Netflix Ends Unauthorized 'Stranger Things' Bar With A Super Classy Letter
An unauthorized Stranger Things pop-up bar was given a cease and desist letter from Netflix.
"Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up," the letter reads. It continues, "We’re not going to go full Dr. Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6 week run ending in September, and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again... We love our fans more than anything, but you should know that the demogorgon is not always as forgiving. So please don't make us call your mom."
The bar included Stranger Things-themed drinks like syrup-flavored "Eleven's Eggos" cocktails.
there's a brothel in Thailand called Friends, where they use the same title design and brand it as something affiliated with the show, lol. But it's been open for years, guess NBC doesn't care or it just hasn't gotten to them yet.
There is a secret Britney group for a dude who makes unauthorized but official looking merchandise, and it's secret for a reason...
