Mako

The internet is shipping Pennywise and the Babadook



After turning the Babadook into an LGBTQ icon after his film, the internet has now decided that Pennywise is also gay and in a relationship with the Babadook.

It remains to be seen if they are aware that (book spoilers) [Spoiler (click to open)]Pennywise is in fact female.

