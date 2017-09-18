November Criminals - Trailer - Ansel Elgort and Chloë Grace Moretz
Adapted from the novel by Sam Munson, the film stars Ansel Elgort and Chloë Grace Moretz as a pair of college-bound, falling-for-each-other friends who defy the authorities to uncover the truth about the mysterious death of a classmate.
source
and yet... sadly not going by this synopsis
I meeean they're falling for each other, not fucking each other so what a qt twist that they're twins separated at birth!?
in my heart at least
Also gotta love the murdered black kids black mama giving up hope for the truth in this trailer while Ostrich Eggort keeps on lookin for the truth.
And lol @ those ugly ass coats and jackets they him Sherlocking around in.
“I would do anything to get my Wikipedia page to not say I am a model,” he tweeted in 2014. “Just because I’ve done photo shoots for acting like any other actor doesn’t make me a model. Can one of you amazing people take that s--- off there?”
“Me and [frequent co-star] Shailene Woodley have a really platonic relationship. I’ve never once wanted her sexually, which is nice”; “If you can find a girl who you can go to an EDM concert with, have a conversation with, who will sit on the couch and watch you play GTA for three hours — and then you go to bed and have amazing sex? That should be your girlfriend.”
“Girls love it when you have some weird nerdy thing in your room,” he told GQ. “It makes you look less threatening, even though I’m, like, very threatening. I’m the most threatening guy ever.”
Edited at 2017-09-18 05:29 pm (UTC)
Good for a jolly laugh at least!
um, NO honey.
this looks awful
if anyone is bored and feeling generous I would love an animated icon of him from baby driver :3
and yooooooooo, wtf @ this potato being younger than me. he's only 23 years old?? Talk about aging like milk
Edited at 2017-09-18 06:04 pm (UTC)
vs
Edited at 2017-09-18 06:12 pm (UTC)