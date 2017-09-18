They look related Reply

Thread

Link

they have the same exact mouth/lips, they honestly do look like big bro/little sister



and yet... sadly not going by this synopsis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a pair of college-bound, falling-for-each-other friends



I meeean they're falling for each other, not fucking each other so what a qt twist that they're twins separated at birth!?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i laughed out loud at their matching duck lips in that still Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I said this out loud just as I scrolled down to read this comment. Has there ever been a more beige cast? The human equivalent of unsalted pasta water. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his face in this trailer is me when i see his face in general Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo wow everything about this seems designed to test ONTD's patience Reply

Thread

Link

Reunited after doing 'Carrie' together. Reply

Thread

Link

Aw man has he officially replaced Miles Teller? Reply

Thread

Link

Never in my heart at least Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks a bit like ted cruz in your icon, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hmmmm @ this plot tbh Reply

Thread

Link

This just looks so bad. Lmfao @ the number of times they said "gang killing" in this trailer...fucking mess



Also gotta love the murdered black kids black mama giving up hope for the truth in this trailer while Ostrich Eggort keeps on lookin for the truth.



And lol @ those ugly ass coats and jackets they him Sherlocking around in. Reply

Thread

Link

is there anyone else in this movie that ONTD is at Bitch Eating Crackers levels with? Reply

Thread

Link





“I would do anything to get my Wikipedia page to not say I am a model,” he tweeted in 2014. “Just because I’ve done photo shoots for acting like any other actor doesn’t make me a model. Can one of you amazing people take that s--- off there?”

“Me and [frequent co-star] Shailene Woodley have a really platonic relationship. I’ve never once wanted her sexually, which is nice”; “If you can find a girl who you can go to an EDM concert with, have a conversation with, who will sit on the couch and watch you play GTA for three hours — and then you go to bed and have amazing sex? That should be your girlfriend.”

“Girls love it when you have some weird nerdy thing in your room,” he told GQ. “It makes you look less threatening, even though I’m, like, very threatening. I’m the most threatening guy ever.”





How does someone that's probably a major douche irl, has an infant potatoey face, and it's called Ansel Elgort gets work? Yea I know how, but still why?





Edited at 2017-09-18 05:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Anal Eggwort Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the hell is that gif from i'm fucking wheezing with laughter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Good for a jolly laugh at least! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAOOOOOOO DEAD AT THESE PICS/GIF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg lol was that this years VMAs? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"who will sit on the couch and watch you play GTA for three hours"



um, NO honey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Judging by his ~sexy face you can 100% tell he thinks he's way hotter than he actually is. He's lucky he was born white and male so it doesn't take much for people to think he's hot even though he absolutely isn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she should go back into retirement Reply

Thread

Link

ew not these two potato-faces in a movie together



this looks awful Reply

Thread

Link





if anyone is bored and feeling generous I would love an animated icon of him from baby driver :3 Ansel is my #1 potato prince I LOVE HIMif anyone is bored and feeling generous I would love an animated icon of him from baby driver :3 Reply

Thread

Link

I had to google his age because i thought he was in his late 20s for some reason and i was icked out at the thought of him playing Chloe's love interest because i know she's still really young..



and yooooooooo, wtf @ this potato being younger than me. he's only 23 years old?? Talk about aging like milk Reply

Thread

Link

The movie can't possibly top Eggsnort's expression in that still, so I'm not even going to watch the trailer! Reply

Thread

Link







Edited at 2017-09-18 06:04 pm (UTC) he's legit fugly. that still........NO. he looks like a smushed white pea. Reply

Thread

Link

if he looks like a smushed white pea, what does that guy in your icon look like? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link