass back to space, give Beast some damn sense and put those time displaced yahoos back where ever the hell they came from while she's at it. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even want to know how the fucked up Beast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rewatched The Wolverine so I could watch Logan again and if it wasn't for the third act it would be a solid movie. Dream Jean, Yukio, Logan/Mariko. I shamelessly love it. Reply

Thread

Link