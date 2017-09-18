First poster for new Tomb Raider movie released + trailer out tomorrow
Her legend begins. #TombRaider, in theaters March 2018. pic.twitter.com/tsChGaHEb6— Tomb Raider (@tombraider) September 18, 2017
SOURCE
The #TombRaider movie trailer drops tomorrow, in theaters March 2018. @tombraidermovie pic.twitter.com/EQBknf9Cla— Tomb Raider (@tombraider) September 18, 2017
SOURCE
All movie posters these days are photoshop disasters.
Pretty sure she wouldn't be the one making that call?
her guns look good tho 😍
she got so fucking shredded. everyone needs to show up and support our lord & savior, ripped lara croft 🙏🏽
but still excited for the movie
im so pumped this is based on the reboot. im halfway through it now and its wilddddd. this poor girl cant catch a break.