[celeb] apeach:pinkfloaty

The View catches up with Candace and the Fuller House





Candace Cameron Bure returns to the View as a guest after leaving last year to focus full-time on the Netflix show Fuller House. She brings a long the cast of the show to talk about the upcoming third season which is due to be out on September 22 on the 30th anniversary as to when the Full House debuted on ABC.

Other 🔥 topics of the day:

- Sara Haines turns 40. Her hubby and baby Max appear on the show. She got to wear a tiara and a sash for the rest of the show.
- Today was the last day for Jedediah Bila. It's weird. The View could not keep the same line-up for one year. What she is doing afterwards: she's writing a book and prepping for her wedding. It's unknown as to who will replace her. Does that mean we get Paula full-time or do we get a new host?
- They talk about Spicer's cameo at the Emmys. It's a mixed reaction from the panel.















For those that care, Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci will be a guest host for The View this upcoming Friday. Joy comes through with this.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Tagged: , , , ,