ONTD Roundup





"Stanislav Petrov, Soviet Officer Who Helped Avert Nuclear War, Is Dead at 77" https://t.co/0WhZlyuuhK pic.twitter.com/KbgNLGDO3p — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) September 18, 2017





RIP to the man who literally saved us from armageddon and now I keep thinking about it

Sis... wrong thread.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I definitely feel it was a filler episode and wish we'd gotten another Interdimensional Cable episode instead (yeah yeah also a filler). And Rick was extra fucking gross this go around. That alien interrogation had me cringing. But the Morty, destroyer of worlds, bit was my favorite.

What did the five people who watched it think of last night's Rick and Morty episode?

It was def filler and dark af honestly this season seems to just be "How can we shock the audience with Rick's lack of morality more". But I lol'd nonetheless.

You Got: $926.50



Oh, damn! You almost got there! Sadly, your taste isn't quite expensive enough.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/gyanyankov ich/in-your-dreams?origin=filqui&utm_term=.de3b7OYXx#.nmKX5boGN : $926.50Oh, damn! You almost got there! Sadly, your taste isn't quite expensive enough.

damn @ myself, I only got $500

You Got: $615.50

y'all are weak



I spent $1,452

You Got: $755



OK wow, you have some work to do in the fake-spending department. Reply

You Got: $1,135





depressingly, I hit Rogue status the other month and I'm ready to die

You Got: $1,300

You did it! Now, if only that was real money you were spending and you actually had all that stuff...



Considering I don't wear makeup, I just went for the most expensive sounding stuff haha

You Got: $577



BAH!

You Got: $972

You Got: $882

Oh, damn! You almost got there! Sadly, your taste isn't quite expensive enough. Reply

$1468 because I spend way too much time knowing which brands are way out of my price range

I don't even wear makeup but I know which shit is the good shit:



You Got: $1,082.50

Reply

$745 damn.



I tried. lol.

$523 loool.



In my defense, I don't wear makeup really so i've never shopped here and idk these brands :P

You Got: $999

Oh, damn! You almost got there! Sadly, your taste isn't quite expensive enough. Reply

1254. it wasn't hard but i'm also a junkie.

You Got: $1,001 !

just another manic monday

I wish it were Sunday!

The US First Lady introduces her husband on stage at an event at Joint Base Andrews. He thanks her with a handshake. pic.twitter.com/fPQNoMpnWa — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) 15 September 2017

Y'all. Just. Y'all....

People keep saying that they should have kissed, but she is already publicly slapping his hand away, she probably would have kneed him in the groin if he had gone in for a kiss.

First, have a look at the young woman standing just behind him to the left when he's at the podium. She is giving no fucks for him, lol.



Second, JMO

1. Despite her marrying her sugar daddy, I def feel like she is prototypical BWS

2. I think those rumors are true that she was going to divorce him after the election (when everyone thought he would lose). She agreed to stay at a price, but that means no fake PDA and no kissie kiss lol Reply

I miss the Obamas

I wonder how much she hates him. She just seems so soulless inside

Parent

So those rumors of their divorce before the election results seem true....

That's some Stephen Harper formality right there. (Actually, the handshake is one of the few things about Harper I will defend but this absolutely reminds me of that.)

Just here to say Esther Quek owns my soul. Binch looks better in everything she wears than anyone I've ever seen.

scheduled for the procedure this saturday at 9am. infinite thanks to all the members who reached out and comforted me, i can't ever fully express how grateful i am for it.

What procedure?

an abortion.

good luck! <3

You figured out how far along you were? I'm glad you're able to get what you want done.

Parent

Nothing but virtual hugs and support bb. <3

<3 Good luck dear.

Best of luck sis, hope everything goes as smoothly as possible <3

good luck <3

best of luck bb <3

good luck bb <3 <3

I missed your previous posts on this, but I hope everything goes well <3

Best of luck, hope everything goes well! ♥

good luck! :)

Good luck

good luck <3

Best of luck. I'm glad you were able to get everything arranged.

XOXOX

Do you guys like the Mario Badescu skincare line? If so, what are your favorite products?

their drying lotion is my favorite and truly kills zits overnight

seconded

thirded

ita



everyone should have this product

same

the seaweed night cream is my fave

I used to love their glycolic toner



the drying potion is nice but I've seen people who seem to think it will clear up their acne and that's not what it's designed for, it's for when you have one or two big zits that you want to clear up, you can't like put it on your whole face. (not saying you thought that or anything lol just putting it out there!)

90% of their products rank really badly for irritants/acne and they use a lot of parabens so I'm not a fan.

Can I still wear my Jeffrey Campbell booties?

Let your ankles decide.

Who is stopping you?

what are your fave non-dairy/vegan recipes, ontders who follow those dietary guidelines?



my dairy allergy is kicking my ass after years of being able to tolerate it and I need to get my mind off cheese.

Full disclosure, it does NOT reheat well. So if you make it, cut the recipe in half or make sure you can eat it in one night. It gets really dry in the fridge and I haven't figured out to secret to making it cheesy on the second day. this vegan mac and cheese is one of my favorite things: http://www.parentguidenews.com/RecipesF amilyMealtime/VeganBakedMacaroniandChees e Full disclosure, it does NOT reheat well. So if you make it, cut the recipe in half or make sure you can eat it in one night. It gets really dry in the fridge and I haven't figured out to secret to making it cheesy on the second day. Reply

Finally got the courage to call the hospital about setting up a payment plan for my medical bills and they're doing a training so they're not answering the phones right now lmao.

I've been trying to sell my car via Craigslist. One guy came out, took a long time looking over it, and when it came time to take it for a test drive, he said "Oh, I don't drive manual transmission. Can you drive it and I'll sit in the passenger seat?" ???????? I can't tell if he already knew it was a manual (it's the second line in the ad) or if he forgot to mention it until he was there. Whatever, we went for a test spin, he liked it, said he'd come back with his roommate and then decided to keep looking. Ugh.



Oh, and I'm STILL trying to get rid of my stand mixer. Down to $150, still no interest. Reply

I can't stop spending money 😭

ikr isnt it fun

It is 😭😏

I saw a tip on Reddit from someone who "scratched the itch" to spend money by paying off debt instead of purchasing something new, e.g. putting $10 toward student loans instead of buying a $10 shirt. Dunno if that would help others but thought I'd mention it.

Same. I feel awful.

Also a company I interviewed for a job for sent me a background check form to fill out but they haven't offered me a job yet. Is this normal? I've never received one before.

yes, they always run the background check before an offer in my experience.

yeah, every company I've worked for has run a background check before making an offer. Totally normal.

I hate him more every day, than I did the day before. I hate his supporters more every day, tenfold, than I did the day before.



This is still available online... And @kathygriffin was dragged for it by those hypocrites 🙄 pic.twitter.com/2XHNRLYAfh — Wally Faux (@WALLYFAUX) 14 September 2017

Am I the only person who did NOT know about this? The RNC sold these t-shirts at the convention and they are STILL ON SALE NOW. But Griffin got dragged /poor Barron/ for essentially the same thing?I hate him more every day, than I did the day before. I hate his supporters more every day, tenfold, than I did the day before. Reply

JFC why are they so vile?

