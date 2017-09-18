Kate Walsh Reveals She Was Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor

is she related to matt walsh or did i invent that story in my head Reply

One of my biggest fears because they can go incognito for so long and if you're not on top of your shit, it could be life ending.



Glad she caught it in time and she's doing (I imagine) better now.



Reminds me I need to go for a general check up. It's been a while. Reply

Same. Whenever I get a headache or migraine I think I have a tumor. I had an MRI done because of my tinnitus and I was positive they'd find something. Thankfully they didn't. Reply

Is getting an MRI when you have tinnitus recommended? I've had tinnitus for at least 15 years and I've never had one done. :/ Reply

My doctor recommended one. Idk how common it is though. Reply

Yeah, I started experiencing double-vision back in May and thought for sure I had a brain tumour and it was all over. Turns out it's a cavernoma on my brain stem - which also sucks, but will hopefully not kill me, so that's good! Reply

That must have been so frightening! Glad to hear it's not a tumour. Is there anything they can do for the cavernoma? Do you still have the double vision? Sorry for prying - I have probably an unhealthy fascination with these things and I like to research various symptoms and things so if anything were to happen to me, I could tell the doctor where to look. Reply

srsly, my friend's dad only found out because he's hypochondriac and annoyed his doctors to no end to run some tests.



i found out recently that my paternal great-grandma and grandma both died of brain tumours, so tbh i'm shitting myself. apparently there's a very slim chance it's hereditary BUT IT'S TWO OF THEM ALREADY. Reply

Lol mine was discovered on accident while they were checking for hemorrhaging. My doctor thinks it developed when I was a kid so it's been there for a long time and I had no idea. I'm fine, it's benign. I've named it George Lucas since he kinda looks like a tumor and he ruins things. Reply

mte especially cancer Reply

Queen, glad she is ok, she is a good actress and I love Addison Montgomery. Reply

Cada vez me caes mejor sis 😘😘 Reply

I need to make it a point to never read these posts/articles b/c they send my anxiety through the roof. Everything is terrifying. Reply

same, now I'm wondering if there's something wrong with me Reply

Addison's arrival was iconic Reply

the best Reply

I kinda miss Bad judge Reply

The size of a LEMON?? Fuck. I just don't understand how there's room for that. Reply

Right? I'm like, what kind of lemon? Reply

mte, like even a lime-sized lemon seems HUGE compared to a brain... Reply

glad it was benign and she's ok. brain tumors are scary as fuck since they're usually the silent killers. by the time they start to show serious symptoms....



Reply

Glad she's okay. I love her, Addison's intro was fierce af. Reply

How is this not a Grey's Anatomy storyline?



(I'm so glad she's okay!!!) Reply

Jesus, that's scary!



I'm glad I know this woman's name now though, I always think she's Kristin Wiig when I see her, then realize she's not her. Reply

She was still SNUBBED at the Emmys for 13RW. Glad she's okay.She was still SNUBBED at the Emmys for 13RW. #justiceforkate Reply

damn that's scary. I know a woman who has one and it causes her seizures and other problems all the time, but they can't operate due to its location :( she also has other health problems now and sometimes it just makes you feel stupid for complaining about shit you complain about, when all some people want is to not have pain all the time

Reply

