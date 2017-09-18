Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard share a kiss at the Emmys
Nicole Kidman Kissed Alexander Skarsgard In Front of Keith Urban, and Twitter Can't Handl... https://t.co/l45tcIItIO pic.twitter.com/IlFbNebh4k— TheWrap (@TheWrap) September 18, 2017
-Nicole congratulated Alexander with a quick kiss on the lips when he won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
-Keith Urban clapped
-Some people were confused (cause they dumb)
-The end
source source
Have you ever kissed your work husband in front of your actual husband, ONTD?
wouldn't mind kissing eric UNF!
Surely youtube has selections of Eric sex
Its amusingly sad.
White American folks always kiss their relatives on the lips
and it happens all the time lol
And he kissed JLD too lol
can i just say i absolutely enjoy your comments on ontd - they always make me smile!

Her Trump comments aside, Nicole has really been slaying this year.