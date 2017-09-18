Linkin Park release video for "One More Light" in tribute for Chester + announce show
"One More Light" music video directed by Joe Hahn & Mark Fiore.
“It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it. I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection.” - JOE HAHN
“One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.” - MIKE SHINODA
Chester's widow, Talinda, also posted a video of him tasting jelly beans with his family taken a couple days before he died.
My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood.— Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017
This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k— Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017
Chester's son Draven filmed a few videos for Suicide Prevention Week.
It's so nice to hear Mike joking / laughing, and in high spirits.
his son and wife are so strong and amazing for raising awareness.
i've seen a lot of people requesting they stream the show. it would be awesome if they could.
that video is beautiful :(.
IDK why his death struck me so deeply—maybe because he was a part of such a huge & recognizable band of my teenage generation, and it came as a shock—but I really admire how open he was about his life, and how rawly he expressed himself musically.
And the outpouring of support & highlighting of mental health awareness from his loved ones is really inspiring too.
Still not over it, likely never will be. I thought of him up to last night (yes ik I'm a stranger)
Hopefully they'll post the show online somewhere. A lot of fans all over the world would love to see this.