The View catches up with Candace and the Fuller House
Candace Cameron Bure returns to the View as a guest after leaving last year to focus full-time on the Netflix show Fuller House. She brings a long the cast of the show to talk about the upcoming third season which is due to be out on September 22 on the 30th anniversary as to when the Full House debuted on ABC.
- Sara Haines turns 40. Her hubby and baby Max appear on the show. She got to wear a tiara and a sash for the rest of the show.
- Today was the last day for Jedediah Bila. It's weird. The View could not keep the same line-up for one year. What she is doing afterwards: she's writing a book and prepping for her wedding. It's unknown as to who will replace her. Does that mean we get Paula full-time or do we get a new host?
- They talk about Spicer's cameo at the Emmys. It's a mixed reaction from the panel.
For those that care, Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci will be a guest host for The View this upcoming Friday. Joy comes through with this.
Also, I really think there is a beef between Sunny and Whoopi now after that Spicer segment.
I get that Sunny is uptight about sex, but Whoopi is so mean to her otherwise and it's constant. It's obvious Whoopi isn't fond of other strong personalities like Sunny's. Anytime someone "steps out of line" at the table Whoopi acts so above everyone and has to make a speech that leads to nowhere.
I actually do think a portion of them did. But that isn't something to be proud of or talk about. Somehow (the red scare) liberal has become a bad thing as though being progressive, caring about social issues and putting the needs of a community before your own personal short-term needs are bad things. Politics has become so much about my team vs your team that I don't for one second doubt that people voted to stick it to liberals, but I think they'd vote that way regardless of what is actually happening in Hollywood; Fox News would just lie and make shit up like they always do to rile up the voters.
