Linkin Park release video for "One More Light" in tribute for Chester + announce show

Just looking at the screencaps I'm unsure I can watch. After day 2 I had to avoid it all so I could stop crying. I would love to go to the show, I bet it's gonna sell out quick. Even worse, those resell amounts are gonna be insane :( good luck to them trying to get through the show. Ican't imagine Reply

I wish I could go to the show. Reply

I still haven't heard an LP song since it happened Reply

I've been listening to them non-stop but i can't watch that video omg



Edited at 2017-09-18 05:40 pm (UTC) Reply

that poor kid. bless him for speaking and it sucks he had such a reason to. Reply

The video his wife posted is breaking my heart. He looks so happy, it's hard to imagine that he was hurting on the inside :( Reply

Nope. I watch through the chorus. I have a cold & today is my mom's birthday. She died 2 years ago. If I cry I will not be able to breathe. Reply

i'm so sorry bb Reply

Thank you for posting this!

It's so nice to hear Mike joking / laughing, and in high spirits. Reply

Aww this is awesome Reply

Talinda is amazing to be doing what she's doing, raising awareness on what depression really looks like and connecting with all her late husband's fans on Twitter. I can't imagine what she must be going through, but to reach out like that and help other people is wonderful. Reply

She truly seems like an awesome/uplifting person. I admire her strength. Reply

My heart breaks for Talinda. Also, I am so not here for his ex-wife trying to get her 15:00 by dragging his family and bandmates and friends through the mud, publicly, and finding any reason to be in the spotlight. She's such a messy person. Reply

mte. like talk things out behind closed doors, not publicly. Reply

i thought she was only upset with his wife because she didn't treat them as if they existed, including his other son. i feel bad for his son with his ex too. Reply

i'm tearing up. :(



his son and wife are so strong and amazing for raising awareness.



i've seen a lot of people requesting they stream the show. it would be awesome if they could. Reply

What a strong kid. I wish him all the best. Reply

aw man

that video is beautiful :(. Reply

It's still been too hard to listen to their music since he died. I heard a song at the gym recently and it stopped me in my tracks. I tried to find something to drown out the sound. It's still too sad. It's amazing how family and friends are opening up in the ways they are already. I'm over here, still too sad to hear his voice of any other Linkin Park song and didn't know the man personally and they're reaching out to fans and sharing and talking to as many people that will listen. Amazing. Reply

Reallly thinking about getting an airplane ticket to LA and see this show since I was going to the NY show the week Chester killed himself. L.P. was everything to me back in high school. But I already want to catch Britney before her residency ends. And I also want to see Janet also in November. Idk where I'm getting all this money from Reply

i lost it when he looked up into the tour bus camera. i'm still torn up about this. Reply

I've never been an LP superfan, but ever since Chester's death I've been listening to their music & watching youtube interviews with him non-stop.



IDK why his death struck me so deeply—maybe because he was a part of such a huge & recognizable band of my teenage generation, and it came as a shock—but I really admire how open he was about his life, and how rawly he expressed himself musically.



And the outpouring of support & highlighting of mental health awareness from his loved ones is really inspiring too. Reply

I need to figure out my vacation days now because I have to be at that show. F- me because my LPU membership lapsed recently and ever since Chester's passing the LPU site doesn't work so I can't renew. And this is a bills week. I was afraid they'd announce with little notice.

Still not over it, likely never will be. I thought of him up to last night (yes ik I'm a stranger) Reply

