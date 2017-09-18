The internet is shipping Pennywise and the Babadook
People have decided Pennywise from "It" is gay and he's dating the Babadook https://t.co/QxjPSFPL8j pic.twitter.com/LQQVtaEEuc— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 13, 2017
After turning the Babadook into an LGBTQ icon after his film, the internet has now decided that Pennywise is also gay and in a relationship with the Babadook.
It remains to be seen if they are aware that (book spoilers) [Spoiler (click to open)]Pennywise is in fact female.
Source
No, I totally agree. I hate the click bait way of typing that has taken over.
But how else will these worthless writers promote their click bait?
Well maybe they're both Bi???????? /s
WHAT
ETA: Oh right, the spider form!! Somehow I'm less shook by that.
Lmao.
except what she does...
the internet thirst for white dick needs to get a grip.
u weak smh
Also it's not real.
[Spoiler (click to open)] it's just spider monster from another dimension that projects as a clown and lots of other things too.
Also it's not real so why does it matter.
Speaking of shipping crap tho. I'm rewatching Sherlock on Netflix and I'm down the rabbit hole of johnlock and sheriarty again. 😭
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkoGBOs
it is cool
that's it
I smell marketing TBH!
I watched IT last night, and omg it was really good! I thought it did less jumping around than the original.
The thirst for Pennywise is weird af.
But still tho, I'd rather people lusted after that then him in the Pennywise costume. D8
Edited at 2017-09-18 04:12 pm (UTC)