CHVRCHES Debut Cover of "Call it Off" by Tegan and Sara for "Con X: Covers"

Tegan & Sara are celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Con by hitting the road to perform all the songs on tour in order of tracklist, and releasing a special edition of the album which features other artists covering the classics. Check out the first release above, and the tracklist below!

The Con X: Covers Tracklist:

01. Ruth B. – I Was Married

02. MUNA – Relief Next to Me

03. Shura – The Con

04. Mykki Blanco – Knife Going In

05. PVRIS – Are You Ten Years Ago

06. Ryan Adams – Back in Your Head

07. City and Colour – Hop a Plane

08. Kelly Lee Owens – Soil, Soil

09. Bleachers – Burn Your Life Down

10. Hayley Williams of Paramore – Nineteen

11. Sara Bareilles – Floorplan

12. Shamir – Like O, Like H

13. Trashique (GRIMES X HANA) – Dark Come Soon

14. CHVRCHES – Call it Off

15. Cyndi Lauper – “Back in Your Head” (Digital Bonus Track)

16. Bleached – “Second” (Digital Bonus Track)

17. Vivek Shraya – “I Take All the Blame” (Digital Bonus Track)

18. Tegan and Sara – “Miami Still” (Digital Bonus Track)

ONTD: Fave song from The Con? Fave song by T&S? Cover you are most excited for?