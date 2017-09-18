CHVRCHES Debut Cover of "Call it Off" by Tegan and Sara for "Con X: Covers"
Tegan & Sara are celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Con by hitting the road to perform all the songs on tour in order of tracklist, and releasing a special edition of the album which features other artists covering the classics. Check out the first release above, and the tracklist below!
The Con X: Covers Tracklist:
01. Ruth B. – I Was Married
02. MUNA – Relief Next to Me
03. Shura – The Con
04. Mykki Blanco – Knife Going In
05. PVRIS – Are You Ten Years Ago
06. Ryan Adams – Back in Your Head
07. City and Colour – Hop a Plane
08. Kelly Lee Owens – Soil, Soil
09. Bleachers – Burn Your Life Down
10. Hayley Williams of Paramore – Nineteen
11. Sara Bareilles – Floorplan
12. Shamir – Like O, Like H
13. Trashique (GRIMES X HANA) – Dark Come Soon
14. CHVRCHES – Call it Off
15. Cyndi Lauper – “Back in Your Head” (Digital Bonus Track)
16. Bleached – “Second” (Digital Bonus Track)
17. Vivek Shraya – “I Take All the Blame” (Digital Bonus Track)
18. Tegan and Sara – “Miami Still” (Digital Bonus Track)
ONTD: Fave song from The Con? Fave song by T&S? Cover you are most excited for?
I could go on. This album reminds me so much of high school.
What do you think of the new album??
I'm hf everything PVRIS does so gimme!
Had no idea about this project tho, I'm very excited
Call It Off, then The Con for my album faves! Hmmm...Speak Slow & Walking With A Ghost for college-age nostalgia feels & I'm very into Boyfriend & U-Turn.
ONTD: Are you a Tegan fan, a Sara fan or C) all of the above?
I want to hear shura and cyndi versions
Anyways, I adore T&S and I'm sure the Con tour will be really fun shows because it'll be filled with long time fans embracing the nostalgia.
nineteen, the con and call it off are my favs.