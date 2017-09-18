The internet is shipping Pennywise and the Babadook

I hate when they say "the internet is" or "people are freaking it". It's literally like 3 ppl

Reply

Thread

Link

lol ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this comment broke the internet!



No, I totally agree. I hate the click bait way of typing that has taken over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Content farm workers with a post quota is such a huge source of "fake news" and it pisses me off so much! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol



But how else will these worthless writers promote their click bait? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte it's lost all meaning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is my greatest pet peeve, I fucking hate everything these days on the internet i stg. "Everyone is freaking out about this!!!!" = A small percentage of people moderately care about this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, seriously. It's like in the old days when Oprah or someone would have a show like "ALL OF THE KIDS ARE DOING THIS TERRIBLE THING!!!" and it's like...one middle-school class somewhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly I am like speak for yourself you bitch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol for real. So stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol for real, it's like a small subset of tumblr. How is that the whole internet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As someone who never read the book or watched any of the adaptations that spoiler just threw me for a loop lol Reply

Thread

Link

Omg same lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same, i just gasped irl. i may have to check out the movie now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was not expecting that at all lol, I thought it'd be a something homophobic said (or along those lines). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh!



Well maybe they're both Bi???????? /s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I found this out today lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm reading it rn and this spoiler made me want to hurry up and finish it so I can see how it's revealed bc how in da fuq. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same I had no idea lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've read the book, seen all the adaptations and still somehow forgot so i went oh too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same here! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIGHT



WHAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read the book and have seen both the miniseries and the new one and I didn't even remember that lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Saaaaaame lmao I'm gagged Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same I'm shook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't read the book and I didn't know either lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Now I actually want to read the book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haven't seen the movie or read the book yet but I saw the mini-series a couple times. Never knew this, though, and my sister's read the book before and never mentioned it. Maybe she forgot, lmao.



ETA: Oh right, the spider form!! Somehow I'm less shook by that.



Edited at 2017-09-18 05:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Never read the book, nor watched the movie, so i'm shocked at this revelation. Lol



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've seen the movie that just came out but that's it. the spoiler literally has me staring at my phone like wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is stupid as all hell. Reply

Thread

Link

can we not romanticize a clown that hunts down children and murders them pls? jesus fucking christ. Reply

Thread

Link

what he does in his free time is what he does pls don't judge him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol

except what she does... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?



the internet thirst for white dick needs to get a grip. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so you're not down with murder ?



u weak smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Babadook also kills people.



Also it's not real. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Insert "everyone needs love" discourse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I blame Detective Comics comics. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In the book he is also behind a literal hate crime against a gay couple and murders a gay man. :/



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] it's just spider monster from another dimension that projects as a clown and lots of other things too.



Also it's not real so why does it matter.



It's not actually a clown tho?Also it's not real so why does it matter. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nope. Also another post mentioned Pennywise killing a gay guy or having him beaten up or something? NOPE



Speaking of shipping crap tho. I'm rewatching Sherlock on Netflix and I'm down the rabbit hole of johnlock and sheriarty again. 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

Pennywise sets up a gay couple to be beaten viciously and then eats one of them, iirc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He doesn't set it up (unless you count It 'being' Derry and in effect corrupting the people). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was a dark hole on Tumblr I still cant get out of and no matter how many I unfollow, more appear. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Elementary's Joanriarty is the superior queer Sherlock ship. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was not expecting that spoiler lol. I should read the book, as it's been sitting on my Kindle for years. I love SK, but damn, that shit is long. Reply

Thread

Link

Have you read 11/22/63? I feel like they're similar in length but they're both so full of story that you're never really bored. I loved the reference to It in 11/22/63, and two of the characters appearing so that made me read it and I'm glad I did although it was kinda boring once they grew up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i support everything that angers the straights. sorry u can't enjoy horror movies anymore, homophobes! Reply

Thread

Link

okay but maybe we could do this with characters that don't you know, hunt and kill children? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or we could just laugh bc it was a joke that ppl only ran w/ bc it made homophobes so mad? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's not that deep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some of the people complaining are LGBT+ tho, because Pennywise preys on children and making him a gay icon is nagl, I mean i know it is a joke but at least with the Babadook it was because a dumb mistake on Netflix, with this it just seem people wanting to turn everything into a meme. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love babashook he is so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this GIF, LoL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i watched babashook last week



it is cool



that's it Reply

Thread

Link

lol no one is safe from shipping #babashook Reply

Thread

Link

Babashook and Babalewks have made me laugh way too much every time I see them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ship Ben affleck and babashookus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rule 34 is never not true Reply

Thread

Link

I smell marketing TBH! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so sick of seeing this discourse on my dash Jesus Reply

Thread

Link

Not surprised it's the geeks @ Buzzfeed running this article



I watched IT last night, and omg it was really good! I thought it did less jumping around than the original. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked It but I still prefer Tim Curry and the original kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no thank you whites. Reply

Thread

Link

The thirst for Pennywise is weird af. Reply

Thread

Link

I logically understand that it's about people being into the actor but it's very much like "Her?". He looks like a foot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But they are into him with the costume and the makeup, like why? I mean he looks worse like that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ikr, people here calling Riz Ahmed ugly when half the site is thirsting over this guy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He looks like a young Steve Buscemi to me lmfao.



But still tho, I'd rather people lusted after that then him in the Pennywise costume. D8



Edited at 2017-09-18 04:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's the power of Rule 34. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's a tumblr for Pennywise confessions and someone on my dash reblogged one that said something like "I want to fuck Pennywise in the sewers so loud that the slapping of our skin can be heard on the streets above." They need Jesus. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I skimmed a Pennywise smut fic out of curiosity and....yikes. People are really out here wanting to fuck him and turn him into some virginal clown that they deflower. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link