Netflix Ends Unauthorized 'Stranger Things' Bar With A Super Classy Letter

that's the sweetest cease and desist letter ever lol. at least they let them keep it up for the full six weeks. Reply

that's the most surprising part, the six weeks flexibility. netflix your original content mostly sucks but one of your lawyers is an ok person. Reply

I don't get why people keep doing stuff like this and expect not to receive cease and desist letters. And by "stuff like this" I also mean selling unauthorized merch. Reply

The internet seems to have fooled people into thinking everything is a free-for-all. Reply

Yeah, I had totally assumed that bar was a promotional thing organized by Netflix. Reply

Fans are super entitled and think their passion and perceived creativity is above reproach. Reply

THIS Reply

Yep Reply

because they're dumb



there's a brothel in Thailand called Friends, where they use the same title design and brand it as something affiliated with the show, lol. But it's been open for years, guess NBC doesn't care or it just hasn't gotten to them yet. Reply

lol yeah, people aren't even secretive! It is crazy... if you wanna sell a one off tshirt you made, you're probably safe... but making a business from someone else's work is the epitome of lazy/stupid...



There is a secret Britney group for a dude who makes unauthorized but official looking merchandise, and it's secret for a reason... Reply

http://www.redbubble.com/search/strange r%20things When will they C&D Redbubble? I know Threadless at least has official licenses now for stuff. Reply

Most people just assume if they do it w/o being noticed it's all fair game. It's pretty fucked up and I feel a lot of them find it petty when creators send C&D letters. Reply

ikr. My husband is in the escape room business and this is a big thing there, people making unauthorized escape rooms of "Wizard School" and shit like that. It's so obnoxious. Reply

NO idea, it kills me when they're super surprised that they get these letters like brah you're making money off of someone else's idea without even asking for permission. Reply

Edited at 2017-09-18 05:52 pm (UTC)

Won't bash them for this it's nice and funny lol Reply

Netflix getting that good promo even while sending cease and desist letters! Smart move. Reply

Tried to go on Saturday night - holy shit that line was LONG! Too bad! Reply

I'm in such a bad mood today because the way that was written makes me grind my teeth Reply

that makes two of us. Reply

it reads like the COOL TEACHER who won't act like an authority figure until they have to Reply

lol exactly Reply

lmaoooo yes Reply

THIS like I appreciate them not going all Taylor Swift but this is kind of cringeworthy. Reply

lmao, this Reply

LOL mte Reply

yes me too Reply

lol i am right there with you Reply

It's not just you. It was horrible written. Reply

Same, it reminds me of how Tumblr staff words their statements. Reply

It is tumblr levels of cringe Reply

Aww. Well, at least it ended well and not in legal action. Reply

aww. that bar looks fun tho. i'm pumped for season 2. i finally got my bff to watch season 1 and she loves it, so we're planning a binge watch weekend in october for season 2. with cake and cocktails. Reply

Nice of them. I see the NO COPYRIGHT INTENDED generation have started going into business. Reply

lmao "no copyright intended" is the most cringe inducing phrase omg Reply

Right, like those people who react to things on Youtube and then get pissed when their videos are taken down anyway. Who knew that posting some fair-use agreement (which doesn't apply to how they use it) wouldn't prevent the video from being taken down? Reply

lol "NO SHOOT INTENDED" is my defence for shooting someone Reply

I read this in a Bill and Ted voice. Reply

Imagine if there was a Vampire Chronicles bar lol Reply

i'm so hype for s2. i'm in full halloween mode. i need new stuff to watch. Reply

