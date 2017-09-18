Martha Broq

CHVRCHES Debut Cover of "Call it Off" by Tegan and Sara for "Con X: Covers"

Tegan & Sara are celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Con by hitting the road to perform all the songs on tour in order of tracklist, and releasing a special edition of the album which features other artists covering the classics. Check out the first release above, and the tracklist below!

The Con X: Covers Tracklist:
01. Ruth B. – I Was Married
02. MUNA – Relief Next to Me
03. Shura – The Con
04. Mykki Blanco – Knife Going In
05. PVRIS – Are You Ten Years Ago
06. Ryan Adams – Back in Your Head
07. City and Colour – Hop a Plane
08. Kelly Lee Owens – Soil, Soil
09. Bleachers – Burn Your Life Down
10. Hayley Williams of Paramore – Nineteen
11. Sara Bareilles – Floorplan
12. Shamir – Like O, Like H
13. Trashique (GRIMES X HANA) – Dark Come Soon
14. CHVRCHES – Call it Off
15. Cyndi Lauper – “Back in Your Head” (Digital Bonus Track)
16. Bleached – “Second” (Digital Bonus Track)
17. Vivek Shraya – “I Take All the Blame” (Digital Bonus Track)
18. Tegan and Sara – “Miami Still” (Digital Bonus Track)

Source 1, 2

ONTD: Fave song from The Con? Fave song by T&S? Cover you are most excited for?

