The View catches up with Candace and the Fuller House

Jed is leaving?! Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. Jed is leaving. I don't know how to feel about this.



Also, I really think there is a beef between Sunny and Whoopi now after that Spicer segment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who is replacing her? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No clue. I think people only found out today that she was leaving. So we don't have a search for a new host yet.



It'd be shitty if she just spurned this on the show. DAMNIT JED. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoopi is always snapping at Sunny like she did with Sherri Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't like her during panels I really don't. She acts like her opinion is gospel and you can tell they're all intimidated by her. Maybe not Joy but def the others. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Whoopi wants her time to speak and heaven forbid anyone adds something or disagrees. I've never really liked her on the show because of that and she says some dumbass things just to make it worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What happened between whoopi and sunny? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoopi was responding to Jed and Sunny interrupted and said something at Whoopi in an assertive tone and Whoopi said "don't yell at me, okay" and everyone was like oop! Sunny definitely wasn't trying to be rude but I think Whoopi was just caught in the heat of her argument and lashed out. I hope they talked it out during commercial break bc that was awkward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooh thank you! That does sound awkward and Whoopi can be really arrogant sometimes because she's moderator Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoopi has always disliked Sunny it's so obvious.



I get that Sunny is uptight about sex, but Whoopi is so mean to her otherwise and it's constant. It's obvious Whoopi isn't fond of other strong personalities like Sunny's. Anytime someone "steps out of line" at the table Whoopi acts so above everyone and has to make a speech that leads to nowhere.



Some days she's fine but most days it's like girl why are you still here if you're this miserable? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jedediah Bila is so awful. It's not just that her opinions are bad but she's just so obnoxiously uninformed and almost proud of it. Reply

Thread

Link

April's E-mail to Joy - SPOT ON. Reply

Thread

Link

Whoopi, you're wrong. Spicer was the RNC Spokesperson during Trump's campaign!!! He knew Trump better than ANYONE, outside of his fucking family and Steve Bannon/Mike Flynn. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? And let's remember that's Sean didn't leave the WH because he didn't want to lie for Trump anymore. He left because he was passed over for a promotion where he would have lead to lie more. He's trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eww at Jed's "Hollywood elites"/"this is why Trump won" diatribe.



Glad Whoopi schooled her and glad she'll be leaving! Reply

Thread

Link

and while I'm on my soapbox I really have no clue why Trump supporters and Republicans like to characterize the left as "out-of-touch elites", etc. — Democrats are all about supporting the least of us, the marginalized, the people in need. That's why so many people in poorer and more marginalized communities flock to them. If the majority of Hollywood's rich white celebrities are in line with them, and not the Republicans who would defend their pocketbooks, isn't that saying something? Maybe I'm wrong here...



Edited at 2017-09-18 04:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do think a very large part of Hollywood is out of touch with how most people live but if someone is going to try to tell me that a man who lived in a gold tower in midtown and his banking and real estate toadies are any more in touch they can go fuck off. I have no idea how Republicans have claimed the "good ole boy" title. This republican president is a millionaire who inherited his wealth, W was a millionaire who benefited from his Dad's wealth and connections, HW came from money and made millions from oil. Reagan was a Hollywood star married to another Hollywood star. Compare them to Carter, Clinton or Obama who actually grew up in the middle class and tell me who the good ole boys really are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Spicer is a Nazi sympathizer and he deserves whatever shit is flung at him and that is the only opinion that should be held. Reply

Thread

Link

i would hope people won't buy into the sean spicer image rehab tour, but people are dumb and they will. Reply

Thread

Link

Well, he's a white man so he'll be fine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jed is the worst, BYE BITCH Reply

Thread

Link

Bye bitch! Reply

Thread

Link

I couldn't stand her, so this is good news. Reply

Thread

Link

Jed's argument is so stupid. Hollywood is out of touch because they're rich and privileged but are still very much capable to know what's right and wrong. Trump's voters didn't vote for him to stick it to the liberals. Reply

Thread

Link

Trump's voters didn't vote for him to stick it to the liberals.



I actually do think a portion of them did. But that isn't something to be proud of or talk about. Somehow (the red scare) liberal has become a bad thing as though being progressive, caring about social issues and putting the needs of a community before your own personal short-term needs are bad things. Politics has become so much about my team vs your team that I don't for one second doubt that people voted to stick it to liberals, but I think they'd vote that way regardless of what is actually happening in Hollywood; Fox News would just lie and make shit up like they always do to rile up the voters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoo did Jed get fired? Back to Breitbart honey!



Ugh Candace...



Edited at 2017-09-18 05:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

To her last breath Jed had to say some dumb ass shit. Watch she slither back to Fox News. She can bullshit about not using the label "republican" but gurl we know who you like to vote for. Everything she said during her time there was basically identical to every talking point you hear out of ever gutter trash conservative pundit. Like the fact that in the Sean Spicer segment she couldn't understand that Spicer "doing his job" is not a good enough explanation for FUCKING LYING TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!



Bye heaux, hope your weddings shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Yo, fuck Sean Spicer and the stolen mini fridge he rode on. Reply

Thread

Link