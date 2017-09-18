Kate Walsh Reveals She Was Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
Grey's Anatomy Star Kate Walsh Reveals She Was Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor: 'I Just Left My Body' https://t.co/lVk4H9S3m2— People (@people) September 18, 2017
- starting experiencing strange cognition issues, went to a neurologist who sent her for an MRI
- was diagnosed with "a benign meningioma the size of a lemon" in 2015
- had it removed a few days later
source
Glad she caught it in time and she's doing (I imagine) better now.
Reminds me I need to go for a general check up. It's been a while.
i found out recently that my paternal great-grandma and grandma both died of brain tumours, so tbh i'm shitting myself. apparently there's a very slim chance it's hereditary BUT IT'S TWO OF THEM ALREADY.
(I'm so glad she's okay!!!)
I'm glad I know this woman's name now though, I always think she's Kristin Wiig when I see her, then realize she's not her.
She was still SNUBBED at the Emmys for 13RW. #justiceforkate