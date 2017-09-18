is he cgi'ed in that screenshot? Reply

Idk why I expected sam smith to come out with something other than a nasally sad song lol.

He is talented but GD his music is so fucking one-note. I know people say Adele is one note but she'll at least do an uptempo number every now and then and the music she creates is actually quality with lyrics that were created in more than 20 minutes.

I really liked this song from his debut, a nice mix of his sadness with a more upbeat vibe... very light disco-y.

I remembered this song as soon as I posted my comment, LoL! I want more of this from him, TBH.

yaaassss he needs to have more fun light summery disco like dis!

i don't mind this

Zane Lowe produced this iirc.

I didn't like the standard release of his 1st album, but I heard this song through work a few years ago and it definitely became a fave. I prefer when he sticks to a more 80s pop vibe a la George Michael, Whitney, Madonna, and Cyndi or works with Disclosure and really taps into a more niche electro sound that appeals to us queer folks.



Reply

He needs to do a team up with David Guetta and his uplifting beats

ita

the only song of his i really like is the one he did with disclosure for that very reason lol

reminds me of you is a bop tho!!!

whatever, i love it.

Same lol

Unacceptable, please replace your individual/valid/intelligent opinions with those expressed by a few ONTDers.

Exactly, no time for that individualism crap.

i'm sorry

this music sounds like a fat guy lost weight

i was wrong

terrible song

no growth Reply

i like it too

this is one of his few songs i like

The part with the choir seals it. I can't help but belt then.

I still listen to his cover of How Will I Know when I'm feeling a little maudlin, it makes me want to take a bath and cry lmao





Reply

This is so fucking boring. It's been getting a ton of radio play and it's a safety hazard tbh, I could fall asleep at the wheel.

His weight lose has aged him soooooo much.



His weight lose has aged him soooooo much. Reply

it sounds like a song (most of his songs) that reminds you of being sleepy because the music video is constantly playing on VH1 mornings.

i prefer him when he was chubbier

very on brand

as the British Pennywise

He looks like a legit mix of Justin Timberlake + Eminem

he looks like kirk from gilmore girls to me

lmaoooo he does

yes, yes, yes! i thought he looked like the guardians of the galaxy guy, and there you go! it's him.

NNNNNN

Eh, I like it. I got other artist to dance to. If I need to get my sadness on I like having old reliable (Adele,Sade,Sam).



Which is not me saying they are equal in anyway,because Sade remains untouched.

Reply

I was not into the song upon first listen but now I love it

even the video is boring

That screenshot doesn't inspire faith... or anything else.

Sam said that he will never make happy music because it's boring, so if you don't like music like this you probably won't ever like this.



This video was a bit boring, but I still really like the song. Also, he keeps doing really cute IG lives and reminding me why I love him. Reply

Happy music is boring...... interesting

MTE like what?

He said it in a recent IG Live. He said that his music won't ever be happy because he finds that to be boring. I love his music so I'm ok with that. Sad doesn't always mean a ballad. He has several sad dancy songs on his first album.

happy music is boring but these monotone ballads arent?

His voice is like nails on a chalkboard to me.

^

I appreciate him trying to be a ~vocalist but I just don't like his tone... It surprised me how much people liked his music Reply

Yeah, if I want to listen to depressing music by a male vocalist it would be James Blake.

His breath-y and normal range is fine, but when he reaches for that falsetto it can either be a great harmony or absolutely whiny and wretched. And I say this as a fan.

