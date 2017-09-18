leia

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard share a kiss at the Emmys





-Nicole congratulated Alexander with a quick kiss on the lips when he won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
-Keith Urban clapped
-Some people were confused (cause they dumb)
-The end

